Inside a Bangladesh brothel
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. Many young and inexperienced prostitutes have "lovers" or "husbands" who normally live outside the brothel occasionally taking money and sex from them in exchange for security in this male dominated society. She earns about 800-1000 taka daily ($9.75 - $12.19) servicing around 15-20 customers every day. Hashi is one of hundreds of mostly teenage sex workers living in a painful life of exploitation in Kandapara slum's brothel who take Oradexon, a steroid used by farmers to fatten their cattle, in order to gain weight and appear "healthier" and more attractive to clients. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) talks to a customer as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Nazma rests inside her small room with her child at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya applies lipstick in front of a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Feet belonging to Hashi, a prostitute, and Babu, her husband, are seen inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (R) stands in front of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old Hashi smokes a cigarette inside her room before she serves a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A customer jokes with seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi as she tries to grab him into her room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya waits for a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, drinks from a pot after lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya stands in the doorway of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A portrait of a child is seen on the wall of Hashi's room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Twelve-year-old prostitute Mukti applies makeup before serving a customer inside her small room at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Prostitutes apply makeup as they try to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Fourteen-year-old prostitute Lipi waits for customers at a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A prostitute stands in front of a makeshift brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
An open common toilet is seen at a brothel by the river Padma in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A view of a prostitute's room at a brothel in Faridpur February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi leads a customer to her room as Maya (L) waits to get a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) talks with a customer at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of Kandapara brothel to attract customers in Tangail, in the northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi applies her makeup as she prepares for customers at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A prostitute tries to attract customers inside a brothel in Faridpur, located in central Bangladesh February 22, 2012. 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bathroom at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Eleven-year-old Shefali, a prostitute, gets her eyebrow threaded in front of her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi shows Oradexon, a steroid, at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Nineteen-year-old Lucky, a prostitute, embraces her three-month-old son Riyad at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old Maya, a prostitute, talks on the phone inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya eats her lunch inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi (L) deals with a customer as Maya (R) waits to get one at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi stands in front of an open bath room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi washes her hair at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
