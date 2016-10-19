Edition:
Inside a burning Damascus building

A Civil Defence member rubs his eyes as he tries to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Smoke rises from a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Civil Defence members walk through smoke as they try to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Smoke rises from inside a house after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Civil Defence members try to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A Civil Defence member breathes through a mask as he tries to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A Civil Defence member walks through smoke as he tries to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Philippines' deadly drug war

Philippines' deadly drug war

Next Slideshows

Philippines' deadly drug war

Philippines' deadly drug war

President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed thousands of people since he took office.

19 Oct 2016
Anti-U.S. protest in Philippines

Anti-U.S. protest in Philippines

Philippine police use tear gas to disperse protesters outside the U.S. embassy in Manila.

19 Oct 2016
New life for Calais 'jungle' residents

New life for Calais 'jungle' residents

Refugees are moved out of the Calais "jungle" as the French government proceeds with plans to demolish the ramshackle migrant camp.

19 Oct 2016
Desperation in Haiti

Desperation in Haiti

Hurricane Matthew tore through Haiti killing about 1,000 people and leaving more than 1.4 million in need of humanitarian aid.

19 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

