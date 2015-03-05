Inside a heroin den
A heroin addict smokes heroin in Lamu, Kenya November 21, 2014. Drug use in Kenya has risen fast in the past few years, according to religious leaders, politicians and charities working to tackle the problem. They say domestic use has soared as...more
A heroin addict injects heroin in Lamu November 21, 2014. Juma Ngao, a director at Kenya's National Authority for Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) said the Indian Ocean port towns of Mombasa, Malindi and Lamu have been hardest hit...more
A heroin addict prepares heroin before using it in Lamu November 21, 2014. "There is an easy market for drugs on the coast," said Phylis Mwema, who runs a youth rehabilitation organization in Mombasa. "Youth are uneducated, idle and jobless, and the...more
A heroin addict rests after smoking heroin in Lamu November 21, 2014. The problem has become a political issue, with many Kenyans concerned it will fuel the region's rising crime and poor security. A spate of Islamist attacks on bars, non-Muslims and...more
Heroin addicts walk after they bought heroin in Lamu November 21, 2014. With Mombasa's police and some politicians often accused of corruption and involvement in the drugs trade, many Kenyans are despondent about the country's prospects of kicking...more
Heroin addicts prepare heroin before using it in Lamu November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A heroin addict injects heroin in Lamu November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A heroin addict prepares heroin before using it in Lamu November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A heroin addict prepares heroin before using it in Lamu November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A heroin addict smokes heroin in Lamu November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
