Inside a KGB headquarters

<p>A general view is seen of the former Soviet Committee for State Security (KGB) headquarters, popularly known as Corner House, in Riga April 29, 2014. During the fifty years of the occupation of Latvia by the Soviet Union, the KGB headquarters in Riga became a prominent symbol of totalitarian power. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Wednesday, April 30, 2014

<p>A prison cell is seen in the former Soviet Committee for State Security (KGB) headquarters, popularly known as Corner House, in Riga April 29, 2014. Part of the house is open to the public with art and historical exhibitions and guided tours, as part of the Riga as European Capital of Culture 2014 program, organizers said. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins (LATVIA - Tags: SOCIETY TRAVEL)</p>

<p>A light installation is seen in the reception room of the former Soviet Committee for State Security (KGB) headquarters, popularly known as Corner House, in Riga April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

<p>A women looks at mugshots of political prisoners in the former Soviet Committee for State Security (KGB) headquarters, popularly known as Corner House, in Riga April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

<p>A man looks at prison cells in the former Soviet Committee for State Security (KGB) headquarters, popularly known as Corner House, in Riga April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

<p>A view is seen of the prison cell door in the former Soviet Committee for State Security (KGB) headquarters, popularly known as Corner House, in Riga April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

<p>A view is seen of the prison cell door in the former Soviet Committee for State Security (KGB) headquarters, popularly known as Corner House, in Riga April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

<p>A photographer takes a picture inside the walking inner courtyard for prisoners in the former Soviet Committee for State Security (KGB) headquarters, popularly known as Corner House, in Riga April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

<p>A photographer takes a picture inside the former Soviet Committee for State Security (KGB) headquarters, popularly known as Corner House, in Riga April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

<p>A prisoner's aluminium spoon and plate are pictured in the former Soviet Committee for State Security (KGB) headquarters, popularly known as Corner House, in Riga April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

<p>A view is seen of the prison cell doors in the former Soviet Committee for State Security (KGB) headquarters, popularly known as Corner House, in Riga April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

<p>A woman stands near the corner entrance of the former Soviet Committee for State Security (KGB) headquarters, popularly known as Corner House, in Riga April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

