Inside a North Korean submarine
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a periscope of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with officers and sailors of Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boards a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
