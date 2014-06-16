Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 16, 2014 | 11:45pm IST

Inside a North Korean submarine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
1 / 11
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
2 / 11
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a periscope of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a periscope of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a periscope of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
3 / 11
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with officers and sailors of Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with officers and sailors of Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with officers and sailors of Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
4 / 11
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
5 / 11
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
6 / 11
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
7 / 11
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boards a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boards a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boards a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
8 / 11
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
9 / 11
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
10 / 11
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, June 16, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
A call to arms

A call to arms

Next Slideshows

A call to arms

A call to arms

Thousands volunteer to take up arms and defend Iraq against the ISIL insurgency.

16 Jun 2014
Mass marriage for physically challenged

Mass marriage for physically challenged

A total of 92 physically challenged couples of all religions from across India took their wedding vows in Delhi.

16 Jun 2014
Ukraine separatists down plane

Ukraine separatists down plane

Pro-Russian separatists shoot down an army transport plane.

15 Jun 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

15 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures