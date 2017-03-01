Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 2, 2017 | 3:50am IST

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

A Rohingya child sleeps on mother's lap inside their house, at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya child sleeps on mother's lap inside their house, at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A Rohingya child sleeps on mother's lap inside their house, at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
1 / 20
Moon appears in the sky in the afternoon at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Moon appears in the sky in the afternoon at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Moon appears in the sky in the afternoon at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
2 / 20
Rohingya refugees plant paddy as they work as daily labor near the Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees plant paddy as they work as daily labor near the Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Rohingya refugees plant paddy as they work as daily labor near the Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
3 / 20
A Rohingya refugee woman reacts to the camera at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee woman reacts to the camera at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A Rohingya refugee woman reacts to the camera at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
4 / 20
A community health care assistant measures the height of a Rohingya refugee child at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A community health care assistant measures the height of a Rohingya refugee child at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
A community health care assistant measures the height of a Rohingya refugee child at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
5 / 20
Rohingya refugee children attend an open air Arabic school at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, where they learn to read the Quran, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugee children attend an open air Arabic school at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, where they learn to read the Quran, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017
Rohingya refugee children attend an open air Arabic school at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, where they learn to read the Quran, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
6 / 20
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees build new makeshift home at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Newly arrived Rohingya refugees build new makeshift home at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees build new makeshift home at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
7 / 20
Rohingya refugees wash clothes in a pond at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees wash clothes in a pond at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017
Rohingya refugees wash clothes in a pond at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
8 / 20
A Rohingya refugee child reacts to the camera while lying in a cradle at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee child reacts to the camera while lying in a cradle at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
A Rohingya refugee child reacts to the camera while lying in a cradle at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
9 / 20
Rohingya refugees sit on the roadside to get financial help from commuters near Kutupalang Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees sit on the roadside to get financial help from commuters near Kutupalang Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Rohingya refugees sit on the roadside to get financial help from commuters near Kutupalang Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
10 / 20
A Rohingya refugee carries water at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee carries water at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017
A Rohingya refugee carries water at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
11 / 20
Rohingya refugee children have lunch inside their makeshift house at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugee children have lunch inside their makeshift house at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Rohingya refugee children have lunch inside their makeshift house at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
12 / 20
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts to the camera at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee girl reacts to the camera at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts to the camera at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
13 / 20
A Rohingya refugee boy carries water at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee boy carries water at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
A Rohingya refugee boy carries water at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
14 / 20
A Rohingya refugee girl collects clothes from a fence after drying them at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee girl collects clothes from a fence after drying them at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
A Rohingya refugee girl collects clothes from a fence after drying them at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
15 / 20
Rohingya refugees return to their makeshift home in the evening at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees return to their makeshift home in the evening at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Rohingya refugees return to their makeshift home in the evening at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
16 / 20
Rohingya refugee Muslims spend time together in front of a makeshift mosque after a prayer at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugee Muslims spend time together in front of a makeshift mosque after a prayer at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Rohingya refugee Muslims spend time together in front of a makeshift mosque after a prayer at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
17 / 20
Rohingya women wait in a queue with vouchers to collect relief distributed by the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya women wait in a queue with vouchers to collect relief distributed by the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Rohingya women wait in a queue with vouchers to collect relief distributed by the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
18 / 20
Rohingya refugees look on inside their house at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees look on inside their house at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Rohingya refugees look on inside their house at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
19 / 20
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees build new makeshift homes at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Newly arrived Rohingya refugees build new makeshift homes at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees build new makeshift homes at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: February

Pictures of the month: February

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: February

Pictures of the month: February

Our top photos from the past month.

02 Mar 2017
Mount Etna erupts

Mount Etna erupts

Italy's largest active volcano erupts in a fiery show of lava.

01 Mar 2017
Trump addresses Congress

Trump addresses Congress

President Donald Trump makes his first address to Congress after a turbulent start to his presidency.

01 Mar 2017
Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

Two separate float accidents have injured dozens during the famed Sambadrome parades in Rio de Janeiro.

28 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast