Inside a Soviet ghost town
A general view of the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Soviet military notebook is seen on the floor of abandoned building in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A man takes a picture inside Soviet propaganda room in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People listen to a guide (R) during the tour in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
An abandoned apartment house is seen through a broken window in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A Soviet time newspaper in Russian is seen on the wall of abandoned apartment in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A woman stands on a balcony of an abandoned apartment block in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A woman takes a picture inside Soviet propaganda room in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People walk to the abandoned apartment house in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A man looks in the map as he explores the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A woman walks inside an abandoned hospital building in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People walk inside abandoned sports hall in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Rusty plate with the street name is seen on the wall of an abandoned apartment house in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A red curtain covers a broken window in an abandoned apartment in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Women walk inside an abandoned building in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A woman looks at a map as she visits the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A man takes a picture inside sports hall in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. The words on the wall reads in Russian "Victory starts here". REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People walk past an abandoned apartment house in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People walk past an abandoned apartment block in the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
