Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 27, 2017 | 6:06pm IST

Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

A girl is seen at a damaged site in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A girl is seen at a damaged site in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A girl is seen at a damaged site in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
1 / 13
A woman gestures at a vegetable shop in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. That the government tolerates Kurdish rule in the enclave, generally allowing movement in and out, shows its willingness to accept, for now, a Kurdish movement whose vision for Syria directly rivals its own, but which is not an immediate enemy. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A woman gestures at a vegetable shop in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. That the government tolerates Kurdish rule in the enclave, generally allowing movement in and out, shows its willingness to accept, for now, a Kurdish movement whose...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A woman gestures at a vegetable shop in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. That the government tolerates Kurdish rule in the enclave, generally allowing movement in and out, shows its willingness to accept, for now, a Kurdish movement whose vision for Syria directly rivals its own, but which is not an immediate enemy. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
2 / 13
Members of the Asayish security force walk on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the country's biggest. But he has made no move to regain Sheikh Maqsoud, which sits on a hilltop surrounded by areas held by the army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Members of the Asayish security force walk on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Members of the Asayish security force walk on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the country's biggest. But he has made no move to regain Sheikh Maqsoud, which sits on a hilltop surrounded by areas held by the army. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
3 / 13
A man lies on a bed inside a clinic, a former school renamed Martyr Khaled Fajr hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man lies on a bed inside a clinic, a former school renamed Martyr Khaled Fajr hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A man lies on a bed inside a clinic, a former school renamed Martyr Khaled Fajr hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
4 / 13
A woman attends a lecture at "Democratic Community Academy" in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A woman attends a lecture at "Democratic Community Academy" in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A woman attends a lecture at "Democratic Community Academy" in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
5 / 13
A shop vendor sits in front of his shop at Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A shop vendor sits in front of his shop at Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A shop vendor sits in front of his shop at Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
6 / 13
A Kurdish fighter of the Asayish security force stands at a checkpoint in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Kurdish fighter of the Asayish security force stands at a checkpoint in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A Kurdish fighter of the Asayish security force stands at a checkpoint in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
7 / 13
A kurdish man is seen in front of "Democratic Community Academy" in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A kurdish man is seen in front of "Democratic Community Academy" in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A kurdish man is seen in front of "Democratic Community Academy" in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
8 / 13
A car passes by a picture of the Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A car passes by a picture of the Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A car passes by a picture of the Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
9 / 13
A woman walks on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A woman walks on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A woman walks on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
10 / 13
Women walk along a street in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Women walk along a street in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Women walk along a street in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
11 / 13
People walk near a checkpoint for Asayish security force in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People walk near a checkpoint for Asayish security force in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
People walk near a checkpoint for Asayish security force in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
12 / 13
A woman drags a cart loaded with water containers in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A woman drags a cart loaded with water containers in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A woman drags a cart loaded with water containers in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

Next Slideshows

Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

The village of Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears on the banks of the Edersee reservoir in Germany during low levels of water.

27 Jul 2017
Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the...

26 Jul 2017
Floods in India

Floods in India

Floods triggered by heavy rains have killed more than 100 people in India in the past few weeks.

26 Jul 2017
From Russia with love

From Russia with love

Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.

26 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Reince Priebus replaced

Reince Priebus replaced

President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.

Battle for Raqqa

Battle for Raqqa

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

The president's people

The president's people

As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

The long journey to school

The long journey to school

Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.

Painted bodies

Painted bodies

Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.

World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into political turmoil after a period of relative stability.

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast