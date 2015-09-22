Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 22, 2015 | 8:51pm IST

Inside America's prisons

Inmates stand in a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Inmates stand in a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2011
Inmates stand in a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 30
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 30
Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 30
Inmates serving a jail sentence make a phone call at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Inmates serving a jail sentence make a phone call at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2010
Inmates serving a jail sentence make a phone call at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
4 / 30
Marvin Caldwell, 63, who said he was imprisoned for 20 years under the three strikes law for possession and sale of methamphetamine, looks out of his cell at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Marvin Caldwell, 63, who said he was imprisoned for 20 years under the three strikes law for possession and sale of methamphetamine, looks out of his cell at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
Marvin Caldwell, 63, who said he was imprisoned for 20 years under the three strikes law for possession and sale of methamphetamine, looks out of his cell at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 30
Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2012
Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 30
Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 30
Inmates walk around a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Inmates walk around a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2011
Inmates walk around a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 30
Inmates exercise at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Inmates exercise at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2011
Inmates exercise at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 30
Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Corrections officers work in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 30
A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A jail cell is seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 30
Inmates walk in San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Inmates walk in San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
Inmates walk in San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 30
Women chat as they lie in beds placed in the communal area outside cells, due to overcrowding at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women chat as they lie in beds placed in the communal area outside cells, due to overcrowding at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2013
Women chat as they lie in beds placed in the communal area outside cells, due to overcrowding at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 30
An inmate looks out from his cell in the Security Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

An inmate looks out from his cell in the Security Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2013
An inmate looks out from his cell in the Security Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
14 / 30
Tylan Gregory plays with his daughter Tyla, 5, during a "Get On the Bus" visiting day to Folsom State Prison arranged by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and the Center for Restorative Justice Works (CRJW) in Folsom, California July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Tylan Gregory plays with his daughter Tyla, 5, during a "Get On the Bus" visiting day to Folsom State Prison arranged by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and the Center for Restorative Justice Works (CRJW) in Folsom,...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 27, 2014
Tylan Gregory plays with his daughter Tyla, 5, during a "Get On the Bus" visiting day to Folsom State Prison arranged by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and the Center for Restorative Justice Works (CRJW) in Folsom, California July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
15 / 30
Inmates participate in the workshop "Commedia Dell'Arte", part of the The Actors' Gang Prison Project program at the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco, California September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Inmates participate in the workshop "Commedia Dell'Arte", part of the The Actors' Gang Prison Project program at the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco, California September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
Inmates participate in the workshop "Commedia Dell'Arte", part of the The Actors' Gang Prison Project program at the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco, California September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 30
A woman sits in a cell at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman sits in a cell at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2013
A woman sits in a cell at the Los Angeles County Women's jail in Lynwood, California April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 30
Inmate Donnell Moore touches the head of his son Donnell Moore during a special Father's Day visit part of the "Get On The Bus" program at California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, California May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Inmate Donnell Moore touches the head of his son Donnell Moore during a special Father's Day visit part of the "Get On The Bus" program at California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, California May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Inmate Donnell Moore touches the head of his son Donnell Moore during a special Father's Day visit part of the "Get On The Bus" program at California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, California May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 30
An inmate visits a dentist in the medical facility at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An inmate visits a dentist in the medical facility at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
An inmate visits a dentist in the medical facility at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 30
Prisoners work at computers following a graduation ceremony from a computer coding program at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Prisoners work at computers following a graduation ceremony from a computer coding program at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Prisoners work at computers following a graduation ceremony from a computer coding program at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
20 / 30
Inmate Jamar Allah flips his tassel as a graduate before receiving his High School GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Inmate Jamar Allah flips his tassel as a graduate before receiving his High School GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2012
Inmate Jamar Allah flips his tassel as a graduate before receiving his High School GED (General Equivalency Diploma) along with 26 others at a graduation ceremony for inmates at the George Motchan Detention Center at New York City's Rikers Island correctional facility June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
21 / 30
A prison inmate works out at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. Thousands of convicted felons form the backbone of California's wildfire protection force under a unique and little-known prison labor program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A prison inmate works out at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. Thousands of convicted felons form the backbone of California's wildfire protection force under a unique and little-known prison labor program....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A prison inmate works out at Oak Glen Conservation Fire Camp #35 in Yucaipa, California November 6, 2014. Thousands of convicted felons form the backbone of California's wildfire protection force under a unique and little-known prison labor program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
22 / 30
An inmate patient is shown in his cell at the California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, California, March 17, 2010. CMF was established to provide a centrally located medical and psychiatric institution for the health care needs of California's male felon population. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

An inmate patient is shown in his cell at the California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, California, March 17, 2010. CMF was established to provide a centrally located medical and psychiatric institution for the health care needs of California's...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2010
An inmate patient is shown in his cell at the California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, California, March 17, 2010. CMF was established to provide a centrally located medical and psychiatric institution for the health care needs of California's male felon population. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
23 / 30
San Quentin post office is seen outside San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

San Quentin post office is seen outside San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
San Quentin post office is seen outside San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
24 / 30
An inmate waits for a visitor at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An inmate waits for a visitor at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2011
An inmate waits for a visitor at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, California, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
25 / 30
Albert Ruiz, 50, who is on death row for murder, is led down a corridor at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Albert Ruiz, 50, who is on death row for murder, is led down a corridor at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
Albert Ruiz, 50, who is on death row for murder, is led down a corridor at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
26 / 30
Martell Collins, 51, does push-ups in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Martell Collins, 51, does push-ups in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
Martell Collins, 51, does push-ups in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
27 / 30
Inmates sort laundry at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, California, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Inmates sort laundry at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, California, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2011
Inmates sort laundry at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, California, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
28 / 30
Prisoners walk in the exercise yard at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Prisoners walk in the exercise yard at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Prisoners walk in the exercise yard at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
29 / 30
The entrance to death row is seen at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The entrance to death row is seen at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2012
The entrance to death row is seen at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Earth from above

Earth from above

Next Slideshows

Earth from above

Earth from above

Dynamic views of our planet from above.

21 Sep 2015
Paragliders of Kabul

Paragliders of Kabul

A group of young Afghans is taking to the skies of the capital.

21 Sep 2015
Frankfurt Auto Show

Frankfurt Auto Show

Concepts and reveals at the world's biggest motor show.

17 Sep 2015
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

17 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast