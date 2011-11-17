Inside Benin
People gather at a market in the Akpakpa neighborhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Samuel Amoo, 26, tapes his wrists before a training session at the Afro Boxing Club in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Children play a game on the street with two boys dressed up in masks and outfits in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A girls walks through in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Fishing boats sit on the water in front of houses in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A woman prays beside a statue at Notre Dame cathedral in Benin's economic capital Cotonou November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A voodoo practitioner dances while holding knives during a ceremony in which blood from chickens and animals is collected to be splashed on amulets and fetishes in Cotonou, December 19, 2007. REUTERS/Charles Placide Tossou
A woman affected by AIDS attends a psychological support meeting organised by Medecin de Monde at Come's hospital near Cotonou November 28, 2007. Medecin de Monde is a medical relief organisation with healthcare projects around the world....more
Women sit on a fishing boat in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Supporters of presidential candidate and leader of the Democratic Renewal Party, Adrien Houngbedji, attend an election campaign rally in Benin's capital Cotonou, March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Pacide
Women attend a meeting by Medecin de Monde on promoting AIDS and HIV awareness campaigns in Kpomasse, near Cotonou November 28, 2007. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A vendor fills bottles with fuel in Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Vintage Citroen 2CVs are seen on their way across Africa in the Toureg Trail rally, in Benin November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Tossou
Vendors display their goods in pirogues at a floating market in Ganvie, a small fisherman's village 20 km (12 miles) from Benin's capital Cotonou, August 12, 2006. Over 80 percent of the village buildings are built on pillars and the pirogue is the...more
A Togolese refugee woman cleans her clothes at a UNHCR refugee camp of Agame in Benin, May 28, 2005. REUTERS/Noel Koukou Tadegnon
