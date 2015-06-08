Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 8, 2015 | 7:40pm IST

Inside China's capsized ship

An interior view of the control room of the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. The death toll from a Chinese cruise ship which capsized on the Yangtze River has reached 431, with 11 still missing, a government spokesman said on Sunday. REUTERS/China Daily

An interior view of the control room of the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. The death toll from a Chinese cruise ship which capsized on the Yangtze River has reached...more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
An interior view of the control room of the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. The death toll from a Chinese cruise ship which capsized on the Yangtze River has reached 431, with 11 still missing, a government spokesman said on Sunday. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
1 / 10
Clocks at the passengers' hall are seen inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. The Chinese characters on top of the clocks read "Voyage Schedule", "Arrival" and "Departure". REUTERS/China Daily

Clocks at the passengers' hall are seen inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. The Chinese characters on top of the clocks read "Voyage Schedule", "Arrival" and...more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Clocks at the passengers' hall are seen inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. The Chinese characters on top of the clocks read "Voyage Schedule", "Arrival" and "Departure". REUTERS/China Daily
Close
2 / 10
Rescue workers search the capsized cruise ship, the Eastern Star, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers search the capsized cruise ship, the Eastern Star, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Rescue workers search the capsized cruise ship, the Eastern Star, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 10
Hand marks, left by the rescue workers, are seen inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. Picture taken June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

Hand marks, left by the rescue workers, are seen inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. Picture taken June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR...more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Hand marks, left by the rescue workers, are seen inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. Picture taken June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Close
4 / 10
A picture is seen on the wall of a crew member dormitory inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. Picture taken June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

A picture is seen on the wall of a crew member dormitory inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. Picture taken June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO...more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A picture is seen on the wall of a crew member dormitory inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. Picture taken June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Close
5 / 10
A control panel is seen inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. Picture taken June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

A control panel is seen inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. Picture taken June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A control panel is seen inside the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, June 7, 2015. Picture taken June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Close
6 / 10
Rescue workers rest next to the salvaged cruise ship Eastern Star on the Yangtze River, Jianli, Hubei province, June 6, 2015. The death toll from the Chinese cruise ship which capsized during a storm in the Yangtze River jumped to 396 on Saturday, leaving fewer than 50 still missing, as the boat operator apologised and said it would cooperate with investigations. REUTERS/cnsphoto CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

Rescue workers rest next to the salvaged cruise ship Eastern Star on the Yangtze River, Jianli, Hubei province, June 6, 2015. The death toll from the Chinese cruise ship which capsized during a storm in the Yangtze River jumped to 396 on Saturday,...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Rescue workers rest next to the salvaged cruise ship Eastern Star on the Yangtze River, Jianli, Hubei province, June 6, 2015. The death toll from the Chinese cruise ship which capsized during a storm in the Yangtze River jumped to 396 on Saturday, leaving fewer than 50 still missing, as the boat operator apologised and said it would cooperate with investigations. REUTERS/cnsphoto CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Close
7 / 10
A rescue worker works on the salvaged cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. The death toll from a Chinese cruise ship which capsized during a storm in the Yangtze River reached 406 on Sunday, leaving fewer than 40 still missing, as officials and rescuers bowed in mourning towards the battered boat. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A rescue worker works on the salvaged cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. The death toll from a Chinese cruise ship which capsized during a storm in the Yangtze River reached 406 on...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
A rescue worker works on the salvaged cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. The death toll from a Chinese cruise ship which capsized during a storm in the Yangtze River reached 406 on Sunday, leaving fewer than 40 still missing, as officials and rescuers bowed in mourning towards the battered boat. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 10
A family member of a Eastern Star cruise ship victim mourns during a ceremony to mark seven days since the ship went down in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A family member of a Eastern Star cruise ship victim mourns during a ceremony to mark seven days since the ship went down in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
A family member of a Eastern Star cruise ship victim mourns during a ceremony to mark seven days since the ship went down in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 10
Rescue workers stand on the river bank as the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star is pulled out of the Yangtze against sunset, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. Only 14 survivors, one of them the captain, have been found after the ship carrying 456 overturned in a freak tornado on Monday night. A total of 103 bodies have been found. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Rescue workers stand on the river bank as the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star is pulled out of the Yangtze against sunset, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. Only 14 survivors, one of them the captain, have been found after the ship...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Rescue workers stand on the river bank as the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star is pulled out of the Yangtze against sunset, in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. Only 14 survivors, one of them the captain, have been found after the ship carrying 456 overturned in a freak tornado on Monday night. A total of 103 bodies have been found. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Sikh rally in London

Sikh rally in London

Next Slideshows

Sikh rally in London

Sikh rally in London

Britain-based Sikhs take part in a march and rally in central London to mark the 31st anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

08 Jun 2015
Farewell to a soldier

Farewell to a soldier

Scenes from before the funeral of a soldier killed in an attack by Manipur separatists,

07 Jun 2015
Modi in Bangladesh

Modi in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Dhaka on a two-day state visit.

06 Jun 2015
India this week

India this week

Some of our top photos this week.

06 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast