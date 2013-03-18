Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 19, 2013 | 2:45am IST

Inside CPAC

<p>Senator Ted Cruz (L) introduces former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R-AK) to speak to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Senator Ted Cruz (L) introduces former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R-AK) to speak to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Senator Ted Cruz (L) introduces former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R-AK) to speak to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
1 / 26
<p>Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin drinks a large soda for comic effect as she speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin drinks a large soda for comic effect as she speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin drinks a large soda for comic effect as she speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
2 / 26
<p>Members of the audience cheer for Dr. Benjamin Carson (on video screen), director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, as he asks them to imagine him in the White House, during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Members of the audience cheer for Dr. Benjamin Carson (on video screen), director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, as he asks them to imagine him in the White House, during remarks to the Conservative Political Action...more

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Members of the audience cheer for Dr. Benjamin Carson (on video screen), director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, as he asks them to imagine him in the White House, during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
3 / 26
<p>Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich holds up a light bulb in remarks about the Republican Party's need to innovate, to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich holds up a light bulb in remarks about the Republican Party's need to innovate, to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich holds up a light bulb in remarks about the Republican Party's need to innovate, to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
4 / 26
<p>An attendee in Colonial dress hangs out at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

An attendee in Colonial dress hangs out at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

An attendee in Colonial dress hangs out at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
5 / 26
<p>Representative Michele Bachmann speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Representative Michele Bachmann speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Representative Michele Bachmann speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
6 / 26
<p>People make use of the Republican National Committee lounge at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

People make use of the Republican National Committee lounge at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

People make use of the Republican National Committee lounge at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
7 / 26
<p>Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
8 / 26
<p>House Budget Chairman Paul Ryan speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

House Budget Chairman Paul Ryan speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

House Budget Chairman Paul Ryan speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 26
<p>National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks on the second day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks on the second day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks on the second day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
10 / 26
<p>Former Senator Rick Santorum speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Former Senator Rick Santorum speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Former Senator Rick Santorum speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
11 / 26
<p>A member of the audience listens to speakers during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A member of the audience listens to speakers during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A member of the audience listens to speakers during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
12 / 26
<p>Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney acknowledges an ovation as he takes the stage for remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney acknowledges an ovation as he takes the stage for remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney acknowledges an ovation as he takes the stage for remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
13 / 26
<p>Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal (R-LA) pauses during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal (R-LA) pauses during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal (R-LA) pauses during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
14 / 26
<p>An attendee votes in a straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

An attendee votes in a straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

An attendee votes in a straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
15 / 26
<p>Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) founder Grover Norquist talks to a reporter during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) founder Grover Norquist talks to a reporter during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) founder Grover Norquist talks to a reporter during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
16 / 26
<p>Attendees play a skeet shooting video game at the National Rifle Association booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Attendees play a skeet shooting video game at the National Rifle Association booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Attendees play a skeet shooting video game at the National Rifle Association booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
17 / 26
<p>A picture of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is surrounded by small U.S. flags at a booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. At the booth attendees complete a questionnaire and are then directed to place a flag near a politician who espouses their same views. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A picture of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is surrounded by small U.S. flags at a booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. At the booth attendees complete a questionnaire and are then directed...more

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A picture of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is surrounded by small U.S. flags at a booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. At the booth attendees complete a questionnaire and are then directed to place a flag near a politician who espouses their same views. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
18 / 26
<p>A woman uses her mobile phone as she sits under a portrait of a young girl while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A woman uses her mobile phone as she sits under a portrait of a young girl while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A woman uses her mobile phone as she sits under a portrait of a young girl while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
19 / 26
<p>A button on the lapel of a attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A button on the lapel of a attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A button on the lapel of a attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
20 / 26
<p>Republican themed T-shirts are seen on sale in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Republican themed T-shirts are seen on sale in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Republican themed T-shirts are seen on sale in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
21 / 26
<p>PolitiChicks correspondent Ann-Marie Murrell attends the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

PolitiChicks correspondent Ann-Marie Murrell attends the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

PolitiChicks correspondent Ann-Marie Murrell attends the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
22 / 26
<p>A visitor reaches for a pro-life bumper sticker the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A visitor reaches for a pro-life bumper sticker the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

A visitor reaches for a pro-life bumper sticker the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
23 / 26
<p>Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky gestures at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky gestures at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky gestures at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
24 / 26
<p>Senator Marco Rubio of Florida speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
25 / 26
<p>Young women wait in line in hope of having their numbers drawn to attend a luncheon with former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin at the American Conservative Union's annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Young women wait in line in hope of having their numbers drawn to attend a luncheon with former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin at the American Conservative Union's annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, February 11, 2012....more

Tuesday, March 19, 2013

Young women wait in line in hope of having their numbers drawn to attend a luncheon with former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin at the American Conservative Union's annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
West Bank settlements

West Bank settlements

Next Slideshows

West Bank settlements

West Bank settlements

President Obama is due to make his first official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories this week, looking to improve ties. Here's a snapshot of life...

18 Mar 2013
India this week

India this week

Pictures from the week that was.

18 Mar 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

16 Mar 2013
Remembering America's war dead

Remembering America's war dead

Those lost in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars are buried in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60.

16 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast