Pictures | Sat Jul 11, 2015 | 2:35am IST

Inside Cuba's Capitol

Chairs are seen at the Senate in Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. Cubans are once again touring their Capitol, an imposing structure previously shunned as a symbol of U.S. imperialism but now undergoing renovation and set to reopen as the new home of the Communist government's National Assembly. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans (R), is seen in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Architect Jorge Cisneros (C) gives information to tourists at the Library of Congress at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A security officer walks at the "Lost Steps Saloon" in Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A statue representing Cuba's Independence hero Jose Marti is seen at the entrance of Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Architect Jorge Cisneros (front L) gives information to tourists at the Senate in Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A view of a courtyard at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
An employee walks at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A view of the Capitol's dome from inside Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Tourists walk at "Lost Steps Saloon" at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Tourists take pictures of a statue representing the Republic at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Tourists take pictures at the entrance of Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A tourist takes pictures at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A view of a courtyard at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Administrator Armando Gomes, 63, closes a window at the entrance of Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Tourists visit the Senate at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Construction helmets are seen at the entrance of Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans (rear), is seen in Havana, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
