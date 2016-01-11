Inside El Chapo's safe house
A destroyed microwave oven is seen next to a wall with bullet holes in a safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis in Sinaloa state,...more
Blood stains are seen on the floor next to a plate bearing the house number of a safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis in Sinaloa...more
A view of the kitchen of a safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 11, 2016.REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A view of a refrigerator in the kitchen of the safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 11, 2016....more
Bullet holes are seen on a wall in a safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 11, 2016....more
A view of a stair at a house that was used by drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to escape to the city's drains before he was recaptured, is pictured in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
DVDs of a TV series are seen on the sheets of a bed inside a safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January...more
Mexican Marines take part in an operation to capture drug boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, in this still image taken from a January 8, 2016 video released by the Mexican Navy on January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mexican...more
An injured Mexican Marine lies on the ground during an operation to capture drug boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, in this still image taken from a January 8, 2016 video. REUTERS/Mexican Navy/Handout via Reuters TV
Mexican Marines take part in an operation to capture drug boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, in this still image taken from a January 8, 2016 video. REUTERS/Mexican Navy/Handout via Reuters TV
Mexican Marines detain a man during an operation to capture drug boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, in this still image taken from a January 8, 2016 video. REUTERS/Mexican Navy/Handout via Reuters TV
A view of the sluice gate of a tunnel connected from a house to the city's drains used by the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to escape during an operation to recapture him in Los Mochis in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard...more
A view of a tunnel connected from a house to the city's drains used by the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to escape during an operation to recapture him in Los Mochis in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A soldier points with his weapon to an entrance of a drain from where Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman escaped before being captured at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A cameraman films next to a weapon found in a drain from where Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman escaped before being captured at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
One of the cars used by drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to escape before he was recaptured is pictured inside a car impound lot in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Caps are seen inside one of the cars used by drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to escape before he was recaptured at a car impound lot in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A soldier keeps watch outside the house where five people were shot dead during an operation to recapture the world's top drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 10, 2016. ...more
A view is seen inside a house where five people were shot dead during an operation to recapture the world's top drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard...more
One of the cars used by drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to escape before he was recaptured on Friday, is pictured inside a car impound lot in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 10, 2016. The writing on the windshield reads "Do not...more
Clothes of residents are seen at a terrace of a safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation on Friday to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January...more
