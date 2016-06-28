Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 28, 2016 | 9:15pm IST

Inside Falluja after Islamic State

Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
1 / 26
Iraqi counterterrorism forces pose for a picture in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi counterterrorism forces pose for a picture in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces pose for a picture in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
2 / 26
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces walks with his weapon in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces walks with his weapon in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces walks with his weapon in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
3 / 26
Bullet casings from clashes are seen on the ground in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Bullet casings from clashes are seen on the ground in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Bullet casings from clashes are seen on the ground in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 26
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
5 / 26
A member of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation examines an item in a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation examines an item in a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A member of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation examines an item in a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 26
Destroyed vehicles are seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Destroyed vehicles are seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Destroyed vehicles are seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 26
Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
8 / 26
A bridge over the Euphrates river is seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A bridge over the Euphrates river is seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A bridge over the Euphrates river is seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
9 / 26
A member of Iraqi government forces celebrate along a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi government forces celebrate along a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A member of Iraqi government forces celebrate along a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
10 / 26
Members of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation inspect a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Members of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation inspect a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Members of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation inspect a factory abandoned by Islamic State militants, in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 26
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gesture in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 26
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
13 / 26
A member of Iraqi government forces sleeps in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi government forces sleeps in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A member of Iraqi government forces sleeps in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
14 / 26
A view of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A view of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
15 / 26
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces drives in a military vehicle in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces drives in a military vehicle in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces drives in a military vehicle in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
16 / 26
Destroyed buildings from clashes are seen on the outskirt of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Destroyed buildings from clashes are seen on the outskirt of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Destroyed buildings from clashes are seen on the outskirt of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
17 / 26
Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in a building on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in a building on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in a building on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
18 / 26
Iraqi counterterrorism forces walk in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi counterterrorism forces walk in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces walk in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
19 / 26
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
20 / 26
A view is seen of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view is seen of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A view is seen of streets in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
21 / 26
A member of the Iraqi security forces looks at explosives abandoned by Islamic State militants at a school in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Iraqi security forces looks at explosives abandoned by Islamic State militants at a school in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces looks at explosives abandoned by Islamic State militants at a school in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
22 / 26
Members of Iraqi government forces celebrate on a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Members of Iraqi government forces celebrate on a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Members of Iraqi government forces celebrate on a street in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
23 / 26
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
Iraqi counterterrorism forces gather in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
24 / 26
A military vehicle of Iraqi security forces is seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A military vehicle of Iraqi security forces is seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A military vehicle of Iraqi security forces is seen in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
25 / 26
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Islamist State flag, after pulling it down from a building, in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Islamist State flag, after pulling it down from a building, in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces holds an Islamist State flag, after pulling it down from a building, in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Fleeing Islamic State

Fleeing Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Fleeing Islamic State

Fleeing Islamic State

Thousands of Iraqi civilians displaced by Islamic State violence are waiting in government-run camps to return home.

28 Jun 2016
Britain's rock of Gibraltar

Britain's rock of Gibraltar

Spain seeks to jointly govern Gibraltar after the British territory voted in favor of remaining in the EU.

28 Jun 2016
Pride in the U.S.A.

Pride in the U.S.A.

Gay Pride parades across the U.S. pay tribute to the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting.

27 Jun 2016
India this week

India this week

Top India photos from this week.

25 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast