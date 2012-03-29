Edition:
Inside Foxconn

<p>Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (L) visits the iPhone production line at the newly built Foxconn Zhengzhou Technology Park in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China in this March 28, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/Apple/Handout </p>

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>A worker walks outside Foxconn in China's southern city of Shenzhen in Guangdong province, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A worker walks outside Foxconn in China's southern city of Shenzhen in Guangdong province, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>A job seeker yawns as he queues outside Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Tan</p>

A job seeker yawns as he queues outside Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Tan

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Employees eat their meal on a guardrail of a bridge near Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Tan </p>

Employees eat their meal on a guardrail of a bridge near Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Tan

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>A Foxconn worker walks past a factory belonging to affiliate Foxconn Premier Image Technology (China) Ltd in Foshan in Guangdong province, southern China November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

A Foxconn worker walks past a factory belonging to affiliate Foxconn Premier Image Technology (China) Ltd in Foshan in Guangdong province, southern China November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>A job seeker walks down stairs at a recruitment centre, past a poster on the wall which reads "Welcome to Foxconn, Join Us For a Better Living", in Zhengzhou, Henan province in central China August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A job seeker walks down stairs at a recruitment centre, past a poster on the wall which reads "Welcome to Foxconn, Join Us For a Better Living", in Zhengzhou, Henan province in central China August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>A woman cycles under a banner which reads "Work at Foxconn, Live a More Prosperous Life" in a village near the construction site of a new Foxconn factory building in Zhengzhou, Henan province in central China August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A woman cycles under a banner which reads "Work at Foxconn, Live a More Prosperous Life" in a village near the construction site of a new Foxconn factory building in Zhengzhou, Henan province in central China August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. Around 20,000 workers took part in the the event which was organized by Foxconn's employee labor union to promote a positive approach to dealing with personal challenges, according to a press release of Foxconn on Wednesday. At least 13 Chinese Foxconn employees have committed suicide in 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. Around 20,000 workers took part in the the event which was organized...more

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Around 20,000 workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Around 20,000 workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Workers construct new factory buildings for Foxconn in a new manufacturing facility in Zhengzhou, in Henan province in central China August 10,2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Workers construct new factory buildings for Foxconn in a new manufacturing facility in Zhengzhou, in Henan province in central China August 10,2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Jobseekers wait to be interviewed at the entrance of a recruitment office at a job fair held by Foxconn Technology Group in Zhengzhou, Henan province August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Donald Chan </p>

Jobseekers wait to be interviewed at the entrance of a recruitment office at a job fair held by Foxconn Technology Group in Zhengzhou, Henan province August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Donald Chan

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Worker at work during a night shift in Foxconn's new factory in Zhengzhou, Henan province in central China August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Worker at work during a night shift in Foxconn's new factory in Zhengzhou, Henan province in central China August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>A worker (R) talks to her relatives through the steel fence at a Foxconn factory in Langfang, Hebei Province August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A worker (R) talks to her relatives through the steel fence at a Foxconn factory in Langfang, Hebei Province August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>A worker walks out of a factory building with the nets, installed to prevent workers from jumping to their deaths, at a Foxconn factory, in Langfang, Hebei Province August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A worker walks out of a factory building with the nets, installed to prevent workers from jumping to their deaths, at a Foxconn factory, in Langfang, Hebei Province August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Security guards walk under nets, installed on a factory building to prevent workers from jumping to their deaths, at a Foxconn factory, in Langfang, Hebei Province August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Security guards walk under nets, installed on a factory building to prevent workers from jumping to their deaths, at a Foxconn factory, in Langfang, Hebei Province August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Employees work inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files </p>

Employees work inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Ma Zishan (C) cries as he carries a portrait of his son Ma Xiangqian outside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua, Guangdong province, in this May 29, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Joe Tan/Files </p>

Ma Zishan (C) cries as he carries a portrait of his son Ma Xiangqian outside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua, Guangdong province, in this May 29, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Joe Tan/Files

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Foxconn workers take part in a group exercise at a business district near their factory in the township of Longhua, Guangdong province June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Tan </p>

Foxconn workers take part in a group exercise at a business district near their factory in the township of Longhua, Guangdong province June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Tan

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Workers look on from a Foxconn logo near the gate of a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua, Guangdong province May 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Workers look on from a Foxconn logo near the gate of a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua, Guangdong province May 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Labour union protesters lay flowers to symbolise mourning in during a protest outside the Hong Hai headquarters in Tucheng, Taipei, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh</p>

Labour union protesters lay flowers to symbolise mourning in during a protest outside the Hong Hai headquarters in Tucheng, Taipei, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Policemen stand guard outside the Hong Hai headquarters during a protest by labour unions in Tucheng, Taipei, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh</p>

Policemen stand guard outside the Hong Hai headquarters during a protest by labour unions in Tucheng, Taipei, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>A police officer films a protest outside the Hong Hai headquarters in Tucheng, Taipei, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh</p>

A police officer films a protest outside the Hong Hai headquarters in Tucheng, Taipei, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>A local resident carrying flowers to mourn the deaths of Foxconn workers is stopped from entering a Foxconn factory by a staff member in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 27, 2010. Chinese characters on the placard reads "Foxconn, 12 jumps, not harmonious". REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

A local resident carrying flowers to mourn the deaths of Foxconn workers is stopped from entering a Foxconn factory by a staff member in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 27, 2010. Chinese characters on the placard reads...more

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Foxconn workers walk on a footbridge outside their factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Foxconn workers walk on a footbridge outside their factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>An unidentified man carries a banner outside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 27, 2010. The banner reads "I want to meet Terry Gou. I know the reason behind the suicide of Foxconn workers, and the way to solve it. I hope to get RMB$1 million as a reward."REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

An unidentified man carries a banner outside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 27, 2010. The banner reads "I want to meet Terry Gou. I know the reason behind the suicide of Foxconn workers, and the...more

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou, founder of Foxconn, visits a residential complex for high-ranking workers at a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou, founder of Foxconn, visits a residential complex for high-ranking workers at a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Workers are seen inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Workers are seen inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Workers are seen inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Workers are seen inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Cao Yi, 24, from Henan province poses as he works inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Cao Yi, 24, from Henan province poses as he works inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>A worker examines a circuit board inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

A worker examines a circuit board inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Workers are seen inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Workers are seen inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>Workers wait in line to seek help from the management outside a workers' care centre at a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Workers wait in line to seek help from the management outside a workers' care centre at a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>A man rides his scooter past the Foxconn headquarters in Tucheng, Taipei County May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh</p>

A man rides his scooter past the Foxconn headquarters in Tucheng, Taipei County May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Friday, March 30, 2012

<p>One of the factories of Foxconn is seen in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

One of the factories of Foxconn is seen in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 30, 2012

