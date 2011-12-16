Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 16, 2011 | 10:10pm IST

Inside Fukushima

<p>The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool </p>

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
1 / 45
<p>Workers in protective suits gather near their lockers inside the emergency operation center at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool </p>

Workers in protective suits gather near their lockers inside the emergency operation center at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers in protective suits gather near their lockers inside the emergency operation center at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
2 / 45
<p>A bus carrying workers passes by the parking lot of J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool </p>

A bus carrying workers passes by the parking lot of J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima...more

Friday, December 16, 2011

A bus carrying workers passes by the parking lot of J-Village, a soccer training complex now serving as an operation base for those battling Japan's nuclear disaster, near the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
3 / 45
<p>The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool </p>

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
4 / 45
<p>A worker inside the emergency operation center at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool </p>

A worker inside the emergency operation center at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

A worker inside the emergency operation center at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
5 / 45
<p>A worker is given a radiation screening as he enters the emergency operation center at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. The poster reads "No tobacco and gum on the premises". REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool </p>

A worker is given a radiation screening as he enters the emergency operation center at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. The poster reads "No tobacco and gum on the premises". REUTERS/David...more

Friday, December 16, 2011

A worker is given a radiation screening as he enters the emergency operation center at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. The poster reads "No tobacco and gum on the premises". REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
6 / 45
<p>A general view shows the first floor of the main building of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power</p>

A general view shows the first floor of the main building of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power

Friday, December 16, 2011

A general view shows the first floor of the main building of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power

Close
7 / 45
<p>The cooling and filtering valve in the Unit 4 fuel pool at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

The cooling and filtering valve in the Unit 4 fuel pool at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

The cooling and filtering valve in the Unit 4 fuel pool at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
8 / 45
<p>Unit 5's seaside slope is seen at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

Unit 5's seaside slope is seen at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Unit 5's seaside slope is seen at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
9 / 45
<p>Japanese officials wearing protective suits and masks ride in the back of a bus while a second bus carrying officials and journalists follow as they drive through the contaminated exclusion zone on their way to the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool </p>

Japanese officials wearing protective suits and masks ride in the back of a bus while a second bus carrying officials and journalists follow as they drive through the contaminated exclusion zone on their way to the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear...more

Friday, December 16, 2011

Japanese officials wearing protective suits and masks ride in the back of a bus while a second bus carrying officials and journalists follow as they drive through the contaminated exclusion zone on their way to the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
10 / 45
<p>A deserted street inside the contaminated exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool</p>

A deserted street inside the contaminated exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

A deserted street inside the contaminated exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
11 / 45
<p>Workers conduct a radiation survey inside the rest area installed at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

Workers conduct a radiation survey inside the rest area installed at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers conduct a radiation survey inside the rest area installed at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
12 / 45
<p>The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant's No.5 and No.6 reactor buildings are seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool</p>

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant's No.5 and No.6 reactor buildings are seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant's No.5 and No.6 reactor buildings are seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
13 / 45
<p>Workers in protective suits operate remote-controlled machinery to clear debris in the compound of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

Workers in protective suits operate remote-controlled machinery to clear debris in the compound of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers in protective suits operate remote-controlled machinery to clear debris in the compound of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
14 / 45
<p>Desalting facilities for the No. 4 reactor spent fuel pool are seen at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

Desalting facilities for the No. 4 reactor spent fuel pool are seen at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Desalting facilities for the No. 4 reactor spent fuel pool are seen at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
15 / 45
<p>Dust sampling operation is seen atop of an apertural area of Reactor Building Unit 3 plant building at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

Dust sampling operation is seen atop of an apertural area of Reactor Building Unit 3 plant building at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Dust sampling operation is seen atop of an apertural area of Reactor Building Unit 3 plant building at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
16 / 45
<p>Rubble from the March 11 and earthquake and tsunami containing a low level of nuclear radiation, are stored inside a tent at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

Rubble from the March 11 and earthquake and tsunami containing a low level of nuclear radiation, are stored inside a tent at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, September 24, 2011....more

Friday, December 16, 2011

Rubble from the March 11 and earthquake and tsunami containing a low level of nuclear radiation, are stored inside a tent at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
17 / 45
<p>Workers are seen around the 2nd cesium adsorption systems which are to be installed to treat highly radioactive water pooled at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

Workers are seen around the 2nd cesium adsorption systems which are to be installed to treat highly radioactive water pooled at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co more

Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers are seen around the 2nd cesium adsorption systems which are to be installed to treat highly radioactive water pooled at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
18 / 45
<p>The tsunami-crippled No. 3 reactor Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station is seen in Fukushima prefecture, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

The tsunami-crippled No. 3 reactor Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station is seen in Fukushima prefecture, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

The tsunami-crippled No. 3 reactor Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station is seen in Fukushima prefecture, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
19 / 45
<p>Tsunami rubble collection work is seen at reactor building of unit 3 of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

Tsunami rubble collection work is seen at reactor building of unit 3 of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Tsunami rubble collection work is seen at reactor building of unit 3 of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
20 / 45
<p>Workers in protective gear set up temporary pressure controllers at the Unit 2 reactor at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co </p>

Workers in protective gear set up temporary pressure controllers at the Unit 2 reactor at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers in protective gear set up temporary pressure controllers at the Unit 2 reactor at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
21 / 45
<p>A deserted field and buildings inside the contaminated exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool</p>

A deserted field and buildings inside the contaminated exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Friday, December 16, 2011

A deserted field and buildings inside the contaminated exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Close
22 / 45
<p>Temporary storage tanks for low and middle level radioactive water from Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station's No.1, No.2, No.3 and No.4 reactors on the grounds of the plant in Fukushima prefecture, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

Temporary storage tanks for low and middle level radioactive water from Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station's No.1, No.2, No.3 and No.4 reactors on the grounds of the plant in Fukushima prefecture, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co more

Friday, December 16, 2011

Temporary storage tanks for low and middle level radioactive water from Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station's No.1, No.2, No.3 and No.4 reactors on the grounds of the plant in Fukushima prefecture, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
23 / 45
<p>Steel support pillars are installed at the bottom of the spent fuel pool in reactor building of unit 4 at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

Steel support pillars are installed at the bottom of the spent fuel pool in reactor building of unit 4 at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Steel support pillars are installed at the bottom of the spent fuel pool in reactor building of unit 4 at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
24 / 45
<p>A radioactive water treatment facility inside the south side of the fourth floor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant Unit 4 reactor in Fukushima prefecture, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

A radioactive water treatment facility inside the south side of the fourth floor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant Unit 4 reactor in Fukushima prefecture, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

A radioactive water treatment facility inside the south side of the fourth floor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant Unit 4 reactor in Fukushima prefecture, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
25 / 45
<p>Cracks where air is leaking are seen on the main exhaust duct of the No.4 reactor at the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

Cracks where air is leaking are seen on the main exhaust duct of the No.4 reactor at the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Cracks where air is leaking are seen on the main exhaust duct of the No.4 reactor at the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
26 / 45
<p>Rubble with a high dosage of radiation are seen scattered at the west side of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant's No.3 reactor building in Fukushima prefecture, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

Rubble with a high dosage of radiation are seen scattered at the west side of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant's No.3 reactor building in Fukushima prefecture, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Rubble with a high dosage of radiation are seen scattered at the west side of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant's No.3 reactor building in Fukushima prefecture, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
27 / 45
<p>A worker in front of the Rest Area at 1st floor doorway in the Service Building of No.5 and No.6 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

A worker in front of the Rest Area at 1st floor doorway in the Service Building of No.5 and No.6 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

A worker in front of the Rest Area at 1st floor doorway in the Service Building of No.5 and No.6 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Fukushima prefecture, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
28 / 45
<p>The west side passageway of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor building in an image taken by a remote-controlled robot on May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

The west side passageway of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor building in an image taken by a remote-controlled robot on May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

The west side passageway of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor building in an image taken by a remote-controlled robot on May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
29 / 45
<p>The Spent Fuel Pool of Reactor Unit 4 at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station on May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

The Spent Fuel Pool of Reactor Unit 4 at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station on May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

The Spent Fuel Pool of Reactor Unit 4 at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station on May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
30 / 45
<p>A worker wearing protective suit measures radiation levels inside the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.1 reactor building, May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

A worker wearing protective suit measures radiation levels inside the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.1 reactor building, May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

A worker wearing protective suit measures radiation levels inside the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.1 reactor building, May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
31 / 45
<p>Debris covers above the surface of a spent fuel pool at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor on April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

Debris covers above the surface of a spent fuel pool at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor on April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

Debris covers above the surface of a spent fuel pool at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor on April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
32 / 45
<p>Workers engaged in operations to stabilize the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power take a rest on the floor of a gymnasium inside the grounds of the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Plant, about 10km away, May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Takeshi Tanigawa/Handout </p>

Workers engaged in operations to stabilize the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power take a rest on the floor of a gymnasium inside the grounds of the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Plant, about 10km away, May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Takeshi...more

Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers engaged in operations to stabilize the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power take a rest on the floor of a gymnasium inside the grounds of the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Plant, about 10km away, May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Takeshi Tanigawa/Handout

Close
33 / 45
<p>A general view shows the main entrance of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power</p>

A general view shows the main entrance of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power

Friday, December 16, 2011

A general view shows the main entrance of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power

Close
34 / 45
<p>Workers spray a dust inhibitor at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co/Handout</p>

Workers spray a dust inhibitor at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co/Handout

Friday, December 16, 2011

Workers spray a dust inhibitor at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co/Handout

Close
35 / 45
<p>An aerial image of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor building's rooftop on April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

An aerial image of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor building's rooftop on April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

An aerial image of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor building's rooftop on April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
36 / 45
<p>The crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor, April 10, 2011 REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor, April 10, 2011 REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No.3 reactor, April 10, 2011 REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
37 / 45
<p>The control rooms for the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co.</p>

The control rooms for the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Friday, December 16, 2011

The control rooms for the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Close
38 / 45
<p>A view of concrete poured into a damaged pit to stop leakage of radioactive contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, No. 2 reactor, April 2, 2011 . REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power </p>

A view of concrete poured into a damaged pit to stop leakage of radioactive contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, No. 2 reactor, April 2, 2011 . REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power

Friday, December 16, 2011

A view of concrete poured into a damaged pit to stop leakage of radioactive contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, No. 2 reactor, April 2, 2011 . REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power

Close
39 / 45
<p>A facility for sampling seawater is seen after a fire was extinguished near the No.4 reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co. </p>

A facility for sampling seawater is seen after a fire was extinguished near the No.4 reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Friday, December 16, 2011

A facility for sampling seawater is seen after a fire was extinguished near the No.4 reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Close
40 / 45
<p>The crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No. 3 reactor on April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co</p>

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No. 3 reactor on April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Friday, December 16, 2011

The crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant No. 3 reactor on April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

Close
41 / 45
<p>Smoke is seen coming from the area of the No. 3 reactor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co. </p>

Smoke is seen coming from the area of the No. 3 reactor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Friday, December 16, 2011

Smoke is seen coming from the area of the No. 3 reactor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Close
42 / 45
<p>An aerial view of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station taken by the Air Photo Service, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Air Photo Service </p>

An aerial view of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station taken by the Air Photo Service, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Air Photo Service

Friday, December 16, 2011

An aerial view of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station taken by the Air Photo Service, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Air Photo Service

Close
43 / 45
<p>International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) fact-finding team leader Mike Weightman examines Reactor Unit 3 at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant May 27, 2011 to assess tsunami damage and study nuclear safety lessons that could be learned from the accident. REUTERS/IAEA Photo/Handout</p>

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) fact-finding team leader Mike Weightman examines Reactor Unit 3 at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant May 27, 2011 to assess tsunami damage and study nuclear safety lessons that could be learned from...more

Friday, December 16, 2011

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) fact-finding team leader Mike Weightman examines Reactor Unit 3 at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant May 27, 2011 to assess tsunami damage and study nuclear safety lessons that could be learned from the accident. REUTERS/IAEA Photo/Handout

Close
44 / 45
<p>The No.3 nuclear reactor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant is seen burning after a blast, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Digital Globe</p>

The No.3 nuclear reactor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant is seen burning after a blast, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Digital Globe

Friday, December 16, 2011

The No.3 nuclear reactor of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant is seen burning after a blast, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Digital Globe

Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Air France tragedy revisited

Air France tragedy revisited

Next Slideshows

Milwaukee's shrinking middle class

Milwaukee's shrinking middle class

Milwaukee was a once bustling industrial city that now suffers from a dying middle class left out in the cold as good paying factory jobs have departed.

16 Dec 2011
Scotland's isolated isle

Scotland's isolated isle

Out Skerries is a tiny, treeless island off Scotland where the population is just 65.

15 Dec 2011
Transsexual Air

Transsexual Air

A Thai airline is recruiting transsexual flight attendants. The airline said the qualifications were the same as that required of female flight attendants,...

15 Dec 2011
Acid attack victims

Acid attack victims

Those living with the permanent scars of an acid attack.

15 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast