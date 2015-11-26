Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels
Palestinians work to repair a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 26, 2015. A network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier town of Rafah is now...more
Members of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas stand guard as they view a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. Egypt's pumping of salt water from the nearby Mediterranean into the tunnels is not only creating a mess as it...more
A Palestinian is seen inside a smuggling tunnel as he works to repair it, November 26, 2015. This September, battling an insurgency in northern Sinai, Egypt decided to shut down the tunnels once and for all. Determined to halt what it said was an...more
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Tunnel-builders said Egypt has pumped in water several times since September, and that over the course of a few weeks had done more damage to the network, which once...more
A member of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas keeps watch as he views a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. Now, the diggers said, fewer than 20 tunnels remain for commercial goods, with easy-to-smuggle cigarettes the main...more
A Palestinian worker ascends on a rope to leave a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. What is left is an environmental mess, residents and local officials said, with the sea water polluting underground drinking reserves. Egypt's campaign, said Tamer...more
A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel after it was flooded by Egyptian security forces, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A member of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas stands guard as he views a landslide caused by floodwater November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
General view of the exterior of a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian workers rest as they repair a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian worker sits inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian worker walks inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Desperation on the Macedonia border
Hundreds of migrants try to storm the Greek-Macedonian border, tearing down part of the barbed wire at the crossing and demanding to continue their journey to...
Iran in aerospace
A look at Iran's aviation and space technologies.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Church becomes refugee sanctuary
Workers have removed the altar and dozens of chairs at a German church, replacing them with metal beds to house newly arrived refugees.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.
Ukraine Pride faces protests
Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan
The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.