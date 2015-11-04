Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 2, 2015. A network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier...more
A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel after it was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 2, 2015. Egypt's pumping of salt water from the nearby Mediterranean into the tunnels...more
A Palestinian worker ascends on a rope to leave a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Local residents say that at the peak of the tunnel business, after Hamas Islamists seized the Gaza Strip in 2007 and Israel tightened a closure of its crossings...more
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. The direction of traffic was mainly into Gaza. Commercial goods - and weapons smuggled in separate tunnels controlled by Hamas and other militant factions - flowed...more
General view of the exterior of a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, November 2, 2015. In 2008-10, some tunnel owners were said to have become dollar millionaires as they shifted everything from Hummer vehicles and...more
Palestinian workers rest as they repair a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. At one point an estimated 22,000 Palestinians worked in the tunnel "industry". However, it shrank markedly in 2010 after Israel, under international pressure to ease...more
A Palestinian worker sits inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Then this September, battling an insurgency in northern Sinai, Egypt decided to shut down the tunnels once and for all. Determined to halt what it said was an arms flow in the...more
A Palestinian worker walks inside a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Tunnel-builders said Egypt has pumped in water several times since September, and that over the course of a few weeks had done more damage to the network, which once accounted...more
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. Now, the diggers said, fewer than 20 tunnels remain for commercial goods, with easy-to-smuggle cigarettes the main contraband. No one can, or will, say how many...more
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, November 2, 2015. What is left is an environmental mess, residents and local officials said, with the sea water polluting underground drinking reserves. Egypt's campaign, said Tamer...more
Next Slideshows
Taiwan on China's shores
The rustic Kinmen islands, closer in distance to China than Taiwan, lie in a bay across from the high-rises of booming Xiamen, China.
America's religions
As polls shows Americans are becoming less religious, a look at the many different religions followed across the nation.
China unveils passenger jet
Commercial Aircraft Corp of China rolls out its C919 narrow body jet, meant to rival similar models from Airbus and Boeing.
Record wave of migrants
The number of migrants and refugees entering Europe by sea in October was roughly the same as that for the whole of 2014.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.