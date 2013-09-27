Edition:
Inside Google

<p>A Google-themed birthday cake is seen at the house where Google was founded on the company's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A Google-themed birthday cake is seen at the house where Google was founded on the company's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, September 27, 2013

A Google-themed birthday cake is seen at the house where Google was founded on the company's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, September 27, 2013

Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 27, 2013

People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Google founder Sergey Brin and a guest watch the the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product "Glass by Google". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Google founder Sergey Brin and a guest watch the the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product "Glass by Google". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 27, 2013

Google founder Sergey Brin and a guest watch the the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product "Glass by Google". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

Employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

Employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 27, 2013

Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A photographer takes picture of a computer inside Google co-founder Larry Page's original office on Google's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A photographer takes picture of a computer inside Google co-founder Larry Page's original office on Google's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, September 27, 2013

A photographer takes picture of a computer inside Google co-founder Larry Page's original office on Google's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 27, 2013

Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Drake performs during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Drake performs during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Friday, September 27, 2013

Drake performs during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool</p>

A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Friday, September 27, 2013

A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

<p>An employee rides a company scooter along the corridors at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

An employee rides a company scooter along the corridors at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

An employee rides a company scooter along the corridors at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>A sign for tea service hangs on the door of a video conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

A sign for tea service hangs on the door of a video conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

A sign for tea service hangs on the door of a video conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>The music room is seen at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

The music room is seen at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, September 27, 2013

The music room is seen at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>A whiteboard at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

A whiteboard at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

A whiteboard at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>Employees work in their shared office space, decorated with a safari theme, at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

Employees work in their shared office space, decorated with a safari theme, at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

Employees work in their shared office space, decorated with a safari theme, at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>Scooters sit in hallway at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

Scooters sit in hallway at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

Scooters sit in hallway at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>Snacks are seen in the kitchen that are provided free of charge to employees at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Snacks are seen in the kitchen that are provided free of charge to employees at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, September 27, 2013

Snacks are seen in the kitchen that are provided free of charge to employees at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Google co-founder Sergey Brin talks to reporters, as co-founder Larry Page and Chairman and Chief Executive Eric Schmidt listen, at the Sun Valley Inn in Idaho, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Google co-founder Sergey Brin talks to reporters, as co-founder Larry Page and Chairman and Chief Executive Eric Schmidt listen, at the Sun Valley Inn in Idaho, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 27, 2013

Google co-founder Sergey Brin talks to reporters, as co-founder Larry Page and Chairman and Chief Executive Eric Schmidt listen, at the Sun Valley Inn in Idaho, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>A view of a canteen in the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

A view of a canteen in the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

A view of a canteen in the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>An employee shares a moment with his dog in his office at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

An employee shares a moment with his dog in his office at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

An employee shares a moment with his dog in his office at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>Employees take their lunch break in the sun at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

Employees take their lunch break in the sun at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

Employees take their lunch break in the sun at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>Employees work in the tech repair room at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

Employees work in the tech repair room at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

Employees work in the tech repair room at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>Employees of Google wait to hear a speech from Mayor Michael Bloomberg at the company's offices in New York, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East</p>

Employees of Google wait to hear a speech from Mayor Michael Bloomberg at the company's offices in New York, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East

Friday, September 27, 2013

Employees of Google wait to hear a speech from Mayor Michael Bloomberg at the company's offices in New York, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East

<p>Employees, or Googlers as they are known, take a break at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

Employees, or Googlers as they are known, take a break at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

Employees, or Googlers as they are known, take a break at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>An employee takes a break to play a game of pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

An employee takes a break to play a game of pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

An employee takes a break to play a game of pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>Employees meet in a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

Employees meet in a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

Employees meet in a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>Google employees take a break in a common lounge to play Guitar Hero at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

Google employees take a break in a common lounge to play Guitar Hero at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

Google employees take a break in a common lounge to play Guitar Hero at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>Dena Kaufer, owner of Onsite Haircuts, cuts the hair of a Google employee inside her refitted Winnebago in the parking lot of Google headquarters in Mountain View, May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White</p>

Dena Kaufer, owner of Onsite Haircuts, cuts the hair of a Google employee inside her refitted Winnebago in the parking lot of Google headquarters in Mountain View, May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Friday, September 27, 2013

Dena Kaufer, owner of Onsite Haircuts, cuts the hair of a Google employee inside her refitted Winnebago in the parking lot of Google headquarters in Mountain View, May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White

<p>Employees work at desks that they have decorated themselves at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

Employees work at desks that they have decorated themselves at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

Employees work at desks that they have decorated themselves at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>A man has his picture taken in front of Google headquarters in Mountain View, May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kimberly White</p>

A man has his picture taken in front of Google headquarters in Mountain View, May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Friday, September 27, 2013

A man has his picture taken in front of Google headquarters in Mountain View, May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kimberly White

<p>A food service employee juices a shot of wheat grass at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

A food service employee juices a shot of wheat grass at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

A food service employee juices a shot of wheat grass at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>A massage room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

A massage room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

A massage room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline at the New York City office of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline at the New York City office of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline at the New York City office of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>A telephone booth colored with Google's primary color colors outside a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

A telephone booth colored with Google's primary color colors outside a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

A telephone booth colored with Google's primary color colors outside a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>An employee utilizes one of the many tech repair centers at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

An employee utilizes one of the many tech repair centers at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

An employee utilizes one of the many tech repair centers at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>Employees at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

Employees at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

Employees at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>Google employees play pool and ping pong in the Game Room at the New York City company office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

Google employees play pool and ping pong in the Game Room at the New York City company office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

Google employees play pool and ping pong in the Game Room at the New York City company office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>Community bikes for employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

Community bikes for employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

Community bikes for employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>Employees at the gym inside the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

Employees at the gym inside the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

Employees at the gym inside the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>An employee takes a nap in one of many common areas at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

An employee takes a nap in one of many common areas at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

An employee takes a nap in one of many common areas at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>A lap pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

A lap pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

A lap pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

<p>Google employees at work in San Francisco, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal</p>

Google employees at work in San Francisco, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

Google employees at work in San Francisco, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal

<p>A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal</p>

A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Friday, September 27, 2013

A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

