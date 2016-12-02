Inside government-controlled Aleppo
Syrian government soldiers gather in Al-Haidariya neighbourhood after government forces took control of the area in Aleppo, Syria December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An abandoned child stroller is seen near damaged vehicles which were used as barricades in Hanano housing district after government forces took control of the area in Aleppo, Syria December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrians evacuated from eastern Aleppo keep warm by a fire, under a shelter in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian boy who has been evacuated from eastern Aleppo, poses with his painted face under a clothes line in a shelter in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Damaged buildings are pictured near al-Sheehan roundabout after government forces took control of the area in Aleppo, Syria December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Damaged vehicles used as barricades are pictured in Hanano housing district after government forces took control of the area in Aleppo, Syria December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A general view shows Aleppo city, Syria December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrians who have been evacuated from eastern Aleppo, reach out for Russian food aid in government-controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016. The text on the bag, which shows the Syrian and Russian national flags, reads in Arabic:...more
Syrians evacuated from eastern Aleppo walk with their belongings near a puddle of water in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrians evacuated from eastern Aleppo, get food aid from the Syrian Red Crescent inside a shelter in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A fire casts light on Syrians who have evacuated from eastern Aleppo, as they have a meal in a shelter with a riddled wall in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian evacuated from eastern Aleppo carries her baby in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrians evacuated from eastern Aleppo rest inside a shelter in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrians evacuated from eastern Aleppo reach out for Russian food aid in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian boy evacuated from eastern Aleppo, eats bread in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian evacuated from eastern Aleppo walks between buses in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrians evacuated from eastern Aleppo, rest inside a shelter in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers stand near food aid being distributed to Syrians evacuated from eastern Aleppo, in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016. The text on the bag, showing Syrian and Russian national flags, reads in...more
