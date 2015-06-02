Inside Guantanamo
The front gate of Camp Delta is shown at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Military Police at camp X-Ray on the Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, bring a detainee to an interrogation room, February 6, 2002. REUTERS/Marc Serota
A Guantanamo detainee's feet are shackled to the floor as he attends a "Life Skills" class inside the Camp 6 high-security detention facility at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Michelle Shephard/Pool
Detainees at Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba exercise in Camp 3, July 28, 2004. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An interrogation room is shown where detainees are interviewed at Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba July 28, 2004. On the floor in the center of the room is an eye bolt where detainees can be chained, if needed. REUTERS/Joe...more
A detainee, prays within the grounds of the Camp Delta 4 military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
Items which are given to Afghan detainees are displayed at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba May 1, 2002. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A guard tower of Camp Delta is seen at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
An unidentified prisoner reads a newspaper in a communal cellblock at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A selection of lunch meals offered to detainees are displayed in a food preparation area at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A room used for meetings between lawyers and their clients is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A guard opens a gate while in the background two detainees sit in a rest area behind fencing, within the grounds of Camp Delta 4 military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
A cell for a noncompliant detainee is pictured inside the maximum security prison at Camp 5 in the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base June 26, 2006. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
A guard walks through a cellblock inside Camp V, a prison used to house detainees at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Books in Arabic are seen on shelves at the detainee library located inside Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A U.S. Marine guard tower overlooks the Northeast gate leading into Cuba territory at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Plants grow on barbed wire at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
No photography signs are posted on the fence surrounding Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Weeds and flowers grow near the fence at Camp X-Ray, a prison formerly used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Detainees participate in an early morning prayer session at Camp IV at the detention facility in Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Deborah Gembara
A Guantanamo guard stands inside a doorway at Camp 6 detention facility at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool (CUBA)
Flags wave above the sign posted at the entrance to Camp Justice, the site of the U.S. war crimes tribunal compound, at Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
A guard stands inside a doorway at the Camp 6 detention facility in Guantanamo Bay May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
