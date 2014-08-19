Inside Hamas tunnels
A Palestinian fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, gestures inside an underground tunnel in Gaza August 18, 2014. A rare tour that Hamas granted to a Reuters reporter, photographer and cameraman...more
A Palestinian fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, walks inside an underground tunnel in Gaza August 18, 2014. Hamas fighters, clad in black and armed with assault rifles, navigated the dimly lit...more
Palestinian fighters from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, stand inside an underground tunnel in Gaza August 18, 2014. Chatting in soft voices and laughing at times, Hamas men guided the Reuters crew through...more
Palestinian fighters from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, are seen inside an underground tunnel in Gaza August 18, 2014. Driven, blindfolded, to the secret location in a Hamas vehicle that made a series of...more
Palestinian fighters from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, are seen inside an underground tunnel in Gaza August 18, 2014. The ceiling in parts of the tunnel was high enough so we could walk through -...more
A Palestinian fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, is seen inside an underground tunnel in Gaza August 18, 2014. "It feels just like home," their commander said. "Fighters dug these tunnels with their...more
