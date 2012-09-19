Edition:
Inside Hungary

The Hungarian Parliament building is reflected on the icy Danube river in Budapest February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

People sunbathe at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Participants of "The Beauty Queen," a joint beauty contest, stand on stage during the finals in Budapest July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A man and his dog sleep on a tram in central Budapest September 14, 2012. For Hungarians queuing up to work abroad, the government's promise to achieve a "fairy tale" of national prosperity soon is precisely that - more a fantasy than a realistic...more

A man and his dog sleep on a tram in central Budapest September 14, 2012. For Hungarians queuing up to work abroad, the government's promise to achieve a "fairy tale" of national prosperity soon is precisely that - more a fantasy than a realistic possibility. At least 300,000 Hungarians work in western Europe, according to government estimates, apparently unpersuaded that conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orban's go-it-alone and often unpredictable policies can solve the nation's problems. Those still in Hungary are convinced neither by Orban's unconventional style of economics and politics, which has led to conflict at home and abroad, nor by a weak opposition. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A believer is seen in front of the St. Stephen's Basilica during the beatification of Pope John Paul II in Budapest, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A woman is reflected in a puddle as she walks in the rain in central Budapest on June 4, 2008. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A woman runs as men throw water at her as part of traditional Easter celebrations, during a media presentation in Holloko, 100 km (62 miles) east of Budapest, April 14, 2011. Locals from the World Heritage village of Holloko, celebrate Easter with...more

A woman runs as men throw water at her as part of traditional Easter celebrations, during a media presentation in Holloko, 100 km (62 miles) east of Budapest, April 14, 2011. Locals from the World Heritage village of Holloko, celebrate Easter with the traditional "watering of the girls", a Hungarian tribal fertility ritual rooted in the area's pre-Christian past. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thousands of people hold umbrellas during a performance by Spanish artist Maider Lopez in the Budapest Chain Bridge in Budapest September 15, 2007. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

French street artist Adam Chaise performs with bubbles in a square in Budapest September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A Roma family sits outside their home in Alsozsolca, 200km (124 miles) northeast of Budapest September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hamed Muidi, an Afghan refugee, looks out of his window in a government-run asylum seekers' camp in Bicske, 43 km (27 miles) west of Budapest, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A father feeds soup to his son at a small eatery in central Budapest September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A man stands in front of a wall bearing the names of victims during the Holocaust memorial day at Budapest's Holocaust Memorial Centre April 16, 2012. More than half a million Hungarian Jews were killed during World War Two. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo more

A man stands in front of a wall bearing the names of victims during the Holocaust memorial day at Budapest's Holocaust Memorial Centre April 16, 2012. More than half a million Hungarian Jews were killed during World War Two. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Antal Kosa (L), 67,and his wife Daisy, 66, walk home after a May Day celebration at the city park in Budapest May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Revellers wearing masks participate in the traditional Buso Carnival in Mohacs, 200 km (124 miles) south of Budapest, February 19, 2012. At the Buso Carnival, which lasts for six days, locals celebrate the end of winter and party before the start of...more

Revellers wearing masks participate in the traditional Buso Carnival in Mohacs, 200 km (124 miles) south of Budapest, February 19, 2012. At the Buso Carnival, which lasts for six days, locals celebrate the end of winter and party before the start of Lent. According to legend, the masks helped locals scare away the Turks in the 16th century. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Patrons get ready for the night in Grandio, a hot spot for Budapest summer nights, July 22, 2011. Grandio is one of the many downtown "ruin pubs" - bars that sprang up in abandoned, derelict residential buildings or courtyards - that have become...more

Patrons get ready for the night in Grandio, a hot spot for Budapest summer nights, July 22, 2011. Grandio is one of the many downtown "ruin pubs" - bars that sprang up in abandoned, derelict residential buildings or courtyards - that have become immensely popular in the Hungarian capital in recent years. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Revellers attend a concert by Hungarian metal band "Tankcsapda" during Budapest's one-week, round-the-clock Sziget ('Island') music festival on an island in the Danube river August 10, 2009. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Ballet dancers from Taiwan's Cloud Gate dance theater perform "Moon Water", a choreography by Lin Hwai-min, in Budapest's Palace of Arts April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Bathers play chess while relaxing in Szechenyi Bath during a winter morning in Budapest February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A young couple kiss in centre of Budapest, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

