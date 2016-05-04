Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 4, 2016 | 10:45pm IST

Inside Indian kitchens

Devotees prepare "roti" (Indian bread) at a community kitchen in a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Chandigarh, India, January 16, 2016. Guru Gobind Singh was the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Devotees prepare "roti" (Indian bread) at a community kitchen in a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Chandigarh, India, January 16, 2016. Guru Gobind Singh was the last and the tenth Guru of...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Devotees prepare "roti" (Indian bread) at a community kitchen in a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Chandigarh, India, January 16, 2016. Guru Gobind Singh was the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Close
1 / 47
Munesh Nagar, a housewife, cooks on a stove using a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder in her kitchen at Dujana village in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Munesh Nagar, a housewife, cooks on a stove using a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder in her kitchen at Dujana village in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Munesh Nagar, a housewife, cooks on a stove using a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder in her kitchen at Dujana village in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
2 / 47
Geeta Nagar, a housewife, makes tea on a stove using a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder in her kitchen at Dujana village in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Geeta Nagar, a housewife, makes tea on a stove using a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder in her kitchen at Dujana village in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Geeta Nagar, a housewife, makes tea on a stove using a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder in her kitchen at Dujana village in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
3 / 47
A woman in Uttar Pradesh speaks on a mobile phone inside the kitchen of her house at Sankrod village in Baghpat district, India, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A woman in Uttar Pradesh speaks on a mobile phone inside the kitchen of her house at Sankrod village in Baghpat district, India, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A woman in Uttar Pradesh speaks on a mobile phone inside the kitchen of her house at Sankrod village in Baghpat district, India, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
4 / 47
A Tibetan monk washes his feet in a community kitchen during celebrations to mark the 80th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the Sera Jey Monastery in Bylakuppe in Karnataka, India, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

A Tibetan monk washes his feet in a community kitchen during celebrations to mark the 80th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the Sera Jey Monastery in Bylakuppe in Karnataka, India, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N....more

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A Tibetan monk washes his feet in a community kitchen during celebrations to mark the 80th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the Sera Jey Monastery in Bylakuppe in Karnataka, India, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files
Close
5 / 47
Chefs fry Indian flat bread in an outdoor kitchen surrounded by glass during an official State Dinner for U.S. President Barack Obama at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files

Chefs fry Indian flat bread in an outdoor kitchen surrounded by glass during an official State Dinner for U.S. President Barack Obama at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Chefs fry Indian flat bread in an outdoor kitchen surrounded by glass during an official State Dinner for U.S. President Barack Obama at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files
Close
6 / 47
Chefs fry Indian flat bread in an outdoor kitchen surrounded by glass during an official State Dinner for U.S. President Barack Obama at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files

Chefs fry Indian flat bread in an outdoor kitchen surrounded by glass during an official State Dinner for U.S. President Barack Obama at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Chefs fry Indian flat bread in an outdoor kitchen surrounded by glass during an official State Dinner for U.S. President Barack Obama at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files
Close
7 / 47
Inmates prepare to serve food inside the kitchen of a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Inmates prepare to serve food inside the kitchen of a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Inmates prepare to serve food inside the kitchen of a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
8 / 47
An inmate prepares food inside the kitchen of a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

An inmate prepares food inside the kitchen of a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An inmate prepares food inside the kitchen of a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
9 / 47
Shambu Shaw, 28, a confectioner, puts the finishing touches to a replica of a one and a half feet tall and six kg FIFA World Cup trophy, made of sweets, in a bakery workshop in Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Shambu Shaw, 28, a confectioner, puts the finishing touches to a replica of a one and a half feet tall and six kg FIFA World Cup trophy, made of sweets, in a bakery workshop in Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, May 29, 2014....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 29, 2014
Shambu Shaw, 28, a confectioner, puts the finishing touches to a replica of a one and a half feet tall and six kg FIFA World Cup trophy, made of sweets, in a bakery workshop in Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Close
10 / 47
A chef prepares food inside the kitchen of the Crown Plaza hotel, run by the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), in New Delhi January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A chef prepares food inside the kitchen of the Crown Plaza hotel, run by the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), in New Delhi January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
A chef prepares food inside the kitchen of the Crown Plaza hotel, run by the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), in New Delhi January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
11 / 47
Workers prepare pizzas in the kitchen of a Domino's Pizza branch in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Workers prepare pizzas in the kitchen of a Domino's Pizza branch in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2013
Workers prepare pizzas in the kitchen of a Domino's Pizza branch in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
12 / 47
A kitchen is pictured in a house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A kitchen is pictured in a house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2013
A kitchen is pictured in a house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
13 / 47
Rekha Chitre, 63, cooks in the kitchen of her flat at the Athashri retirement village in Baner, on the outskirts of Pune, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Rekha Chitre, 63, cooks in the kitchen of her flat at the Athashri retirement village in Baner, on the outskirts of Pune, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2013
Rekha Chitre, 63, cooks in the kitchen of her flat at the Athashri retirement village in Baner, on the outskirts of Pune, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
14 / 47
Cooks carry washed kitchen utensils after serving free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, to children outside a school at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Cooks carry washed kitchen utensils after serving free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, to children outside a school at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2013
Cooks carry washed kitchen utensils after serving free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, to children outside a school at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
15 / 47
Krishna, 13, cuts vegetables inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Krishna, 13, cuts vegetables inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2013
Krishna, 13, cuts vegetables inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
16 / 47
Krishna, 13, grinds spices inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Krishna, 13, grinds spices inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2013
Krishna, 13, grinds spices inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
17 / 47
Muslim women prepare the Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at their ancestral home called Sharif Manzil, which is one of the oldest haveli (mansion), in the old quarters of Delhi August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Muslim women prepare the Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at their ancestral home called Sharif Manzil, which is one of the oldest haveli (mansion), in the old quarters of Delhi August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi...more

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2012
Muslim women prepare the Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at their ancestral home called Sharif Manzil, which is one of the oldest haveli (mansion), in the old quarters of Delhi August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Close
18 / 47
A woman uses a battery operated torch to prepare a meal inside the kitchen of her house at Rampuriya village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman uses a battery operated torch to prepare a meal inside the kitchen of her house at Rampuriya village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2012
A woman uses a battery operated torch to prepare a meal inside the kitchen of her house at Rampuriya village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
19 / 47
A woman cooks food in her kitchen illuminated by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A woman cooks food in her kitchen illuminated by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2012
A woman cooks food in her kitchen illuminated by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
20 / 47
Indian army soldiers rest inside the kitchen of a residential house during search operations after a gun battle in Baban, 90 km (55 miles) north of Srinagar, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Indian army soldiers rest inside the kitchen of a residential house during search operations after a gun battle in Baban, 90 km (55 miles) north of Srinagar, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
Indian army soldiers rest inside the kitchen of a residential house during search operations after a gun battle in Baban, 90 km (55 miles) north of Srinagar, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Close
21 / 47
Seema (R), 33, plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Seema (R), 33, plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2012
Seema (R), 33, plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
22 / 47
Devotees make chapattis or bread at a community kitchen in a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple during Baisakhi festival in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi April 14, 2012. Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi, a harvest festival, as the beginning of the New Year. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Devotees make chapattis or bread at a community kitchen in a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple during Baisakhi festival in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi April 14, 2012. Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi, a harvest festival, as the beginning of the New Year....more

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2012
Devotees make chapattis or bread at a community kitchen in a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple during Baisakhi festival in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi April 14, 2012. Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi, a harvest festival, as the beginning of the New Year. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Close
23 / 47
A worker arranges Laddus (sweets) at a temporarily built kitchen in Ahmedabad February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A worker arranges Laddus (sweets) at a temporarily built kitchen in Ahmedabad February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2012
A worker arranges Laddus (sweets) at a temporarily built kitchen in Ahmedabad February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
24 / 47
Avantika Vijay Singh prepares a dish in her kitchen in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Avantika Vijay Singh prepares a dish in her kitchen in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2011
Avantika Vijay Singh prepares a dish in her kitchen in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
25 / 47
Taramati Vaghdhare, 53, works in her kitchen in Madhban village, near the proposed site of the Jaitapur nuclear plant in Ratnagiri district, about 360 km (224 miles) south of Mumbai, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Taramati Vaghdhare, 53, works in her kitchen in Madhban village, near the proposed site of the Jaitapur nuclear plant in Ratnagiri district, about 360 km (224 miles) south of Mumbai, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2011
Taramati Vaghdhare, 53, works in her kitchen in Madhban village, near the proposed site of the Jaitapur nuclear plant in Ratnagiri district, about 360 km (224 miles) south of Mumbai, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
26 / 47
Devotees make chapattis (bread) at a community kitchen in a Gurdwara (Sikh temple) on Baisakhi festival in Chandigarh April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Devotees make chapattis (bread) at a community kitchen in a Gurdwara (Sikh temple) on Baisakhi festival in Chandigarh April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2011
Devotees make chapattis (bread) at a community kitchen in a Gurdwara (Sikh temple) on Baisakhi festival in Chandigarh April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Close
27 / 47
A worker prepares snacks inside a workshop in Kolkata March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A worker prepares snacks inside a workshop in Kolkata March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2011
A worker prepares snacks inside a workshop in Kolkata March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Close
28 / 47
A cook fries onions to put into vegetable chowmein at a beachside restaurant in Mumbai January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A cook fries onions to put into vegetable chowmein at a beachside restaurant in Mumbai January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Friday, January 28, 2011
A cook fries onions to put into vegetable chowmein at a beachside restaurant in Mumbai January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
29 / 47
Maimoona Akhtar works in her kitchen inside her house in Srinagar March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Maimoona Akhtar works in her kitchen inside her house in Srinagar March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2011
Maimoona Akhtar works in her kitchen inside her house in Srinagar March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Close
30 / 47
A worker takes out baked patties from an oven at a bakery at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

A worker takes out baked patties from an oven at a bakery at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Reuters / Thursday, January 20, 2011
A worker takes out baked patties from an oven at a bakery at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Close
31 / 47
Devotees prepare "roti" (Indian bread) at a community kitchen in a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Devotees prepare "roti" (Indian bread) at a community kitchen in a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 11, 2011
Devotees prepare "roti" (Indian bread) at a community kitchen in a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Close
32 / 47
A worker prepares food in a community kitchen set up by a local Muslim charity which is being distributed for free to a nearby hospital in Srinagar August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files

A worker prepares food in a community kitchen set up by a local Muslim charity which is being distributed for free to a nearby hospital in Srinagar August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, August 11, 2010
A worker prepares food in a community kitchen set up by a local Muslim charity which is being distributed for free to a nearby hospital in Srinagar August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files
Close
33 / 47
Workers prepare food in a community kitchen at a Muslim shrine in Kolkata August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Workers prepare food in a community kitchen at a Muslim shrine in Kolkata August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Thursday, August 05, 2010
Workers prepare food in a community kitchen at a Muslim shrine in Kolkata August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Close
34 / 47
A cook prepares local cuisine, Pav Bhaji, at a beachside restaurant in Mumbai June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A cook prepares local cuisine, Pav Bhaji, at a beachside restaurant in Mumbai June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2010
A cook prepares local cuisine, Pav Bhaji, at a beachside restaurant in Mumbai June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
35 / 47
Workers cook food to be distributed at a langar (community kitchen) in the premises of Golden temple, the holiest Sikh shrine, in Amritsar May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Yasir Iqbal/Files

Workers cook food to be distributed at a langar (community kitchen) in the premises of Golden temple, the holiest Sikh shrine, in Amritsar May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Yasir Iqbal/Files

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2010
Workers cook food to be distributed at a langar (community kitchen) in the premises of Golden temple, the holiest Sikh shrine, in Amritsar May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Yasir Iqbal/Files
Close
36 / 47
A chef passes a pizza to a waiter inside the kitchen of a hotel in Amritsar May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Yasir Iqbal/Files

A chef passes a pizza to a waiter inside the kitchen of a hotel in Amritsar May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Yasir Iqbal/Files

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2010
A chef passes a pizza to a waiter inside the kitchen of a hotel in Amritsar May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Yasir Iqbal/Files
Close
37 / 47
A chef works inside the kitchen of the new luxury train 'Royal Rajasthan on Wheels' (RROW) in New Delhi January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

A chef works inside the kitchen of the new luxury train 'Royal Rajasthan on Wheels' (RROW) in New Delhi January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2009
A chef works inside the kitchen of the new luxury train 'Royal Rajasthan on Wheels' (RROW) in New Delhi January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Close
38 / 47
A chef is seen in the kitchen of "Frangipani" restaurant in Trident-Oberoi hotel in Mumbai December 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

A chef is seen in the kitchen of "Frangipani" restaurant in Trident-Oberoi hotel in Mumbai December 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Saturday, December 20, 2008
A chef is seen in the kitchen of "Frangipani" restaurant in Trident-Oberoi hotel in Mumbai December 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Close
39 / 47
A Kashmiri 'Waza' or chef, cooks 'yakhin', a dish of 'Wazwan', a traditional Kashmiri feast, during a ceremony in Srinagar August 7, 2007. Wazwan comprises of mostly seven meat dishes and is served to the guests during a ceremony. It is tradition that four guests are given a plate each and eat together while a Waza serves the dishes one by one. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

A Kashmiri 'Waza' or chef, cooks 'yakhin', a dish of 'Wazwan', a traditional Kashmiri feast, during a ceremony in Srinagar August 7, 2007. Wazwan comprises of mostly seven meat dishes and is served to the guests during a ceremony. It is tradition...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2007
A Kashmiri 'Waza' or chef, cooks 'yakhin', a dish of 'Wazwan', a traditional Kashmiri feast, during a ceremony in Srinagar August 7, 2007. Wazwan comprises of mostly seven meat dishes and is served to the guests during a ceremony. It is tradition that four guests are given a plate each and eat together while a Waza serves the dishes one by one. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Close
40 / 47
Shah Begum, a Kashmiri woman, works in the kitchen of her house inside the ruins of Dara Shikuh monument in Srinagar March 8, 2007. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Shah Begum, a Kashmiri woman, works in the kitchen of her house inside the ruins of Dara Shikuh monument in Srinagar March 8, 2007. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Friday, March 09, 2007
Shah Begum, a Kashmiri woman, works in the kitchen of her house inside the ruins of Dara Shikuh monument in Srinagar March 8, 2007. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Close
41 / 47
A woman, with her children, works inside her kitchen in Nandigram village, about 125 km southwest from Kolkata, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

A woman, with her children, works inside her kitchen in Nandigram village, about 125 km southwest from Kolkata, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2007
A woman, with her children, works inside her kitchen in Nandigram village, about 125 km southwest from Kolkata, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Close
42 / 47
A fisherwoman prepares a meal in her home in a fishing village in Virar, about 40 km (25 miles) from Mumbai December 27, 2005. REUTERS/ Adeel Halim/Files

A fisherwoman prepares a meal in her home in a fishing village in Virar, about 40 km (25 miles) from Mumbai December 27, 2005. REUTERS/ Adeel Halim/Files

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
A fisherwoman prepares a meal in her home in a fishing village in Virar, about 40 km (25 miles) from Mumbai December 27, 2005. REUTERS/ Adeel Halim/Files
Close
43 / 47
A Naga man cooks raw opium as he prepares it for smoking at hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar December 28, 2014. The opium is spread on cloth to dry and then heated with water. The opium paste extracted through that process is then ready to be smoked. On Myanmar's mountainous frontier with India live the Naga, a group of tribes historically known as warriors who kept the heads of enemies they killed. In Myanmar, around 120,000 people live in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in Sagaing Division where they survive mainly by subsistence farming and hunting. Cultural practices are changing - for example, younger men now wear trousers rather than traditional loincloths - although many Naga communities remain impoverished and inaccessible by road. The Naga speak dozens of languages and many of those in Myanmar use Burmese as a lingua franca. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun (MYANMAR - Tags: AGRICULTURE SOCIETY FOOD) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 15 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'HUNTING WITH MYANMAR'S NAGA' SEARCH 'NAGA SOE ZEYA' FOR ALL IMAGES

A Naga man cooks raw opium as he prepares it for smoking at hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar December 28, 2014. The opium is spread on cloth...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Naga man cooks raw opium as he prepares it for smoking at hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar December 28, 2014. The opium is spread on cloth to dry and then heated with water. The opium paste extracted through that process is then ready to be smoked. On Myanmar's mountainous frontier with India live the Naga, a group of tribes historically known as warriors who kept the heads of enemies they killed. In Myanmar, around 120,000 people live in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in Sagaing Division where they survive mainly by subsistence farming and hunting. Cultural practices are changing - for example, younger men now wear trousers rather than traditional loincloths - although many Naga communities remain impoverished and inaccessible by road. The Naga speak dozens of languages and many of those in Myanmar use Burmese as a lingua franca. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun (MYANMAR - Tags: AGRICULTURE SOCIETY FOOD) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 15 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'HUNTING WITH MYANMAR'S NAGA' SEARCH 'NAGA SOE ZEYA' FOR ALL IMAGES
Close
44 / 47
Chefs at the Tamarai restaurant prepare food order made through Hellofood Uganda, a German online food-delivery website, with a branch in Uganda's capital Kampala, May 28, 2014. Germany, the world's second-biggest exporter, has woken up late to the potential of Africa's fast-growing economies and is scrambling to catch up - not just with an aggressive China and France, in its West African sphere of influence, but also smaller European rivals such as Spain and Italy. Emerging powers India, South Korea and Brazil have also been quicker to spot opportunities. To match Insight GERMANY-AFRICA/TRADE REUTERS/Edward Echwalu (UGANDA - Tags: FOOD BUSINESS)

Chefs at the Tamarai restaurant prepare food order made through Hellofood Uganda, a German online food-delivery website, with a branch in Uganda's capital Kampala, May 28, 2014. Germany, the world's second-biggest exporter, has woken up late to the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Chefs at the Tamarai restaurant prepare food order made through Hellofood Uganda, a German online food-delivery website, with a branch in Uganda's capital Kampala, May 28, 2014. Germany, the world's second-biggest exporter, has woken up late to the potential of Africa's fast-growing economies and is scrambling to catch up - not just with an aggressive China and France, in its West African sphere of influence, but also smaller European rivals such as Spain and Italy. Emerging powers India, South Korea and Brazil have also been quicker to spot opportunities. To match Insight GERMANY-AFRICA/TRADE REUTERS/Edward Echwalu (UGANDA - Tags: FOOD BUSINESS)
Close
45 / 47
A Kashmiri farmer removes the outer shell of a walnut with the help of a knife during a drying process in Srinagar September 25, 2012. Walnuts are grown in large quantities and are sold from 100 Rupees ($1.87) to 300 Rupees ($5.61) per kilogram in Kashmir, farmers said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY FOOD)

A Kashmiri farmer removes the outer shell of a walnut with the help of a knife during a drying process in Srinagar September 25, 2012. Walnuts are grown in large quantities and are sold from 100 Rupees ($1.87) to 300 Rupees ($5.61) per kilogram in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2012
A Kashmiri farmer removes the outer shell of a walnut with the help of a knife during a drying process in Srinagar September 25, 2012. Walnuts are grown in large quantities and are sold from 100 Rupees ($1.87) to 300 Rupees ($5.61) per kilogram in Kashmir, farmers said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY FOOD)
Close
46 / 47
Displaced residents cook their meal on a flooded roadside in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Displaced residents cook their meal on a flooded roadside in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Displaced residents cook their meal on a flooded roadside in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
47 / 47
View Again
View Next
Messi's biggest fan flees

Messi's biggest fan flees

Next Slideshows

Messi's biggest fan flees

Messi's biggest fan flees

Five-year-old Murtaza Ahmedi, fan of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, has fled his home because his family feared he could be kidnapped after he became an...

04 May 2016
Jack In The Green

Jack In The Green

Revelers 'unleash the spirit of summer' by 'slaying' Jack in the Green in Britain.

03 May 2016
Burning ivory

Burning ivory

105 tons of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn burn after it was confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park.

03 May 2016
Cruising to Cuba

Cruising to Cuba

The first U.S. cruise ship to arrive in Cuba in decades received a warm welcome from Havana residents who gathered at the wharf in the colonial old city.

02 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast