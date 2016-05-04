Inside Indian kitchens

A Naga man cooks raw opium as he prepares it for smoking at hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar December 28, 2014. The opium is spread on cloth to dry and then heated with water. The opium paste extracted through that process is then ready to be smoked. On Myanmar's mountainous frontier with India live the Naga, a group of tribes historically known as warriors who kept the heads of enemies they killed. In Myanmar, around 120,000 people live in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in Sagaing Division where they survive mainly by subsistence farming and hunting. Cultural practices are changing - for example, younger men now wear trousers rather than traditional loincloths - although many Naga communities remain impoverished and inaccessible by road. The Naga speak dozens of languages and many of those in Myanmar use Burmese as a lingua franca. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun (MYANMAR - Tags: AGRICULTURE SOCIETY FOOD) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 15 OF 24 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'HUNTING WITH MYANMAR'S NAGA' SEARCH 'NAGA SOE ZEYA' FOR ALL IMAGES

