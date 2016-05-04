Inside Indian kitchens
Devotees prepare "roti" (Indian bread) at a community kitchen in a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Chandigarh, India, January 16, 2016. Guru Gobind Singh was the last and the tenth Guru of...more
Munesh Nagar, a housewife, cooks on a stove using a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder in her kitchen at Dujana village in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Geeta Nagar, a housewife, makes tea on a stove using a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder in her kitchen at Dujana village in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A woman in Uttar Pradesh speaks on a mobile phone inside the kitchen of her house at Sankrod village in Baghpat district, India, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Tibetan monk washes his feet in a community kitchen during celebrations to mark the 80th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at the Sera Jey Monastery in Bylakuppe in Karnataka, India, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N....more
Chefs fry Indian flat bread in an outdoor kitchen surrounded by glass during an official State Dinner for U.S. President Barack Obama at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files
Inmates prepare to serve food inside the kitchen of a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
An inmate prepares food inside the kitchen of a restaurant run by the Tihar Jail authorities on Jail Road in west Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Shambu Shaw, 28, a confectioner, puts the finishing touches to a replica of a one and a half feet tall and six kg FIFA World Cup trophy, made of sweets, in a bakery workshop in Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, May 29, 2014....more
A chef prepares food inside the kitchen of the Crown Plaza hotel, run by the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), in New Delhi January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Workers prepare pizzas in the kitchen of a Domino's Pizza branch in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A kitchen is pictured in a house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Rekha Chitre, 63, cooks in the kitchen of her flat at the Athashri retirement village in Baner, on the outskirts of Pune, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Cooks carry washed kitchen utensils after serving free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school, to children outside a school at Brahimpur village in Chapra district of Bihar July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Krishna, 13, cuts vegetables inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Krishna, 13, grinds spices inside the kitchen at her house in a village near Baran, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Muslim women prepare the Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at their ancestral home called Sharif Manzil, which is one of the oldest haveli (mansion), in the old quarters of Delhi August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi...more
A woman uses a battery operated torch to prepare a meal inside the kitchen of her house at Rampuriya village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman cooks food in her kitchen illuminated by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Indian army soldiers rest inside the kitchen of a residential house during search operations after a gun battle in Baban, 90 km (55 miles) north of Srinagar, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Seema (R), 33, plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Devotees make chapattis or bread at a community kitchen in a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple during Baisakhi festival in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi April 14, 2012. Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi, a harvest festival, as the beginning of the New Year....more
A worker arranges Laddus (sweets) at a temporarily built kitchen in Ahmedabad February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Avantika Vijay Singh prepares a dish in her kitchen in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Taramati Vaghdhare, 53, works in her kitchen in Madhban village, near the proposed site of the Jaitapur nuclear plant in Ratnagiri district, about 360 km (224 miles) south of Mumbai, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Devotees make chapattis (bread) at a community kitchen in a Gurdwara (Sikh temple) on Baisakhi festival in Chandigarh April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A worker prepares snacks inside a workshop in Kolkata March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A cook fries onions to put into vegetable chowmein at a beachside restaurant in Mumbai January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Maimoona Akhtar works in her kitchen inside her house in Srinagar March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A worker takes out baked patties from an oven at a bakery at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Devotees prepare "roti" (Indian bread) at a community kitchen in a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January...more
A worker prepares food in a community kitchen set up by a local Muslim charity which is being distributed for free to a nearby hospital in Srinagar August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files
Workers prepare food in a community kitchen at a Muslim shrine in Kolkata August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A cook prepares local cuisine, Pav Bhaji, at a beachside restaurant in Mumbai June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Workers cook food to be distributed at a langar (community kitchen) in the premises of Golden temple, the holiest Sikh shrine, in Amritsar May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Yasir Iqbal/Files
A chef passes a pizza to a waiter inside the kitchen of a hotel in Amritsar May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Yasir Iqbal/Files
A chef works inside the kitchen of the new luxury train 'Royal Rajasthan on Wheels' (RROW) in New Delhi January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
A chef is seen in the kitchen of "Frangipani" restaurant in Trident-Oberoi hotel in Mumbai December 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A Kashmiri 'Waza' or chef, cooks 'yakhin', a dish of 'Wazwan', a traditional Kashmiri feast, during a ceremony in Srinagar August 7, 2007. Wazwan comprises of mostly seven meat dishes and is served to the guests during a ceremony. It is tradition...more
Shah Begum, a Kashmiri woman, works in the kitchen of her house inside the ruins of Dara Shikuh monument in Srinagar March 8, 2007. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A woman, with her children, works inside her kitchen in Nandigram village, about 125 km southwest from Kolkata, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A fisherwoman prepares a meal in her home in a fishing village in Virar, about 40 km (25 miles) from Mumbai December 27, 2005. REUTERS/ Adeel Halim/Files
A Naga man cooks raw opium as he prepares it for smoking at hunter's base in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar December 28, 2014. The opium is spread on cloth...more
Chefs at the Tamarai restaurant prepare food order made through Hellofood Uganda, a German online food-delivery website, with a branch in Uganda's capital Kampala, May 28, 2014. Germany, the world's second-biggest exporter, has woken up late to the...more
A Kashmiri farmer removes the outer shell of a walnut with the help of a knife during a drying process in Srinagar September 25, 2012. Walnuts are grown in large quantities and are sold from 100 Rupees ($1.87) to 300 Rupees ($5.61) per kilogram in...more
Displaced residents cook their meal on a flooded roadside in Chennai, India, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
