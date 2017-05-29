Inside JFK's childhood home

Photographs of former President John F. Kennedy at six months old (second row from top), and those of three of his siblings Joe Jr. (top), Rosemary (third row from top) and Kathleen (bottom row) are displayed in the house where President Kennedy was...more

Photographs of former President John F. Kennedy at six months old (second row from top), and those of three of his siblings Joe Jr. (top), Rosemary (third row from top) and Kathleen (bottom row) are displayed in the house where President Kennedy was born. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close