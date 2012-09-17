Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Sep 17, 2012 | 9:10pm IST

Inside Mali

<p>A woman walks by the Grand Mosque of Djenne, on market day in Djenne September 2, 2012. Nearly 10,000 annual tourists visited Djenne, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed town, in previous years. Since Mali's coup d'etat in late March, after which Islamist rebels took control of the country's northern two-thirds, less than 20 tourists have come to Djenne, according to the local tourism board. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A woman walks by the Grand Mosque of Djenne, on market day in Djenne September 2, 2012. Nearly 10,000 annual tourists visited Djenne, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed town, in previous years. Since Mali's coup d'etat in late March, after which Islamist...more

Monday, September 17, 2012

A woman walks by the Grand Mosque of Djenne, on market day in Djenne September 2, 2012. Nearly 10,000 annual tourists visited Djenne, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed town, in previous years. Since Mali's coup d'etat in late March, after which Islamist rebels took control of the country's northern two-thirds, less than 20 tourists have come to Djenne, according to the local tourism board. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
1 / 28
<p>An artisanal gold miner peers up from a small-scale mine where he is working in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

An artisanal gold miner peers up from a small-scale mine where he is working in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

An artisanal gold miner peers up from a small-scale mine where he is working in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
2 / 28
<p>Cotton farmer Karim Traore, 29, surveys his cotton field outside Koutiala, Mali August 30, 2012. Traore says good rains this year have boosted his crops, which he will sell to the Malian national cotton company CMDT after harvest in October. Mali's cotton sector, which according to CMDT data directly employs four of Mali's 15 million people, has not been directly effected by Mali's political and security crises. "My crops are doing well and I have not seen any negative effects of the coup d'etat on my cotton," Traore said. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Cotton farmer Karim Traore, 29, surveys his cotton field outside Koutiala, Mali August 30, 2012. Traore says good rains this year have boosted his crops, which he will sell to the Malian national cotton company CMDT after harvest in October. Mali's...more

Monday, September 17, 2012

Cotton farmer Karim Traore, 29, surveys his cotton field outside Koutiala, Mali August 30, 2012. Traore says good rains this year have boosted his crops, which he will sell to the Malian national cotton company CMDT after harvest in October. Mali's cotton sector, which according to CMDT data directly employs four of Mali's 15 million people, has not been directly effected by Mali's political and security crises. "My crops are doing well and I have not seen any negative effects of the coup d'etat on my cotton," Traore said. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
3 / 28
<p>Traditional mud-brick walls are seen during sunset in Djenne September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Traditional mud-brick walls are seen during sunset in Djenne September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

Traditional mud-brick walls are seen during sunset in Djenne September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
4 / 28
<p>A girl stands in the doorway of her house in Djenne, Mali, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A girl stands in the doorway of her house in Djenne, Mali, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

A girl stands in the doorway of her house in Djenne, Mali, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
5 / 28
<p>A small-scale gold miner carrying her tools on her head poses for a picture before heading home after working in Kalana, August 25, 2012. Gold mining in Mali has rebounded since the landlocked West African nation's coup d'etat in late March and 2012 national gold production estimates stand at 500 tonnes. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A small-scale gold miner carrying her tools on her head poses for a picture before heading home after working in Kalana, August 25, 2012. Gold mining in Mali has rebounded since the landlocked West African nation's coup d'etat in late March and 2012...more

Monday, September 17, 2012

A small-scale gold miner carrying her tools on her head poses for a picture before heading home after working in Kalana, August 25, 2012. Gold mining in Mali has rebounded since the landlocked West African nation's coup d'etat in late March and 2012 national gold production estimates stand at 500 tonnes. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
6 / 28
<p>A worker shovels cotton seeds into a conveyor belt in the ground while a truck delivers a cotton seed shipment at the Malian Animal Feed Company factory in Koutiala, Mali August 31, 2012. The factory is one of the largest animal feed factories in Mali, has lost at least 2 billion francs CFA (US $4m) since the coup d'etat, Daouda Toure, the company's managing director said. More than 65 per cent of his animal feed buyers were in the north, and has lost all of them since the Islamist takeover, he said. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A worker shovels cotton seeds into a conveyor belt in the ground while a truck delivers a cotton seed shipment at the Malian Animal Feed Company factory in Koutiala, Mali August 31, 2012. The factory is one of the largest animal feed factories in...more

Monday, September 17, 2012

A worker shovels cotton seeds into a conveyor belt in the ground while a truck delivers a cotton seed shipment at the Malian Animal Feed Company factory in Koutiala, Mali August 31, 2012. The factory is one of the largest animal feed factories in Mali, has lost at least 2 billion francs CFA (US $4m) since the coup d'etat, Daouda Toure, the company's managing director said. More than 65 per cent of his animal feed buyers were in the north, and has lost all of them since the Islamist takeover, he said. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
7 / 28
<p>A worker fabricates a plastic bag designed to hold cotton at the Badenya Company in Koutiala, Mali August 31, 2012. After Mali's military coup d'etat in late March an energy crisis forced the factory to close for two months, causing the company to lose tens of thousands of dollars. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A worker fabricates a plastic bag designed to hold cotton at the Badenya Company in Koutiala, Mali August 31, 2012. After Mali's military coup d'etat in late March an energy crisis forced the factory to close for two months, causing the company to...more

Monday, September 17, 2012

A worker fabricates a plastic bag designed to hold cotton at the Badenya Company in Koutiala, Mali August 31, 2012. After Mali's military coup d'etat in late March an energy crisis forced the factory to close for two months, causing the company to lose tens of thousands of dollars. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
8 / 28
<p>Small-scale gold miners Fanta Tounkara (L) and Fanta Camara pan for gold in Kalana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Small-scale gold miners Fanta Tounkara (L) and Fanta Camara pan for gold in Kalana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

Small-scale gold miners Fanta Tounkara (L) and Fanta Camara pan for gold in Kalana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
9 / 28
<p>A butcher chops meat at the central market of Djenne September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A butcher chops meat at the central market of Djenne September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

A butcher chops meat at the central market of Djenne September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
10 / 28
<p>A man practices reciting Quranic verses handwritten on a piece of wood in front of the Grand Mosque of Djenne, Mali September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A man practices reciting Quranic verses handwritten on a piece of wood in front of the Grand Mosque of Djenne, Mali September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

A man practices reciting Quranic verses handwritten on a piece of wood in front of the Grand Mosque of Djenne, Mali September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
11 / 28
<p>Aboubakar Yaro, head of conservation at the Djenne Library of Manuscipts, holds an Islamic manuscript from the 15th century in Djenne September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Aboubakar Yaro, head of conservation at the Djenne Library of Manuscipts, holds an Islamic manuscript from the 15th century in Djenne September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

Aboubakar Yaro, head of conservation at the Djenne Library of Manuscipts, holds an Islamic manuscript from the 15th century in Djenne September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
12 / 28
<p>Halidou Zakaria Toure, 49, manager of the Malian Animal Feed Company factory in Koutiala, Mali, poses for a picture next to the company's stock of animal feed made from cotton grain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Halidou Zakaria Toure, 49, manager of the Malian Animal Feed Company factory in Koutiala, Mali, poses for a picture next to the company's stock of animal feed made from cotton grain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

Halidou Zakaria Toure, 49, manager of the Malian Animal Feed Company factory in Koutiala, Mali, poses for a picture next to the company's stock of animal feed made from cotton grain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
13 / 28
<p>Radio DJ Boubacar "Bouki" Diarra poses for a picture in his studio in Bamako, September 6, 2012. Since Mali's coup d'etat in late March, armed assailants thought to have links with the military have attacked numerous Malian journalists. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Radio DJ Boubacar "Bouki" Diarra poses for a picture in his studio in Bamako, September 6, 2012. Since Mali's coup d'etat in late March, armed assailants thought to have links with the military have attacked numerous Malian journalists. REUTERS/Joe...more

Monday, September 17, 2012

Radio DJ Boubacar "Bouki" Diarra poses for a picture in his studio in Bamako, September 6, 2012. Since Mali's coup d'etat in late March, armed assailants thought to have links with the military have attacked numerous Malian journalists. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
14 / 28
<p>Workers push barrels of vegetable oil produced with cotton seeds toward a truck at the Malian Animal Feed Company factory in Koutiala August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Workers push barrels of vegetable oil produced with cotton seeds toward a truck at the Malian Animal Feed Company factory in Koutiala August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

Workers push barrels of vegetable oil produced with cotton seeds toward a truck at the Malian Animal Feed Company factory in Koutiala August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
15 / 28
<p>Small-scale gold trader Amadou Dabo, 46, displays his tools used to weigh and purchase gold, including roughly seven grams of gold he bought off of small-scale miners for about $30 (seen next to calculator) in Kalana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Small-scale gold trader Amadou Dabo, 46, displays his tools used to weigh and purchase gold, including roughly seven grams of gold he bought off of small-scale miners for about $30 (seen next to calculator) in Kalana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe...more

Monday, September 17, 2012

Small-scale gold trader Amadou Dabo, 46, displays his tools used to weigh and purchase gold, including roughly seven grams of gold he bought off of small-scale miners for about $30 (seen next to calculator) in Kalana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
16 / 28
<p>A street is seen through the window of a primary school in Djenne September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A street is seen through the window of a primary school in Djenne September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

A street is seen through the window of a primary school in Djenne September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
17 / 28
<p>A boy chops wood in Djenne, Mali, September 1, 2012. Nearly 10,000 annual tourists visited Djenne, home to numerous Unesco World Heritage sites, in previous years. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A boy chops wood in Djenne, Mali, September 1, 2012. Nearly 10,000 annual tourists visited Djenne, home to numerous Unesco World Heritage sites, in previous years. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

A boy chops wood in Djenne, Mali, September 1, 2012. Nearly 10,000 annual tourists visited Djenne, home to numerous Unesco World Heritage sites, in previous years. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
18 / 28
<p>Artisanal gold miner Sara Moulare (C), 29, and colleagues pan for gold in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Artisanal gold miner Sara Moulare (C), 29, and colleagues pan for gold in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

Artisanal gold miner Sara Moulare (C), 29, and colleagues pan for gold in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
19 / 28
<p>Small-scale gold miner Modibo "Fama" Kone, 57, stands in an area where he is panning for gold in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Small-scale gold miner Modibo "Fama" Kone, 57, stands in an area where he is panning for gold in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

Small-scale gold miner Modibo "Fama" Kone, 57, stands in an area where he is panning for gold in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
20 / 28
<p>A gold miner drives home on his motorcycle after work in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A gold miner drives home on his motorcycle after work in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

A gold miner drives home on his motorcycle after work in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
21 / 28
<p>Awa Baba Dji, 20, poses for a picture at the cafe she manages, located across the road from a joint Randgold-Iamgold mine in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Awa Baba Dji, 20, poses for a picture at the cafe she manages, located across the road from a joint Randgold-Iamgold mine in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

Awa Baba Dji, 20, poses for a picture at the cafe she manages, located across the road from a joint Randgold-Iamgold mine in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
22 / 28
<p>Signs for hotels and tourist attractions line the road in Djenne September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Signs for hotels and tourist attractions line the road in Djenne September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

Signs for hotels and tourist attractions line the road in Djenne September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
23 / 28
<p>Artisanal gold miners walk to work carrying their tools on their heads at a small scale mine in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Artisanal gold miners walk to work carrying their tools on their heads at a small scale mine in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

Artisanal gold miners walk to work carrying their tools on their heads at a small scale mine in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
24 / 28
<p>A pirogue captain plying the Niger river tributaries unloads passengers in Djenne, Mali August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A pirogue captain plying the Niger river tributaries unloads passengers in Djenne, Mali August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

A pirogue captain plying the Niger river tributaries unloads passengers in Djenne, Mali August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
25 / 28
<p>A small-scale gold miner rests after a day of work panning for gold in Kalana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A small-scale gold miner rests after a day of work panning for gold in Kalana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

A small-scale gold miner rests after a day of work panning for gold in Kalana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
26 / 28
<p>A boy rides a bicycle down a street in Djenne, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A boy rides a bicycle down a street in Djenne, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

A boy rides a bicycle down a street in Djenne, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
27 / 28
<p>A small-scale gold mine is seen in Kalana, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A small-scale gold mine is seen in Kalana, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, September 17, 2012

A small-scale gold mine is seen in Kalana, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Street vendors in India

Street vendors in India

Next Slideshows

Street vendors in India

Street vendors in India

Snapshots of vendors selling everything from food items to illuminated toy horns on Indian streets.

17 Sep 2012
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from this week.

16 Sep 2012
Anti-reforms protests

Anti-reforms protests

Protests erupt across India against the government's decision to allow foreign direct investment in multibrand retail and a hike in diesel prices.

15 Sep 2012
China's Christmas factories

China's Christmas factories

Christmas comes but once a year, but for Christmas decoration factories and retailers in China, it starts as earliest as July and ends in late September.

15 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast