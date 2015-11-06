Inside Myanmar
Buddhist devotees wait to offer gold to the Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda, also known as the Golden Rock Pagoda, in Mon State on February 8, 2014. Built on a granite boulder precariously balanced on the edge of a rock mountain over 3000 feet (0.9 km) above the...more
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Buddhist monks walk inside the Masoyein monastery complex in Mandalay October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi smiles at supporters as she celebrates Thingyan, Myanmar's new year water festival, in front of her home in Yangon April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Rebel soldiers of Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) patrol near a military base in Kokang region, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society reacts after he was wounded when the convoy he was in was fired upon, between the capital of Kokang, Laukkai, and Chinshwehaw, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A passenger boat moves across the water while people onboard feed seagulls at Botahtaung Jetty in Yangon January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Demonstrators hold candles during a protest against the government's decision to raise electricity prices in Yangon November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar...more
A tourist takes a plunge as she swims at Ngapali Beach, a popular tourist site, in the Thandwe township of the Rakhine state, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Supporters listen as Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi gives a speech during her campaign rally for the upcoming general elections in Toungup, Rakhine state, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A boy sleeps in a hammock while his mother works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Naga man carries fish in his teeth after it was stunned by dynamite, which fishermen threw in a creek between Donhe and Lahe township, in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar December 27, 2014. Traditionally, the Naga fish with nets...more
Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labor pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe April 28, 2013. ...more
Tu Nan, a heroin user for over ten years, raises his hands during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A couple takes a photo on the wooden bridge in Kandawgyi Lake in Yangon, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi returns after giving a speech to her supporters during the election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Men sleep covered with a mosquito net on a bridge above a train station outside Yangon August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police women march during the Grand Military Review Parade ceremony to mark the 67th Myanmar Independence Day in Naypyitaw January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Boys sporting an ancient hairstyle known as Sanyitwine play on a tamarind tree at Sat Sat Yo village in Nyaung Oo township, near Myanmar's ancient city Bagan April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Locals search for rubies in waste waters produced from a nearby ruby mine in Mogok February 28, 2014. Mogok, also known as the Ruby Land, is home to the world-famous Myanmar ruby. Residents from Mogok and nearby areas used to mine rubies for...more
A soldier stands guard in front of a mosque that was burnt during a riot between Muslims and Buddhists in Lashio township May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Hindu devotees are sprayed with water as they make their way to walk on hot coal during anniversary celebrations of a Hindu temple in Yangon May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by Monday's earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
