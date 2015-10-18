Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Oct 19, 2015 | 12:45am IST

Inside New York's iconic TWA terminal

A woman poses inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. Thousands of visitors packed New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday to get a last look at the iconic architecture of the Trans World Airlines Flight Center before the futuristic 1960's building is converted into a hotel. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman poses inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. Thousands of visitors packed New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday to get a last look at...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A woman poses inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. Thousands of visitors packed New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday to get a last look at the iconic architecture of the Trans World Airlines Flight Center before the futuristic 1960's building is converted into a hotel. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 18
People are seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. The terminal, built in 1962 as a symbol of the Jet Age, was designed with cavernous arched white ceilings in a mid-century modern style by reknowned architect Eero Saarinen. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People are seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. The terminal, built in 1962 as a symbol of the Jet Age, was designed with cavernous arched white ceilings in...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
People are seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. The terminal, built in 1962 as a symbol of the Jet Age, was designed with cavernous arched white ceilings in a mid-century modern style by reknowned architect Eero Saarinen. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 18
People stand inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. "We know that there are people flying into New York City to see that building," said Gregory Wessner, executive director of Open House New York. "This year, I think there�s a special attraction to it." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People stand inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. "We know that there are people flying into New York City to see that building," said Gregory Wessner, executive...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
People stand inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. "We know that there are people flying into New York City to see that building," said Gregory Wessner, executive director of Open House New York. "This year, I think there�s a special attraction to it." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 18
The waiting area of the former Ambassadors Club is seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. The "Mad Men"-era terminal, vacant for nearly 14 years, will become part of a hotel with guest rooms, conference space and an observation deck. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The waiting area of the former Ambassadors Club is seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. The "Mad Men"-era terminal, vacant for nearly 14 years, will become...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
The waiting area of the former Ambassadors Club is seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. The "Mad Men"-era terminal, vacant for nearly 14 years, will become part of a hotel with guest rooms, conference space and an observation deck. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 18
People stand inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People stand inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
People stand inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 18
The former check-in area of the Trans World Airlines Flight Center is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The former check-in area of the Trans World Airlines Flight Center is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
The former check-in area of the Trans World Airlines Flight Center is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 18
A man examines a lighting fixture inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man examines a lighting fixture inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A man examines a lighting fixture inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 18
The inside of the Trans World Airlines Flight Center is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The inside of the Trans World Airlines Flight Center is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
The inside of the Trans World Airlines Flight Center is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 18
The Trans World Airlines Flight Center is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in September the approval of the $265 million hotel project, funded mostly by a partnership between MCR Development and JetBlue Airways. The 500-room hotel is expected to open in 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Trans World Airlines Flight Center is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in September the approval of the $265 million hotel project, funded mostly by a...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
The Trans World Airlines Flight Center is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in September the approval of the $265 million hotel project, funded mostly by a partnership between MCR Development and JetBlue Airways. The 500-room hotel is expected to open in 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 18
Roberta Dunn, a former TWA receptionist from 1970-2001, is seen in silhouette inside the Ambassadors Club at the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. "It is one of the most incredible pieces of architecture that you could walk into," said Jim Steven, manager of redevelopment for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Roberta Dunn, a former TWA receptionist from 1970-2001, is seen in silhouette inside the Ambassadors Club at the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. "It is one of the most...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Roberta Dunn, a former TWA receptionist from 1970-2001, is seen in silhouette inside the Ambassadors Club at the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. "It is one of the most incredible pieces of architecture that you could walk into," said Jim Steven, manager of redevelopment for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 18
The inside of the Trans World Airlines Flight Center is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. The terminal, now a national historic landmark, was used by TWA until the airline went bankrupt in 2001. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The inside of the Trans World Airlines Flight Center is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. The terminal, now a national historic landmark, was used by TWA until the airline went bankrupt in 2001. ...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
The inside of the Trans World Airlines Flight Center is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. The terminal, now a national historic landmark, was used by TWA until the airline went bankrupt in 2001. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 18
A lounge area is seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A lounge area is seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A lounge area is seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 18
The area outside the former Ambassadors Club is seen at the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. Up to 5,000 people were expected to visit the terminal on Sunday, part of the annual Open House New York event aimed at inviting people into buildings that are typically inaccessible to the public. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The area outside the former Ambassadors Club is seen at the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. Up to 5,000 people were expected to visit the terminal on Sunday, part of...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
The area outside the former Ambassadors Club is seen at the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. Up to 5,000 people were expected to visit the terminal on Sunday, part of the annual Open House New York event aimed at inviting people into buildings that are typically inaccessible to the public. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 18
A stone barrier is seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A stone barrier is seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A stone barrier is seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 18
A lighting fixture is seen behind a chair outside the former Ambassadors Club inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. Each year, former TWA employees wearing their old uniforms are among those who return to the beloved building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A lighting fixture is seen behind a chair outside the former Ambassadors Club inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. Each year, former TWA employees wearing their...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A lighting fixture is seen behind a chair outside the former Ambassadors Club inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. Each year, former TWA employees wearing their old uniforms are among those who return to the beloved building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 18
People take photos inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People take photos inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
People take photos inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 18
A broken payphone is seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A broken payphone is seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A broken payphone is seen inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 18
A person is seen in silhouette behind a frosted security window inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. Tyler Morse, CEO for MCR Development, said he planned to keep the terminal the focus of the hotel, preserving its striking architectural features while adapting the space into a public lobby flanked by two six-story towers with guest rooms. "We want to bring it back to life as it was in 1962," Morse said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A person is seen in silhouette behind a frosted security window inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. Tyler Morse, CEO for MCR Development, said he planned to...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A person is seen in silhouette behind a frosted security window inside the Trans World Airlines Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York, October 18, 2015. Tyler Morse, CEO for MCR Development, said he planned to keep the terminal the focus of the hotel, preserving its striking architectural features while adapting the space into a public lobby flanked by two six-story towers with guest rooms. "We want to bring it back to life as it was in 1962," Morse said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
India vs South Africa- Rajkot ODI

India vs South Africa- Rajkot ODI

Next Slideshows

India vs South Africa- Rajkot ODI

India vs South Africa- Rajkot ODI

Third one-day international cricket match between India and South Africa in Rajkot.

18 Oct 2015
Hungary's new border crackdown

Hungary's new border crackdown

Hungary declared its southern border with Croatia closed to migrants, diverting them into tiny Slovenia.

17 Oct 2015
Palestinian stabs Israeli soldier

Palestinian stabs Israeli soldier

A Palestinian stabs an Israeli soldier in the West Bank city of Hebron.

16 Oct 2015
India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

16 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast