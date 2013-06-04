Inside newsrooms

Edition:
<p>A news anchor sits in the newsroom of the news channel Aaj Tak in New Delhi April 17 2003. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files</p>

<p>A news producer sits inside a news studio of the news channel Aaj Tak in New Delhi April 17 2003. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files</p>

<p>Journalists work at the newsroom of the headquarters of Cadena Capriles in Caracas June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>A journalist works at the newsroom of the headquarters of Cadena Capriles in Caracas June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>A journalist works at the newsroom of the headquarters of Cadena Capriles in Caracas June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Journalists mingle in a newsroom station ahead of Sunday's elections, in Asuncion April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno/Files</p>

<p>David Barboza of The New York Times, who won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting, for his exposure of corruption at high levels of the Chinese government, including billions in secret wealth owned by relatives of the prime minister, is pictured during the announcement of Pulitzer Prize winners at the New York Times newsroom in New York, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Haner/Pool/Files</p>

<p>Edwy Plenel, French journalist and Mediapart chief, looks at the Mediapart website on a computer screen in the newsroom at the offices of French investigative news website "Mediapart" in Paris April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files</p>

<p>Journalists attend the daily newsroom meeting at the offices of French investigative news website "Mediapart" in Paris April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files</p>

<p>The Mediapart website is seen on a computer screen in the newsroom at the offices of French investigative news website "Mediapart" in Paris April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files</p>

<p>The newsroom of Alter, which is being occupied by unpaid employees, and a cut-out photograph of the TV channel's owner Giorgos Kouris (L) is photographed at the Peristeri suburb in Athens August 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis/Files</p>

<p>The empty newsroom is seen after the final news bulletin was delivered at BBC Bush House in central London July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files</p>

<p>BBC World Service News Editor Andrew Whitehead takes a photograph of the empty newsroom after the final news bulletin was delivered at BBC Bush House in central London July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files</p>

<p>BBC broadcast journalist Bill Ries, who has worked at BBC Bush House for 20 years, answers the phone for the last time in the newsroom at Bush House in central London July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files</p>

<p>A presenter looks on from the newsroom during a media tour of the Sky News Arabia studios in Abu Dhabi April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh/Files</p>

<p>Sky News Arabia employees work in the newsroom during the first live broadcast of the 24-hour Arabic channel in Abu Dhabi May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh/Files</p>

<p>A view shows the Press TV's Newsroom in Tehran January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/Files</p>

<p>A view shows the Press TV's Newsroom in Tehran January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/Files</p>

<p>The News Of The World editor, Colin Myler (FRONT L), poses for a photograph with the staff of the newspaper in their newsroom in London July 9, 2011. The photograph was taken on the day before the planned closure of the newspaper, following a controversy over phone hacking. REUTERS/Paul Vicente/Sunday Times/Handout/Files</p>

<p>A general view shows the newsroom at the headquarters of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera satellite channel in Doha February 7, 2011. REUTERS/ Fadi Al-Assaad/Files</p>

<p>A general view shows the newsroom at the headquarters of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera English-language channel in Doha February 7, 2011. REUTERS/ Fadi Al-Assaad/Files</p>

<p>A general view shows the newsroom at the headquarters of Qatar-based satellite news channel Al Jazeera in Doha February 7, 2011. REUTERS/ Fadi Al-Assaad/Files</p>

<p>A technician works in the newsroom of Tunisia Television in Tunis February 4, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi/Files</p>

<p>Britain's Elton John (2nd R) checks page layout in the newsroom at The Independent newspaper's editorial offices in London November 30, 2010. John was the guest editor of the special World Aids Day edition of the British daily paper due out that day. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files</p>

<p>Copies of the November 29 edition of Spanish newspaper El Pais are seen in the El Pais newsroom in Madrid, November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Medina/Files</p>

<p>Journalists work in the daily Le Monde newsroom at their offices in Paris, November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files</p>

<p>Journalists work in the daily Le Monde newsroom at the Le Monde office in Paris, November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files</p>

<p>A file photo from the Reuters archive shows journalists in the Reuters Newsroom at 85 Fleet Street, London, during the British General Election of 1950. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Employees work in the Reuters newsroom in the Canary Wharf district of London May 4 2007. REUTERS/Simon Newman/Files</p>

<p>Staff work at the English-language newsroom at the headquarters of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera satellite channel in Doha November, 14, 2006. REUTERS/Mohammed Dubbous/Files</p>

<p>The copies of the French satirical weekly "Charlie Hebdo" seen in their Paris newsroom February 9, 2006. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files</p>

