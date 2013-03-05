Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 5, 2013 | 11:40pm IST

Inside North Korea

<p>North Koreans dance to celebrate the birthday of their late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken and provided by Kyodo February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

North Koreans dance to celebrate the birthday of their late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken and provided by Kyodo February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Koreans dance to celebrate the birthday of their late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken and provided by Kyodo February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
1 / 60
<p>A North Korean family walks past Pyongyang station in Pyongyang, February 12, 2013, on the day on North Korea conducted its third nuclear test, in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

A North Korean family walks past Pyongyang station in Pyongyang, February 12, 2013, on the day on North Korea conducted its third nuclear test, in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A North Korean family walks past Pyongyang station in Pyongyang, February 12, 2013, on the day on North Korea conducted its third nuclear test, in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
2 / 60
<p>North Koreans take pictures with their mobile phones as they watch fireworks to bring in the new year in Pyongyang early January 1, 2013 in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

North Koreans take pictures with their mobile phones as they watch fireworks to bring in the new year in Pyongyang early January 1, 2013 in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Koreans take pictures with their mobile phones as they watch fireworks to bring in the new year in Pyongyang early January 1, 2013 in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
3 / 60
<p>North Koreans take pictures with their mobile phones as they watch fireworks to bring in the New Year in Pyongyang early January 1, 2013 in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

North Koreans take pictures with their mobile phones as they watch fireworks to bring in the New Year in Pyongyang early January 1, 2013 in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Koreans take pictures with their mobile phones as they watch fireworks to bring in the New Year in Pyongyang early January 1, 2013 in this photo taken by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
4 / 60
<p>A woman carries a boy dressed in a North Korean army uniform at the Party Foundation Monument in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A woman carries a boy dressed in a North Korean army uniform at the Party Foundation Monument in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A woman carries a boy dressed in a North Korean army uniform at the Party Foundation Monument in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
5 / 60
<p>Cars are seen on a street in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Cars are seen on a street in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Cars are seen on a street in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
6 / 60
<p>A painting featuring North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) and his father Kim Il-sung is seen near Kimilsungia flowers, named after the late leader Kim, during an event to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A painting featuring North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) and his father Kim Il-sung is seen near Kimilsungia flowers, named after the late leader Kim, during an event to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A painting featuring North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) and his father Kim Il-sung is seen near Kimilsungia flowers, named after the late leader Kim, during an event to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
7 / 60
<p>A man brushes snow off the top of a monument at Mansudae in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

A man brushes snow off the top of a monument at Mansudae in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A man brushes snow off the top of a monument at Mansudae in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
8 / 60
<p>People wait in a line for public transportation in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

People wait in a line for public transportation in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

People wait in a line for public transportation in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
9 / 60
<p>People ride a tram in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

People ride a tram in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

People ride a tram in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
10 / 60
<p>A traffic policeman use a mobile phone in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A traffic policeman use a mobile phone in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A traffic policeman use a mobile phone in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
11 / 60
<p>A person is silhouetted against the window of a book store in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A person is silhouetted against the window of a book store in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A person is silhouetted against the window of a book store in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
12 / 60
<p>Two men walk past a billboard in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. The 170-meter tall Juche tower is seen to the right. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Two men walk past a billboard in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. The 170-meter tall Juche tower is seen to the right. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Two men walk past a billboard in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. The 170-meter tall Juche tower is seen to the right. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
13 / 60
<p>North Koreans work on a paddy farm on an island located in the middle of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 25, 2011. Picture taken through a fence. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

North Koreans work on a paddy farm on an island located in the middle of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 25, 2011. Picture taken through a fence. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Koreans work on a paddy farm on an island located in the middle of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 25, 2011. Picture taken through a fence. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Close
14 / 60
<p>Children are seen beside a fountain in a park in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Children are seen beside a fountain in a park in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Children are seen beside a fountain in a park in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
15 / 60
<p>North Koreans attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Mangyongdae Revolutionary School in Pyongyang on the occasion of birth anniversary of the late leader Kim Jong-Il, in this undated recent picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on February 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Koreans attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Mangyongdae Revolutionary School in Pyongyang on the occasion of birth anniversary of the late leader Kim Jong-Il, in this undated recent picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Koreans attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Mangyongdae Revolutionary School in Pyongyang on the occasion of birth anniversary of the late leader Kim Jong-Il, in this undated recent picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on February 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
16 / 60
<p>A traffic policeman waits for the green light at a street in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A traffic policeman waits for the green light at a street in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A traffic policeman waits for the green light at a street in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
17 / 60
<p>A man sits beside his child in a trolleybus in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A man sits beside his child in a trolleybus in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A man sits beside his child in a trolleybus in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
18 / 60
<p>Women and children dance at the Party Foundation Monument (in background) during a musical performance in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 11, 2010, a day after the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Women and children dance at the Party Foundation Monument (in background) during a musical performance in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 11, 2010, a day after the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea....more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Women and children dance at the Party Foundation Monument (in background) during a musical performance in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 11, 2010, a day after the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
19 / 60
<p>People wait in a line in front of a food stand in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang early morning October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

People wait in a line in front of a food stand in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang early morning October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

People wait in a line in front of a food stand in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang early morning October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
20 / 60
<p>North Korean female soldiers smile before a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

North Korean female soldiers smile before a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Korean female soldiers smile before a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
21 / 60
<p>A man takes a picture of his family in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A man takes a picture of his family in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A man takes a picture of his family in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
22 / 60
<p>Women hand-wash a pavement in front of food stands in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang early morning October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Women hand-wash a pavement in front of food stands in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang early morning October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Women hand-wash a pavement in front of food stands in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang early morning October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
23 / 60
<p>A North Korean soldier stands guard at a security checkpoint before a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A North Korean soldier stands guard at a security checkpoint before a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A North Korean soldier stands guard at a security checkpoint before a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
24 / 60
<p>Models of missiles are seen beside "Kimjongilia" flowers, named after the North Korean leader, in the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Models of missiles are seen beside "Kimjongilia" flowers, named after the North Korean leader, in the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11,...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Models of missiles are seen beside "Kimjongilia" flowers, named after the North Korean leader, in the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
25 / 60
<p>North Korean soldiers participate in a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

North Korean soldiers participate in a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Korean soldiers participate in a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
26 / 60
<p>A North Korean soldier waits for the start of a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A North Korean soldier waits for the start of a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A North Korean soldier waits for the start of a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
27 / 60
<p>A military officer is sleuthed during a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A military officer is sleuthed during a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A military officer is sleuthed during a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
28 / 60
<p>Performers sing during a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Performers sing during a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Performers sing during a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
29 / 60
<p>Performers sing during a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Performers sing during a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Performers sing during a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
30 / 60
<p>The Grand People's Study House which is located on Kim Il-sung Square is seen in North Korean capital of Pyongyang early October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

The Grand People's Study House which is located on Kim Il-sung Square is seen in North Korean capital of Pyongyang early October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

The Grand People's Study House which is located on Kim Il-sung Square is seen in North Korean capital of Pyongyang early October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
31 / 60
<p>A North Korean soldier films military vehicles carrying missiles during a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A North Korean soldier films military vehicles carrying missiles during a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A North Korean soldier films military vehicles carrying missiles during a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
32 / 60
<p>North Korean female soldiers laugh on a street in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

North Korean female soldiers laugh on a street in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Korean female soldiers laugh on a street in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
33 / 60
<p>Entertainers wait for their turn in a musical performance at the Party Foundation Monument in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010, a day after the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Entertainers wait for their turn in a musical performance at the Party Foundation Monument in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010, a day after the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/Petar...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Entertainers wait for their turn in a musical performance at the Party Foundation Monument in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010, a day after the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
34 / 60
<p>A female North Korean soldier stands guard on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A female North Korean soldier stands guard on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A female North Korean soldier stands guard on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
35 / 60
<p>Participants chant during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Participants chant during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Participants chant during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
36 / 60
<p>A military vehicle carries a missile past late leader Kim-il Sung's portrait during a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A military vehicle carries a missile past late leader Kim-il Sung's portrait during a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A military vehicle carries a missile past late leader Kim-il Sung's portrait during a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
37 / 60
<p>People in the audience applaud North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

People in the audience applaud North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

People in the audience applaud North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
38 / 60
<p>North Korean soldiers salute from atop tanks during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. Secretive North Korea's leader-in-waiting, the youngest son of ailing ruler Kim Jong-il, took centre stage during a massive military parade, appearing live for the first time in public. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

North Korean soldiers salute from atop tanks during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. Secretive North Korea's leader-in-waiting, the youngest son of...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Korean soldiers salute from atop tanks during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. Secretive North Korea's leader-in-waiting, the youngest son of ailing ruler Kim Jong-il, took centre stage during a massive military parade, appearing live for the first time in public. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
39 / 60
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) applauds to the crowd after a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) applauds to the crowd after a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) applauds to the crowd after a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
40 / 60
<p>Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
41 / 60
<p>North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
42 / 60
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) looks at his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) looks at his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) looks at his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
43 / 60
<p>Participants chant in support of their leader Kim Jong-il during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Participants chant in support of their leader Kim Jong-il during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Participants chant in support of their leader Kim Jong-il during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
44 / 60
<p>Synchronized swimmers perform during an event to celebrate the birth anniversary of North Korean late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang February 15, 2013, in this picture provided by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Synchronized swimmers perform during an event to celebrate the birth anniversary of North Korean late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang February 15, 2013, in this picture provided by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Synchronized swimmers perform during an event to celebrate the birth anniversary of North Korean late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang February 15, 2013, in this picture provided by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
45 / 60
<p>North Korean residents take a tour on a boat to celebrate their national holiday on the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

North Korean residents take a tour on a boat to celebrate their national holiday on the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Korean residents take a tour on a boat to celebrate their national holiday on the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Close
46 / 60
<p>Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
47 / 60
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (front R) claps while standing above a portrait of his father Kim Il-Sung after a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (front R) claps while standing above a portrait of his father Kim Il-Sung after a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar...more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (front R) claps while standing above a portrait of his father Kim Il-Sung after a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
48 / 60
<p>A picture of Kim Il-sung is seen on top of the airport building in Pyongyang, a day before the 65th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A picture of Kim Il-sung is seen on top of the airport building in Pyongyang, a day before the 65th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A picture of Kim Il-sung is seen on top of the airport building in Pyongyang, a day before the 65th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
49 / 60
<p>North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
50 / 60
<p>Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
51 / 60
<p>A North Korean soldier salutes from atop of an APC (armoured personnel carrier) during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A North Korean soldier salutes from atop of an APC (armoured personnel carrier) during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic more

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A North Korean soldier salutes from atop of an APC (armoured personnel carrier) during a military parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
52 / 60
<p>Kim Jong-un, youngest son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, watches a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Kim Jong-un, youngest son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, watches a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Kim Jong-un, youngest son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, watches a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
53 / 60
<p>North Korean soldiers ride horses while carry flags of the Workers' Party of Korea during a gala evening to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the party in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

North Korean soldiers ride horses while carry flags of the Workers' Party of Korea during a gala evening to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the party in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Korean soldiers ride horses while carry flags of the Workers' Party of Korea during a gala evening to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the party in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
54 / 60
<p>A boy performs at an auditorium in Rajin at the Special Economic Zone of Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A boy performs at an auditorium in Rajin at the Special Economic Zone of Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A boy performs at an auditorium in Rajin at the Special Economic Zone of Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
55 / 60
<p>North Korean girls take part in a gala evening to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

North Korean girls take part in a gala evening to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Korean girls take part in a gala evening to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
56 / 60
<p>North Korean girl cries at the end of a gala evening to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

North Korean girl cries at the end of a gala evening to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

North Korean girl cries at the end of a gala evening to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
57 / 60
<p>A ground staff of North Korean airliner Air Koryo thrusts a hand in front of her face at the airport in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A ground staff of North Korean airliner Air Koryo thrusts a hand in front of her face at the airport in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

A ground staff of North Korean airliner Air Koryo thrusts a hand in front of her face at the airport in North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
58 / 60
<p>People walk on the bank of the Taedong river in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

People walk on the bank of the Taedong river in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

People walk on the bank of the Taedong river in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
59 / 60
<p>Dancers perform under the portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung (L) and the late leader Kim Jong-il during a gala show in Pyongyang April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Dancers perform under the portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung (L) and the late leader Kim Jong-il during a gala show in Pyongyang April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Tuesday, March 05, 2013

Dancers perform under the portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung (L) and the late leader Kim Jong-il during a gala show in Pyongyang April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
60 / 60
View Again
View Next
Cozying up in India

Cozying up in India

Next Slideshows

Cozying up in India

Cozying up in India

Love and longing in the streets and bylanes of India.

05 Mar 2013
Mannequins in India

Mannequins in India

Figurines in all colours and sizes from around the country.

05 Mar 2013
Kenya decides

Kenya decides

A tight presidential race grips Kenya.

09 Mar 2013
Saving the Berlin Wall

Saving the Berlin Wall

Protesters are trying to stop demolition of one of the last remaining stretches of the Berlin Wall, which they believe is an integral part of the city's...

05 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast