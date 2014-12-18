Inside North Korea
People attend a mass rally against "U.S. Imperialists" at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang in this undated photo released June 25, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
A car drives past residential buildings in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A North Korean soldier stands guard along the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A portrait of North Korea's founder, Kim Il-sung, decorating a building in the capital Pyongyang, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman in traditional Korean costume watches as a student leaves a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean students and volunteers work to repair water supply system in Haeju, capital of the South Hwanghae province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A dancer dressed as a soldier takes part in a gala show in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean soldiers attend military training in an undisclosed location in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on March 19, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean students use different colored signs to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance in Pyongyang, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Smoke billows from a plant near a residential district in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Dancers perform in front of a fireworks display during a gala show in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Women work in the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Silk Mill in Pyongyang, April 9, 2012. The factory is named after the wife of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over an urgent operation meeting on the Korean People's Army Strategic Rocket Force's performance of duty for firepower strike at the Supreme Command in Pyongyang, March 29, 2013. The sign on the left reads,...more
A policeman salutes at a junction featuring a portrait of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean female soldiers salute a figure of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung during the opening ceremony of the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Soldiers walk into a subway in front of a column of North Korean flags in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers with weapons attend military training in an undisclosed location in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on March 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Girls train in a Taekwondo Hall in Pyongyang April 12, 2012. The banner at background reads "Let us defend the Party Central Committee headed by the respected comrade Kim Jong-un, at the cost of our lives!" REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Workers prepare the plot at Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 309 acres of apple trees, on the outskirts of Pyongyang, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Soldiers march past the podium during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The 170-metre-high Tower of the Juche Idea, named after the principle of Juche, developed by North Korea founder Kim Il-sung, is lit up in Pyongyang April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A conductor displays flag signals to a passing-by train outside a station featuring a portrait of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung northwest of Pyongyang, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A worker operates a production line at a factory making fruit juice near the Daedonggang Fruit Farm, on the outskirts of Pyongyang, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman prepares a red carpet for the departure ceremony of Mangyongbyong cruise ship in the North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Laborers work at a construction site in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A world map, with the Korea peninsula marked in red, is seen as a hotel receptionist talks on the phone in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A North Korean shop assistant works at a shop in Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean soldiers dig up eatable plants on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean soldier looks out from a boat at the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, October 13, 2006.REUTERS/Adam Dean
North Koreans holding national flags march during a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean traffic policewoman works in central Pyongyang October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Korean senior military officials arrive for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Koreans work at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang, November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Villagers travel in a truck in a field northwest of Pyongyang, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman walks in central Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pak Su Dong, manager of a cooperative farm hit by floods and typhoons shows damage to crops in South Hwanghae province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A waitress at a restaurant watches a state media television broadcast of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attending a party meeting in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean factory workers attend a ceremony marking the completion of a garlic processing factory that a South Korean company invested in, in Kaesong, North Korea, northwest of Seoul, February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
North Korean soldiers carrying guns march to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Korean War veterans react as they shout slogans to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason...more
Central Pyongyang is seen in this aerial photo, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Soldiers stand in front of the podium with portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and the late leader Kim Jong-il after a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Soldiers applaud North Korea leader Kim Jong-un during a ceremony at a stadium in Pyongyang, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A resident waits to cross a street in Pyongyang, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A group of North Korean visitors listen to a guide at Mangyongdae, the birthplace of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung, in Pyongyang, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean soldiers and residents run to greet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (not pictured) as he arrives to visit a military unit on an island southwest of Pyongyang, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean airline attendant is seen on an Air Koryo aircraft flying towards Pyongyang from Beijing, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Koreans students use different coloured cardboards to form a picture of a gun as background during the country's famed Arirang Mass Games at the May Day stadium in central Pyongyang, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Korean soldiers riding military horses parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Korean War veteran stands in front of a giant portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung after a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War at Kim Il-sung Square, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013....more
Portraits of Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
