Inside Reddit
Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A sign hangs on the door of an office at Reddit headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A sign hangs on the door of an office at Reddit headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Reddit programmer Keith Mitchell works in his office at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Reddit programmer Keith Mitchell works in his office at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A Reddit mascot is shown at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A Reddit mascot is shown at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Reddit employees work at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Reddit employees work at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A Reddit mascot is shown at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A Reddit mascot is shown at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Reddit employees work at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Reddit employees work at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Next Slideshows
Via Crucis
Actors re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Romania.
Transgender in India
India's top court recognizes the country's transgender community in a landmark judgment.
Under a blood moon
A total lunar eclipse unfolds, shrouding the moon in an eerie red glow.
Fighting for Assad
On the front with Syrian forces loyal to the regime.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.