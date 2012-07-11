Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 11, 2012 | 8:20pm IST

Inside San Quentin prison

<p>Inmates walk outside their cells at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. San Quentin prison is California's oldest correctional facility and houses the state's only gas chamber. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmates walk outside their cells at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. San Quentin prison is California's oldest correctional facility and houses the state's only gas chamber. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Inmates walk outside their cells at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. San Quentin prison is California's oldest correctional facility and houses the state's only gas chamber. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 24
<p>Marvin Caldwell, 63, who said he was imprisoned for 20 years under the three strikes law for possession and sale of methamphetamine, looks out of his cell at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Marvin Caldwell, 63, who said he was imprisoned for 20 years under the three strikes law for possession and sale of methamphetamine, looks out of his cell at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Marvin Caldwell, 63, who said he was imprisoned for 20 years under the three strikes law for possession and sale of methamphetamine, looks out of his cell at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 24
<p>Marvin Caldwell, 63, who said he was imprisoned for 20 years under the three strikes law for possession and sale of methamphetamine, looks out of his cell at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. . REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Marvin Caldwell, 63, who said he was imprisoned for 20 years under the three strikes law for possession and sale of methamphetamine, looks out of his cell at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. . REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Marvin Caldwell, 63, who said he was imprisoned for 20 years under the three strikes law for possession and sale of methamphetamine, looks out of his cell at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. . REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 24
<p>Inmates walk outside their cells at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Inmates walk outside their cells at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Inmates walk outside their cells at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 24
<p>Jimmy Merjil, 70, who said he was serving life under the three strikes law for petty theft, sits in his cell at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jimmy Merjil, 70, who said he was serving life under the three strikes law for petty theft, sits in his cell at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Jimmy Merjil, 70, who said he was serving life under the three strikes law for petty theft, sits in his cell at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 24
<p>Albert Ruiz, 50, who is on death row for murder, is led down a corridor at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Albert Ruiz, 50, who is on death row for murder, is led down a corridor at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Albert Ruiz, 50, who is on death row for murder, is led down a corridor at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 24
<p>An inmate talks on the phone at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

An inmate talks on the phone at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

An inmate talks on the phone at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 24
<p>An inmate visits a dentist in the medical facility at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

An inmate visits a dentist in the medical facility at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

An inmate visits a dentist in the medical facility at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 24
<p>Inmates leave the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Inmates leave the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Inmates leave the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 24
<p>Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 24
<p>Martell Collins, 51, does push-ups in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Martell Collins, 51, does push-ups in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Martell Collins, 51, does push-ups in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 24
<p>Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 24
<p>Prisoners play table tennis in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Prisoners play table tennis in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Prisoners play table tennis in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 24
<p>The entrance to death row is seen at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

The entrance to death row is seen at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

The entrance to death row is seen at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 24
<p>Albert Ruiz, 50, who is on death row for murder, is led down a corridor at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Albert Ruiz, 50, who is on death row for murder, is led down a corridor at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Albert Ruiz, 50, who is on death row for murder, is led down a corridor at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 24
<p>Albert Ruiz, 50, who is on death row for murder, is led down a corridor at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Albert Ruiz, 50, who is on death row for murder, is led down a corridor at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Albert Ruiz, 50, who is on death row for murder, is led down a corridor at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 24
<p>Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 24
<p>Cory Adams, 25, who said he was serving eight months for possession of a firearm and drugs, watches a movie from a cage in the medical facility at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Cory Adams, 25, who said he was serving eight months for possession of a firearm and drugs, watches a movie from a cage in the medical facility at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Cory Adams, 25, who said he was serving eight months for possession of a firearm and drugs, watches a movie from a cage in the medical facility at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 24
<p>Cory Adams, 25, who said he was serving eight months for possession of a firearm and drugs, sits in a cage in the medical facility at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Cory Adams, 25, who said he was serving eight months for possession of a firearm and drugs, sits in a cage in the medical facility at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Cory Adams, 25, who said he was serving eight months for possession of a firearm and drugs, sits in a cage in the medical facility at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 24
<p>An administrative segregation prisoner exercises by jumping off a toilet in a cage at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

An administrative segregation prisoner exercises by jumping off a toilet in a cage at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

An administrative segregation prisoner exercises by jumping off a toilet in a cage at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 24
<p>Inmates walk in San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmates walk in San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Inmates walk in San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 24
<p>Inmates are escorted by a guard through San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Inmates are escorted by a guard through San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Inmates are escorted by a guard through San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 24
<p>Inmates walk through San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmates walk through San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Inmates walk through San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 24
<p>San Quentin post office is seen outside San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

San Quentin post office is seen outside San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

San Quentin post office is seen outside San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Illuminating Stonehenge

Illuminating Stonehenge

Next Slideshows

Illuminating Stonehenge

Illuminating Stonehenge

Stonehenge is illuminated for the London 2012 celebrations.

11 Jul 2012
Farnborough Airshow

Farnborough Airshow

Pictures from the Farnborough Airshow being held from July 9-15.

11 Jul 2012
Jailhouse Paan

Jailhouse Paan

Snapshots of a jail cell-themed paan shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad.

11 Jul 2012
World Population Day

World Population Day

Snapshots of people on World Population Day.

11 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast