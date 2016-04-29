Inside the bombed MSF Afghan hospital

Hospital beds lay in the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, about six months after an American airstrike killed dozens of patients, some of whom burned to death in their beds. The U.S. military will announce on Friday that it...more

Hospital beds lay in the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, about six months after an American airstrike killed dozens of patients, some of whom burned to death in their beds. The U.S. military will announce on Friday that it has taken disciplinary action against 16 service members over the deadly air strike that destroyed the hospital, U.S. officials told Reuters. REUTERS/Josh Smith

