Pictures | Fri Apr 29, 2016 | 8:10pm IST

Inside the bombed MSF Afghan hospital

Hospital beds lay in the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, about six months after an American airstrike killed dozens of patients, some of whom burned to death in their beds. The U.S. military will announce on Friday that it has taken disciplinary action against 16 service members over the deadly air strike that destroyed the hospital, U.S. officials told Reuters. REUTERS/Josh Smith

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Hospital beds lay in the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz. REUTERS/ Josh Smith

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Weeds grow outside the ruins of the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Josh Smith

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
The Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan. REUTERS/ Josh Smith

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
The Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan. REUTERS/ Josh Smith

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
A sign commemorates 14 medical personnel who were killed when an American airstrike destroyed the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz. REUTERS/ Josh Smith

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
