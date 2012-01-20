Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 21, 2012 | 12:50am IST

Inside the Costa Concordia

<p>Carabinieri's scuba divers inspect around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri</p>

Carabinieri's scuba divers inspect around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Saturday, January 21, 2012

Carabinieri's scuba divers inspect around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Close
1 / 18
<p>An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Saturday, January 21, 2012

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Close
2 / 18
<p>A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri</p>

A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Saturday, January 21, 2012

A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Close
3 / 18
<p>A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Saturday, January 21, 2012

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Close
4 / 18
<p>A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Saturday, January 21, 2012

A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Close
5 / 18
<p>A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Saturday, January 21, 2012

A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Close
6 / 18
<p>Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri</p>

Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri more

Saturday, January 21, 2012

Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Close
7 / 18
<p>A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Saturday, January 21, 2012

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Close
8 / 18
<p>A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Saturday, January 21, 2012

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Close
9 / 18
<p>An Italian Coast guard diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Saturday, January 21, 2012

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Close
10 / 18
<p>An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Saturday, January 21, 2012

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Close
11 / 18
<p>A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri</p>

A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Saturday, January 21, 2012

A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Close
12 / 18
<p>A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Saturday, January 21, 2012

A part of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Close
13 / 18
<p>A breach is seen underwater on the side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

A breach is seen underwater on the side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Saturday, January 21, 2012

A breach is seen underwater on the side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Close
14 / 18
<p>A scuba diver inspects a side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

A scuba diver inspects a side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Saturday, January 21, 2012

A scuba diver inspects a side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Close
15 / 18
<p>A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Saturday, January 21, 2012

A side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen underwater after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Close
16 / 18
<p>Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri </p>

Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri more

Saturday, January 21, 2012

Carabinieri scuba divers inspect the interior of the Costa Concordia cruise ship through a breach in a window after the ship ran aground at Giglio island off the west coast of Italy, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Close
17 / 18
<p>An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera</p>

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Saturday, January 21, 2012

An Italian Coast guard diver inspects inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Tiny living spaces

Tiny living spaces

Next Slideshows

Tiny living spaces

Tiny living spaces

A peek inside cramped and crowded homes.

21 Jan 2012
Creative coffins

Creative coffins

Though dying is a serious business, some coffin makers are trying to find ways to creatively send loved ones off on their final journeys.

20 Jan 2012
Epiphany Day

Epiphany Day

Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

20 Jan 2012
Seattle

Seattle "Snowmageddon"

A year after the previous "Snowmageddon", a new one strikes the Pacific northwest, blanketing Seattle with more than four inches of snow.

20 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast