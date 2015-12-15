Edition:
Inside the doomsday seed vault

An ice covered entrance door to the international gene bank Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV) near Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, October 20, 2015. The vault, which opened on the Svalbard archipelago in 2008, is designed to protect crop seeds, such as beans, rice and wheat against the worst cataclysms of nuclear war or disease. REUTERS/Anna Filipova

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
International gene bank Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV) near Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, October 19, 2015. Two consignments of crop seeds will be deposited next year in a "doomsday vault" built in an Arctic mountainside to safeguard global supplies. REUTERS/Anna Filipova

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Plastic boxes on shelves hold seeds from the Icarda in Syria at the international gene bank Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV) near Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, October 20, 2015. The empty space are the missing boxes sent back when Syria requested the first-ever withdrawal of seeds from the Svalbard's Global Seed Vault earlier this year. REUTERS/Anna Filipova

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Seeds are stored on shelves at the international gene bank Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV) near Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anna Filipova

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
The entrance tunnel to the international gene bank Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV) near Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anna Filipova

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Asmund Asdal Senior Adviser from NordGen inspects seeds in storage at the international gene bank Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV) near Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anna Filipova

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A worker opens the iced entrance door to storeroom 1 at international gene bank Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV) near Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anna Filipova

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Asmund Asdal, Senior Adviser from NordGen, holds 4 different samples of rice seeds from the Philippines at the International gene bank Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV) near Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anna Filipova

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Aluminium bags with the seeds inside are seen at the international gene bank Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV) near Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anna Filipova

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Empty storage room 2 at the international gene bank Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV) near Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anna Filipova

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A worker carries a box of seeds into the main storage room during the opening ceremony of the Global Seed Vault in Longyearbyen February 26, 2008. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2008
A guard stands watch outside the Global Seed Vault before the opening ceremony in Longyearbyen February 26, 2008. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2008
Journalists gather near the entrance to the Global Seed Vault in Longyearbyen February 25, 2008. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2008
Pedestrians walk down the main street in the arctic town of Longyearbyen February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Bob Strong (NORWAY)

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2008
