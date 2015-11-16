Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 17, 2015 | 4:25am IST

Inside the G20

President Obama chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the Group of 20 leaders summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

President Obama chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the Group of 20 leaders summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
President Obama chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the Group of 20 leaders summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool
Close
1 / 20
President Obama concludes a meeting with Saudi Arabia's King Salman (3rd L) at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama concludes a meeting with Saudi Arabia's King Salman (3rd L) at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
President Obama concludes a meeting with Saudi Arabia's King Salman (3rd L) at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 20
President Obama walks with staff as he departs after meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama walks with staff as he departs after meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
President Obama walks with staff as he departs after meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 20
President Obama and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron stand in a moment of silence for victims of terrorism, including the attacks in Paris, before a working session on the global economy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron stand in a moment of silence for victims of terrorism, including the attacks in Paris, before a working session on the global economy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
President Obama and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron stand in a moment of silence for victims of terrorism, including the attacks in Paris, before a working session on the global economy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 20
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, drives a buggy ahead of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, drives a buggy ahead of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, drives a buggy ahead of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool
Close
5 / 20
President Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. security advisor Susan Rice prior to the opening session. REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool

President Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. security advisor Susan Rice prior to the opening session. REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
President Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. security advisor Susan Rice prior to the opening session. REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool
Close
6 / 20
Members of the G20 prepare for the traditional family photo. REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool

Members of the G20 prepare for the traditional family photo. REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Members of the G20 prepare for the traditional family photo. REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool
Close
7 / 20
China's President Xi Jinping participates in a working session on the global economy with fellow world leaders. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

China's President Xi Jinping participates in a working session on the global economy with fellow world leaders. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
China's President Xi Jinping participates in a working session on the global economy with fellow world leaders. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 20
President Obama sits down with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron as he holds a multilateral meeting with them. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama sits down with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron as he holds a multilateral meeting with them. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
President Obama sits down with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron as he holds a multilateral meeting with them. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 20
President Obama chats with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

President Obama chats with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
President Obama chats with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool
Close
10 / 20
Members of the nationalist Youth Union of Turkey demonstrate during the G20 leaders summit. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Members of the nationalist Youth Union of Turkey demonstrate during the G20 leaders summit. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Members of the nationalist Youth Union of Turkey demonstrate during the G20 leaders summit. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
11 / 20
World leaders applaud after participating in a family photo at the start of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

World leaders applaud after participating in a family photo at the start of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
World leaders applaud after participating in a family photo at the start of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 20
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan walks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin prior to their meeting. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan walks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin prior to their meeting. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan walks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin prior to their meeting. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool
Close
13 / 20
Turkish security officers stand behind barriers at a beach as they secure the summit zone ahead of the G20. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish security officers stand behind barriers at a beach as they secure the summit zone ahead of the G20. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Turkish security officers stand behind barriers at a beach as they secure the summit zone ahead of the G20. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
14 / 20
President Obama listens to opening remarks by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama listens to opening remarks by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
President Obama listens to opening remarks by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 20
President Obama departs with National Security Advisor Susan Rice after meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama departs with National Security Advisor Susan Rice after meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
President Obama departs with National Security Advisor Susan Rice after meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 20
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrive to participate in a working session on the global economy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrive to participate in a working session on the global economy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrive to participate in a working session on the global economy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 20
President Obama delivers remarks to reporters after meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama delivers remarks to reporters after meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
President Obama delivers remarks to reporters after meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 20
President Obama leaves Antalya International Airport after arriving for the G20. REUTERS/Okan Ozer/Pool

President Obama leaves Antalya International Airport after arriving for the G20. REUTERS/Okan Ozer/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
President Obama leaves Antalya International Airport after arriving for the G20. REUTERS/Okan Ozer/Pool
Close
19 / 20
World leaders at the start of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

World leaders at the start of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
World leaders at the start of the G20 summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
What is left behind

What is left behind

Next Slideshows

What is left behind

What is left behind

As migrants and refugees move from one place to the next, a look at what they leave behind.

17 Nov 2015
The world reacts to Paris attacks

The world reacts to Paris attacks

Global reactions to the Paris shootings.

17 Nov 2015
Lights on for Paris

Lights on for Paris

Around the world landmark buildings light up in the colors of the French flag.

16 Nov 2015
Silence for Paris

Silence for Paris

People observe a minute of silence to pay tribute to victims of the Paris attacks.

16 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast