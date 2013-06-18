Edition:
Inside the G8

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives for a group photo with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama at the G8 Summit, at Lough Erne, near Enniskillen, in Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives for a group photo with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama at the G8 Summit, at Lough Erne, near Enniskillen, in Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Anti-G8 protestors break through the security fence surrounding the G8 Summit in the Lough Erne Golf Resort in County Fermanagh June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Anti-G8 protestors break through the security fence surrounding the G8 Summit in the Lough Erne Golf Resort in County Fermanagh June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper walks with U.S. President Barack Obama after a G8 summit group photograph was taken at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper walks with U.S. President Barack Obama after a G8 summit group photograph was taken at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron sits with U.S. President Barack Obama, French President Francois Hollande, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and other G8 leaders, during the second Plenary Session of the G8 Summit, at Lough Erne, near Enniskillen, in Northern Ireland, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jewel Samad/Pool</p>

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron sits with U.S. President Barack Obama, French President Francois Hollande, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and other G8 leaders, during the second Plenary Session of the G8 Summit, at Lough Erne, near Enniskillen, in Northern Ireland, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jewel Samad/Pool

<p>Russia's President Valdimir Putin, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, U.S. President Barack Obama and France's President Francois Hollande attend a family photo at the G8 Summit, at Lough Erne, near Enniskillen, in Northern Ireland, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Russia's President Valdimir Putin, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, U.S. President Barack Obama and France's President Francois Hollande attend a family photo at the G8 Summit, at Lough Erne, near Enniskillen, in Northern Ireland, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe touches hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they walk with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, after a G8 summit group photograph was taken at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe touches hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they walk with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, after a G8 summit group photograph was taken at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and U.S. President Barack Obama attend a working session at the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and U.S. President Barack Obama attend a working session at the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>President Obama reacts as the sun comes out as he works alongside Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and students on a school project about the G8 summit during a visit to the Enniskillen Integrated Primary School in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, Monday, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/POOL</p>

President Obama reacts as the sun comes out as he works alongside Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and students on a school project about the G8 summit during a visit to the Enniskillen Integrated Primary School in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, Monday, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/POOL

<p>Demonstrators wear "Free Pussy Riot" balaclavas as they protest at the security fence surrounding the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Demonstrators wear "Free Pussy Riot" balaclavas as they protest at the security fence surrounding the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>President Obama and his entourage walk the grounds of Lough Erne in Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama and his entourage walk the grounds of Lough Erne in Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>A meeting of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership members at the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A meeting of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership members at the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron attends a news conference with President Obama and European Union officials at the G8 summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron attends a news conference with President Obama and European Union officials at the G8 summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron holds a meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at the G8 Summit in Eniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool</p>

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron holds a meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at the G8 Summit in Eniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>President Obama arrives at the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama arrives at the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Obama, with his wife Michelle, waves at the Waterfront Hall where they both made a speech, in Belfast, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

President Obama, with his wife Michelle, waves at the Waterfront Hall where they both made a speech, in Belfast, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron reacts as Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference in 10 Downing Street, central London, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool</p>

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron reacts as Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference in 10 Downing Street, central London, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

<p>People dressed as the leaders of the G8 countries take part in a photocall to raise awareness about the global hunger crisis in front of the Belfast City Hall, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

People dressed as the leaders of the G8 countries take part in a photocall to raise awareness about the global hunger crisis in front of the Belfast City Hall, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A woman wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in a demonstration in Belfast, against the upcoming G8 summit to be held near Enniskillen, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

A woman wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in a demonstration in Belfast, against the upcoming G8 summit to be held near Enniskillen, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

