Inside the G8
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives for a group photo with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives for a group photo with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama at the G8 Summit, at Lough Erne, near Enniskillen, in Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Anti-G8 protestors break through the security fence surrounding the G8 Summit in the Lough Erne Golf Resort in County Fermanagh June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Anti-G8 protestors break through the security fence surrounding the G8 Summit in the Lough Erne Golf Resort in County Fermanagh June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper walks with U.S. President Barack Obama after a G8 summit group photograph was taken at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper walks with U.S. President Barack Obama after a G8 summit group photograph was taken at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron sits with U.S. President Barack Obama, French President Francois Hollande, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and other G8 leaders, during the second Plenary Session of the G8...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron sits with U.S. President Barack Obama, French President Francois Hollande, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and other G8 leaders, during the second Plenary Session of the G8 Summit, at Lough Erne, near Enniskillen, in Northern Ireland, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jewel Samad/Pool
Russia's President Valdimir Putin, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, U.S. President Barack Obama and France's President Francois Hollande attend a family photo at the G8 Summit, at Lough Erne, near Enniskillen, in Northern Ireland, June 18,...more
Russia's President Valdimir Putin, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, U.S. President Barack Obama and France's President Francois Hollande attend a family photo at the G8 Summit, at Lough Erne, near Enniskillen, in Northern Ireland, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe touches hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they walk with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, after a G8 summit group photograph was taken at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland,...more
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe touches hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they walk with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, after a G8 summit group photograph was taken at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and U.S. President Barack Obama attend a working session at the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen,...more
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and U.S. President Barack Obama attend a working session at the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Obama reacts as the sun comes out as he works alongside Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and students on a school project about the G8 summit during a visit to the Enniskillen Integrated Primary School in Enniskillen, Northern...more
President Obama reacts as the sun comes out as he works alongside Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and students on a school project about the G8 summit during a visit to the Enniskillen Integrated Primary School in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, Monday, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/POOL
Demonstrators wear "Free Pussy Riot" balaclavas as they protest at the security fence surrounding the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Demonstrators wear "Free Pussy Riot" balaclavas as they protest at the security fence surrounding the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
President Obama and his entourage walk the grounds of Lough Erne in Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and his entourage walk the grounds of Lough Erne in Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A meeting of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership members at the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A meeting of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership members at the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron attends a news conference with President Obama and European Union officials at the G8 summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron attends a news conference with President Obama and European Union officials at the G8 summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron holds a meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at the G8 Summit in Eniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron holds a meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at the G8 Summit in Eniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Obama arrives at the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama arrives at the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama, with his wife Michelle, waves at the Waterfront Hall where they both made a speech, in Belfast, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
President Obama, with his wife Michelle, waves at the Waterfront Hall where they both made a speech, in Belfast, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Lough Erne golf resort where the G8 summit is taking place in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron reacts as Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference in 10 Downing Street, central London, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron reacts as Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference in 10 Downing Street, central London, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
People dressed as the leaders of the G8 countries take part in a photocall to raise awareness about the global hunger crisis in front of the Belfast City Hall, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People dressed as the leaders of the G8 countries take part in a photocall to raise awareness about the global hunger crisis in front of the Belfast City Hall, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in a demonstration in Belfast, against the upcoming G8 summit to be held near Enniskillen, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in a demonstration in Belfast, against the upcoming G8 summit to be held near Enniskillen, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Next Slideshows
"Sand, Sea and Spray" festival
Forty urban artists from around the world have painted murals on buildings across the town center in Blackpool, England.
Jump, dive
Straining, celebrating, exercising - people getting their feet off the ground.
Parents behind bars
As Sesame Street announces its first character to have an incarcerated parent, here's a look at families with one member behind bars.
Happy birthday Harley
Famed motorcycle company Harley-Davidson celebrates its 110th birthday with bikers in Rome, culminating in a mass and blessing by Pope Francis.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.