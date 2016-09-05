Edition:
Inside the G20

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) tracks down Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan (2nd L) for a brief private conversation after they gave remarks to reporters following their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks with Turkey's President Erdogan as they pose for a group picture. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to attend the G20 Summit. REUTERS/Rolex dela Pena/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not in picture) ahead of the G20. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Barack Obama speak to reporters after their bilateral meeting alongside the G20. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) takes a group photo with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L), Brazil's President Michel Temer (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd R) and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma at the West Lake State Guest House. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping drink tea at a pavillion, at West Lake State Guest House in Hangzhou. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
U.S. National Security Advisor Susan Rice (L) and Secretary of State John Kerry talk at a Paris agreement climate change event. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Members of the Saudi Arabia delegation arrive at Hangzhou Xiaoshan international airport. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Barack Obama shake hands before a bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Security agents run alongside the car transporting Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as he arrives at Hangzhou Xiaoshan international airport. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
A member of the honor guards waits in a bus for the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) at Hangzhou Xiaoshan international airport. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Performers give a performance during an evening gala for the G20 Summit. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri (front) rides a public rental bike with his wife Juliana Awada (L) near the West Lake. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) chats with U.S. President Barack Obama during the opening of the G20. REUTERS/ Nicolas Asfonri/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Honor guards are seen as they prepare for foreign leaders' arrivals at the Hangzhou Xiaoshan international airport. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Performers give a performance during an evening gala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Leaders pose for a family picture. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama grimaces as he speaks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not seen) during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfonri/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
France's President Francois Hollande looks as Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as leaders pose for a group picture. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Security personnel keep watch, as they close the West Lake before the G20 Summit. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
