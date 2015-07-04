Edition:
Inside the Indian zoos

A one-horned rhino named Baghekhaity stands next to its 10-day-old calf at a zoo in Guwahati, in Assam, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2013
Hippopotamuses cool off in a pond at a zoo on a hot day in New Delhi April 4, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2012
A lion yawns inside his enclosure at a zoo in Lucknow January 2, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2009
A peacock displays its plumage inside a zoo in Kolkata July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Reuters / Friday, July 04, 2008
White tigers swim in a pond on a hot day at the zoological park in Hyderabad April 27, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Reuters / Sunday, April 27, 2008
An Asiatic black bear plays inside its enclosure at a zoological park on the outskirts of Chandigarh February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2008
A leopard is seen inside its enclosure at a zoological park in Jammu September 19, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2007
A chimpanzee rests in its enclosure at a zoological park in Lucknow August 17, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2007
A zoo official holds star-patterned tortoises at a zoological park in Hyderabad July 4, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2007
An Indian white tiger yawns inside its enclosure at a zoological park in Kolkata July 2, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2007
A newborn one-horned rhinoceros stands next to its mother Baghekhati in a zoo in Guwahati, in Assam in this June 5, 2002 file photo. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2007
Macaws play inside their cage at a zoological park in New Delhi February 14, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2007
Painted storks play atop a tree at a zoo in New Delhi, September 14, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2006
An elephant sprays water on himself at a zoo in Lucknow May 13, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2006
An adult tiger, with a tranquilizer dart on its body, walks inside the Assam State Zoological cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2010
A royal Bengal tiger yawns in an enclosure in New Delhi zoo January 3, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Bonnet Macaques sit inside their enclosure on a winter evening in a New Delhi zoo December 15, 2005. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
A tortoise, the oldest habitant at the Alipore Zoological Gardens, is fed by a zoo keeper in Kolkata August 17, 2005. Reuters/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
An Indian rock python drinks water inside its enclosure in a zoo during a hot day in Lucknow. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Pelicans swim in a pond in Delhi zoo October 13, 2004. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
An emu, grunts inside a zoo in New Delhi June 21, 2004. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A baboon yawns in its compound in a zoo at the start of a warm day in New Delhi, March 17, 2003. Reuters/Files

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
A newborn Baboon chases an apple inside its compound in New Delhi zoo,March 6, 2003. REUTERS/B. Mathur/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A baby pangolin sits on the back of its mother at a zoo in Bhubaneshwar February 22, 2001. Reuters/Files

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Black Bears are seen in a zoo in New Delhi on December 14, 2000. Reuters/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
