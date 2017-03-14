Inside the Islamic State tunnel network
Rebel fighters stand amidst rubble at the entrance to a tunnel they said belonged to Islamic State fighters which connects the city to Aqeel mountain, in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A view of Islamic State slogans painted along the walls of the tunnel that was used by Islamic State militants as underground training camp in the hillside overlooking Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the rapid response forces inspect a tunnel that was used by Islamic State militants as an underground training camp in the hillside overlooking Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Rebel fighters inspect a tunnel they said belonged to Islamic State fighters which connected two headquarter buildings in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters inspect a tunnel they said belonged to Islamic State fighters which connects the city to Aqeel mountain, in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands next to a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during battle with Islamic State militants in Talkeef district north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraq's Rapid Response forces peer down a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants in a house in Albu Saif, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A view of Islamic State slogans painted along the walls of the tunnel that was used by Islamic State militants as an underground training camp in the hillside overlooking Mosul, Iraq. The slogan reads, "We will conquer Roma God willing". REUTERS/Alaa...more
A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the federal police helps his comrade to get out the tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi soldiers look at a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in a building destroyed by an airstrike in the village of Mahana, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
An Iraqi soldier holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in the village of Har Bardun, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen on the outskirts of Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of the Peshmerga forces inspects a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle as he look a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization stand near a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Fighters from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization look at a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A fighter from the Iraqi Shi'ite Badr Organization holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Blankets are seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albu Saif, which was recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
