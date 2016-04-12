Edition:
Inside the North Korean military

North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A view of artillery fire and landing exercises guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not seen). REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
A North Korean soldier guards an army installation on the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2006
Members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards, the civilian forces of North Korea, shout slogans in an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2012
Korean People's Army artillery troops conduct a live firing exercise. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A North Korean soldier points his gun at the photographer as he trains on the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju. REUTERS/Adam Dean

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2006
Artillery pieces are seen being fired during a military drill at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
A soldier salutes from atop a vehicle carrying a missile past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
North Korean soldiers do push-ups at the banks of the Yalu River, at the North Korean town of Sinuiju. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 12, 2006
A new multiple launch rocket system is test fired. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Senior North Korean military officers follow the performance celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Soldiers shout slogans as they march past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Soldiers shout slogans under the stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
A North Korean soldier kicks a goat on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2009
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A missile is fired from a naval vessel during the test-firing of a new type of an anti-ship cruise missile to be equipped at Korean People's Army naval units. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2015
A view of artillery fire and landing exercises guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2009
Landing and anti-landing exercises being carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Landing and anti-landing exercises being carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Soldiers ride motorcycles past a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang October 10, 2015. Isolated North Korea marked the 70th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party on Saturday with a massive military parade overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, who said his country was ready to fight any war waged by the United States. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
A night drill of ground artillery sub-units. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A test-firing drill of anti-ship missiles. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
North Korean soldiers salute from atop tanks during a military parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Reuters / Sunday, October 10, 2010
