Inside the North Korean military
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean soldiers with weapons attend military training in an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Naval Unit 167. REUTERS/KCNA
A view of artillery fire and landing exercises. REUTERS/KCNA
Landing and anti-landing exercises carried out by the Korean People's Army at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers run as they attend military training in an undisclosed location. REUTERS/KCNA
A rocket is carried by a military vehicle during a military parade in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Soldier-builders of KPA Units 966, 462, 101, 489, who took part in building the workers' hostel of Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, applaud during a photo session. REUTERS/KCNA
A live bullet firing demonstration is held by service personnel from the Korean People's Army in South Hwanghae Province. REUTERS/KCNA
Landing and anti-landing exercises at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA
An underwater test-firing of a strategic submarine ballistic missile. KCNA via REUTERS
A view of a firing contest among multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) batteries selected from large combined units of the KPA. KCNA/via Reuters
North Korean members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards attend military training. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean military personnel paddle a small boat amid morning fog over Taedong River in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over an urgent operation meeting on the Korean People's Army Strategic Rocket Force's performance of duty for firepower strike at the Supreme Command in Pyongyang. The sign on the left reads, "Strategic...more
A missile is fired from a naval vessel during the test-firing of a new type of anti-ship cruise missile to be equipped at Korean People's Army naval units. REUTERS/KCNA
Tanks are seen during the Korean People's Army tank crews' competition at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean officers shield themselves from the rain after the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A tank is seen during the Korean People's Army tank crews' competition. REUTERS/KCNA
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2. KCNA/via REUTERS
Service personnel visit the statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Airplanes of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force. REUTERS/KCNA
A rocket is launched during a demonstration of a new large-caliber multiple rocket launching system at an unknown location. REUTERS/KCNA
Female North Korean soldiers patrol along the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers during an inspection of the defense detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a...
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.