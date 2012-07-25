Edition:
Inside the Olympic Village

<p>A bed is seen inside a flat at the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>Two Belgian hockey players work out at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

<p>Amini Fonua, a swimmer from Tonga, sunbathes at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

<p>Lestrod Roland, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, plays a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool</p>

<p>Australia's Alicia McCormack of the waterpolo team sits on an emu sculpture outside the Australian team accomodation inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>Judo team members from the Czech Republic eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>An athlete waits to be served in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>Brazilian Olympic footballer Oscar dos Santos Emboaba is seen in an Olympic store at the Athletes Village in London July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

<p>Canada's women basketball team members jump in the air in front of the Olympic rings at the London 2012 Olympic Games village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>Delwayne Joseph Delaney, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, stretches during his workout at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

<p>A Canadian team athlete takes a drink from a refrigerator in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>Armed police officers patrol outside the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>Boxer Pak Jong Chol of North Korea plays pool at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

<p>Cuban wrestlers Yunior Estrada (L) and Hanser Meoque play a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. Opening ceremonies for the London 2012 Olympics will be held on Friday. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

<p>A visitor testing facilities overnight smokes a cigarette on one of the brightly decorated balconies in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Athletes eat in a dining area of the Athletes Village at Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Soccer player Robyn Gayle of Canada gets her nails done at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

<p>Food is served in the 5,000 capacity Olympic Village dining room, a temporary structure built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, during a test of the facilities in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

<p>Shane Brathwaite, a member of the Barbados athletics team, works out at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

<p>Sports drinks are seen behind the counter in the Globe bar in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>A twin bedroom and balcony in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stratford, east London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Visitors are shown around the wetlands area of the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

<p>Members of Russia's volleyball team walk through the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>Canadian women's soccer team players Robyn Gayle (L) and Rhian Wilkinson look out the window from a double-decker bus as they arrive at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

<p>Kylie Peake (L), an official from Australia, rides a bicycle with a colleague at the athletes village at the Olympic Park, in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

<p>Students who were asked to test facilities for the night sit in Victory Park in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

<p>Jorge Garcia Bustos (L) and Maria Valdes Paris, weightlifters from Chile, train at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

<p>Team members from Russia eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games athletes village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>Victory Park in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stratford, east London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

<p>Swimmer Elsie Uwamahoro from Burundi, works out at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

