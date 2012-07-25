Inside the Olympic Village
A bed is seen inside a flat at the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A bed is seen inside a flat at the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Two Belgian hockey players work out at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Two Belgian hockey players work out at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Amini Fonua, a swimmer from Tonga, sunbathes at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Amini Fonua, a swimmer from Tonga, sunbathes at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Lestrod Roland, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, plays a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Lestrod Roland, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, plays a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Australia's Alicia McCormack of the waterpolo team sits on an emu sculpture outside the Australian team accomodation inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Australia's Alicia McCormack of the waterpolo team sits on an emu sculpture outside the Australian team accomodation inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Judo team members from the Czech Republic eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Judo team members from the Czech Republic eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An athlete waits to be served in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An athlete waits to be served in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Brazilian Olympic footballer Oscar dos Santos Emboaba is seen in an Olympic store at the Athletes Village in London July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Brazilian Olympic footballer Oscar dos Santos Emboaba is seen in an Olympic store at the Athletes Village in London July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Canada's women basketball team members jump in the air in front of the Olympic rings at the London 2012 Olympic Games village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Canada's women basketball team members jump in the air in front of the Olympic rings at the London 2012 Olympic Games village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Delwayne Joseph Delaney, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, stretches during his workout at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Delwayne Joseph Delaney, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, stretches during his workout at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
A Canadian team athlete takes a drink from a refrigerator in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A Canadian team athlete takes a drink from a refrigerator in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Armed police officers patrol outside the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Armed police officers patrol outside the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Boxer Pak Jong Chol of North Korea plays pool at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Boxer Pak Jong Chol of North Korea plays pool at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Cuban wrestlers Yunior Estrada (L) and Hanser Meoque play a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. Opening ceremonies for the London 2012 Olympics will be held on Friday. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Cuban wrestlers Yunior Estrada (L) and Hanser Meoque play a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. Opening ceremonies for the London 2012 Olympics will be held on Friday. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
A visitor testing facilities overnight smokes a cigarette on one of the brightly decorated balconies in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A visitor testing facilities overnight smokes a cigarette on one of the brightly decorated balconies in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Athletes eat in a dining area of the Athletes Village at Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Athletes eat in a dining area of the Athletes Village at Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soccer player Robyn Gayle of Canada gets her nails done at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Soccer player Robyn Gayle of Canada gets her nails done at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Food is served in the 5,000 capacity Olympic Village dining room, a temporary structure built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, during a test of the facilities in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Food is served in the 5,000 capacity Olympic Village dining room, a temporary structure built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, during a test of the facilities in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Shane Brathwaite, a member of the Barbados athletics team, works out at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Shane Brathwaite, a member of the Barbados athletics team, works out at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Sports drinks are seen behind the counter in the Globe bar in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Sports drinks are seen behind the counter in the Globe bar in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A twin bedroom and balcony in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stratford, east London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A twin bedroom and balcony in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stratford, east London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Visitors are shown around the wetlands area of the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Visitors are shown around the wetlands area of the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Members of Russia's volleyball team walk through the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Members of Russia's volleyball team walk through the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Canadian women's soccer team players Robyn Gayle (L) and Rhian Wilkinson look out the window from a double-decker bus as they arrive at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Canadian women's soccer team players Robyn Gayle (L) and Rhian Wilkinson look out the window from a double-decker bus as they arrive at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Kylie Peake (L), an official from Australia, rides a bicycle with a colleague at the athletes village at the Olympic Park, in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Kylie Peake (L), an official from Australia, rides a bicycle with a colleague at the athletes village at the Olympic Park, in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Students who were asked to test facilities for the night sit in Victory Park in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Students who were asked to test facilities for the night sit in Victory Park in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Jorge Garcia Bustos (L) and Maria Valdes Paris, weightlifters from Chile, train at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Jorge Garcia Bustos (L) and Maria Valdes Paris, weightlifters from Chile, train at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Team members from Russia eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games athletes village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Team members from Russia eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games athletes village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Victory Park in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stratford, east London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Victory Park in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stratford, east London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Swimmer Elsie Uwamahoro from Burundi, works out at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Swimmer Elsie Uwamahoro from Burundi, works out at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Next Slideshows
Living with HIV
The faces of HIV/AIDS around the world.
A bus that does push-ups
A London bus has been transformed into a robotic sculpture which can perform push-ups, which the creator hopes will become an unofficial mascot of the Olympic...
Roller-skating retirees
About 70 retirees take free roller-skating lessons twice a week in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
Escape from Congo
Recent fighting has displaced more than 200,000 Congolese.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.