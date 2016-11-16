Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 16, 2016 | 9:30am IST

Inside the restored Capitol dome

Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. When work began in January 2014, the dome was suffering from water leaks, cracks and corrosion so bad that rain gutters were clogged with rust chips. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. When work began in January 2014, the dome was suffering from water leaks, cracks and corrosion so bad that rain gutters were clogged with rust...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. When work began in January 2014, the dome was suffering from water leaks, cracks and corrosion so bad that rain gutters were clogged with rust chips. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 19
A U.S. flag is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A U.S. flag is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A U.S. flag is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 19
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. The project was the first complete rehabilitation of the 288-foot-tall Civil War-era dome since 1960.REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. The project was the first complete rehabilitation of the 288-foot-tall Civil War-era dome since 1960.REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. The project was the first complete rehabilitation of the 288-foot-tall Civil War-era dome since 1960.REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 19
A general view of the city of Washington is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. The corroded exterior balustrade was taken apart and shipped to a Utah workshop for repair, and the scrap pieces were melted down to be reused in the new structure. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A general view of the city of Washington is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. The corroded exterior balustrade was taken apart and shipped to a Utah workshop for repair, and the scrap pieces were melted down to be reused in the new structure....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A general view of the city of Washington is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. The corroded exterior balustrade was taken apart and shipped to a Utah workshop for repair, and the scrap pieces were melted down to be reused in the new structure. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 19
Visitors are seen at the rotunda floor of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. Up to 13 layers of lead-based paint were removed and 666 feet of cracks were repaired. The structure is believed to be the biggest cast-iron dome in the world. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Visitors are seen at the rotunda floor of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. Up to 13 layers of lead-based paint were removed and 666 feet of cracks were repaired. The structure is believed to be the biggest cast-iron dome in the world. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Visitors are seen at the rotunda floor of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. Up to 13 layers of lead-based paint were removed and 666 feet of cracks were repaired. The structure is believed to be the biggest cast-iron dome in the world. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 19
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. The dome was completed during the 1861-65 Civil War and President Abraham Lincoln viewed its construction as a symbol of national endurance. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. The dome was completed during the 1861-65 Civil War and President Abraham Lincoln viewed its construction as a symbol of national endurance....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. The dome was completed during the 1861-65 Civil War and President Abraham Lincoln viewed its construction as a symbol of national endurance. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 19
People are seen walking near the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People are seen walking near the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
People are seen walking near the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 19
A general view of the National Mall is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A general view of the National Mall is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A general view of the National Mall is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 19
The rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
The rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 19
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. Repainting required 1,215 gallons of paint, with the top of three coats in the color "Dome White." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. Repainting required 1,215 gallons of paint, with the top of three coats in the color "Dome White." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. Repainting required 1,215 gallons of paint, with the top of three coats in the color "Dome White." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 19
Visitors are seen at the rotunda floor of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Visitors are seen at the rotunda floor of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Visitors are seen at the rotunda floor of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 19
Trump hotel is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump hotel is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Trump hotel is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 19
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 19
A worker is seen at the construction site for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A worker is seen at the construction site for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A worker is seen at the construction site for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 19
Construction workers are seen outside of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Construction workers are seen outside of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Construction workers are seen outside of the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 19
A general view of the National Mall is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A general view of the National Mall is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A general view of the National Mall is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 19
A general view of the National Mall is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A general view of the National Mall is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A general view of the National Mall is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 19
The Apotheosis of Washington fresco is seen at the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The Apotheosis of Washington fresco is seen at the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
The Apotheosis of Washington fresco is seen at the rebuilt cast-iron dome. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 19
The supermoon rises over the United States Capitol dome in Washington. The rebuilt cast-iron dome, a soaring symbol of national unity since the 19th century, was formally completed after a $60 million overhaul that included repairing more than 1,300 cracks and weak spots. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The supermoon rises over the United States Capitol dome in Washington. The rebuilt cast-iron dome, a soaring symbol of national unity since the 19th century, was formally completed after a $60 million overhaul that included repairing more than 1,300...more

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
The supermoon rises over the United States Capitol dome in Washington. The rebuilt cast-iron dome, a soaring symbol of national unity since the 19th century, was formally completed after a $60 million overhaul that included repairing more than 1,300 cracks and weak spots. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Braving the Dead Sea

Braving the Dead Sea

Next Slideshows

Braving the Dead Sea

Braving the Dead Sea

Athletes and eco-activists swim across the Dead Sea, the first people to thrash their way over a body of water so salty that it poisons anyone who drinks it.

16 Nov 2016
Sexiest man alive

Sexiest man alive

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tops People magazine's list of sexiest men for 2016.

16 Nov 2016
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

15 Nov 2016
Supermoon in India

Supermoon in India

Glimpses of the largest, brightest full moon in nearly seven decades as seen in India.

14 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast