Inside the RNC
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney waves to the crowd with vice presidential running mate Rep. Paul Ryan (R) after accepting the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney waves to the crowd with vice presidential runningmate Rep. Paul Ryan (L) after accepting the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney places his hand over his heart as he reacts to the applause of the crowd as he takes the stage and accepts the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney prepares to address the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney greets delegates as he arrives in the convention hall to accept the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actor Clint Eastwood takes the stage to endorse Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actor Clint Eastwood addresses an empty chair and questions it as if it is U.S. President Obama, as he endorses Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30,...more
Actor Clint Eastwood addresses an empty chair and questions it as if it is U.S. President Obama, as he endorses Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A delegate listens as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney accepts the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) addresses delegates as he introduces Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protestors from the "Code Pink" group interrupt Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney's acceptance speech during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Participants listen during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kansas delegate Mike Todd checks his buttons during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A participant shows support for Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Cheryl Howell, a delegate from North Branch, Michigan, wipes tears from her eyes during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista narrate a tribute to former President Ronald Reagan during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A protestor wears an anti-Romney mask during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
Anti-Romney protestors rally outside the Tampa Bay Times Forum during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. Picture taken August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) and presidential nominee Mitt Romney talk with members of their staff, who are lined up for a campaign staff picture, as they arrive in the convention hall during a walk through before the fourth...more
Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) and presidential nominee Mitt Romney talk with members of their staff, who are lined up for a campaign staff picture, as they arrive in the convention hall during a walk through before the fourth session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Republican vice presidential nominee Rep. Paul Ryan accepts the nomination as he addresses delegates during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Republican vice presidential nominee Rep Paul Ryan (R) takes the stage to accept the vice presidential nomination and address the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Republican vice presidential nominee Rep Paul Ryan (R) takes the stage to address the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney watches television coverage of former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaking at the Republican National Convention, with several of his grandchildren in Tampa,...more
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney watches television coverage of former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaking at the Republican National Convention, with several of his grandchildren in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice speaks during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. A photograph of Rice alongside another former U.S. Secretary of State, Colin Powell, is on...more
Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice speaks during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. A photograph of Rice alongside another former U.S. Secretary of State, Colin Powell, is on display behind her. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan's wife Janna (L) and his mother Betty Douglas (R) sit together in the VIP box during the third session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper more
Former Arkansas Governor and former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee speaks during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Members of the Maine delegation supporting Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul protest the exclusion of Paul supporters from the convention floor as they march, chanting through the halls during the third day of the Republican National...more
Members of the Maine delegation supporting Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul protest the exclusion of Paul supporters from the convention floor as they march, chanting through the halls during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Delegates take part in the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
U.S. Senator and (2008) Republican presidential nominee John McCain (R-AZ) acknnowledges applause at the start of his speech during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer more
A video tribute to President George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush is shown on the stage screens during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Texas delegates cheer at the start of the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) addresses delegates during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A convention guest arrives before the start of the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed
Supporters of Planned Parenthood attend a rally near the Republican National Convention in downtown Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
U.S. Congressman and Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan (R-W) visits the stage ahead of his address to the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. With Ryan are his children Liza (C) Charlie (L) and Sam. ...more
U.S. Congressman and Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan (R-W) visits the stage ahead of his address to the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. With Ryan are his children Liza (C) Charlie (L) and Sam. REUTERS/Mike Segar
George Engelbach, an admirer of former President Abraham Lincoln, and a delegate from Missouri, visits a bathroom while dressed as Lincoln before the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric...more
George Engelbach, an admirer of former President Abraham Lincoln, and a delegate from Missouri, visits a bathroom while dressed as Lincoln before the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney meets his wife Ann Romney onstage after she addressed the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Delegates celebrate as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney gets the necessary delegate votes to put him over the top and secure the Republican presidential nomination during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa,...more
Delegates celebrate as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney gets the necessary delegate votes to put him over the top and secure the Republican presidential nomination during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A delegate from Texas listens as the U.S. National Anthem is sung during the start of the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Ann Romney is hugged by her husband, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, after she addressed delegates during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie delivers the keynote address to delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney smiles as he talks with fomer Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (R) as they listen with his wife Ann Romney (L) to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie deliver the keynote address during the second session...more
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney smiles as he talks with fomer Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (R) as they listen with his wife Ann Romney (L) to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie deliver the keynote address during the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus gavels the opening of the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former Republican presidential candidate, Representative Ron Paul (L), greets convention goers as he walks the floor before the start of the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric...more
Former Republican presidential candidate, Representative Ron Paul (L), greets convention goers as he walks the floor before the start of the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A delegate from Texas waits for the start of the session during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A delegate is interviewed by a member of the media at a Republican National Convention kickoff party St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
David Grot (C), a guest of the Michigan delegation, yawns as he sits with other guests after the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Standing in front of a large U.S. national debt clock, Republican National Committee Chariman Reince Priebus addresses the 2012 Republican National Convention opening session in Tampa, Florida, August 27, 2012 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Newspaper headlines concerning tropical storm Issac are seen on a chair at the Republican National Convention before the start of the first session of the convention in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. flags flutter in strong winds at the site of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Workers install a Romney Ryan 2012 sign on the floor at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 26, 2012. The Convention starts on August 28. . REUTERS/Mike Segar
