Inside the Sept. 11 Museum

A video image of victim of the September 11th Attacks is seen next to the the Last Column of the World Trade Center inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. A museum commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington is on the verge of opening, with wrenchingly familiar sights as well as artifacts never before on public display. Among the first visitors to the National September 11 Memorial Museum are victims' family members and others intimately involved in its creation who will attend on Thursday, after a Wednesday media preview. The doors open to the general public on May 21. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton