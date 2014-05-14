Edition:
Inside the Sept. 11 Museum

<p>A video image of victim of the September 11th Attacks is seen next to the the Last Column of the World Trade Center inside the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. A museum commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington is on the verge of opening, with wrenchingly familiar sights as well as artifacts never before on public display. Among the first visitors to the National September 11 Memorial Museum are victims' family members and others intimately involved in its creation who will attend on Thursday, after a Wednesday media preview. The doors open to the general public on May 21. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>The salvaged tridents from the World Trade Center are seen in the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum during a media preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A man stands in the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>The 'Survivors' Stairs' are seen in the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum during a media preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A man stands in the historical exhibition section of the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Blessing memorial cards are seen in the historical exhibition section of the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>The antenna from the North Tower of the World Trade Center is seen inside the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>The base of one of the salvaged tridents from the World Trade Center is seen at the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum during a media preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Artifacts of the historical exhibition are seen inside the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>The Last Column of the World Trade Center is seen inside the Foundation Hall section of the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum during a media preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A wall with a quote from Virgil and featuring 2,983 panels for each victim is seen in the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum during a media preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A FDNY fire truck from Ladder Co. 3 is seen inside the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A FBI most wanted poster of Osama Bin Laden from May of 1999 is seen inside the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Video images are displayed inside the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Artifacts of the historical exhibition are seen inside the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Pictures of the September 11th hijackers are seen inside the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>The historical exhibition section inside the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum is seen during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Children look at one of exhibits during their visit to the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during a press conference before media tours of the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

