Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 6, 2016 | 7:50am IST

Inside the Trump crowd

A supporter of Donald Trump holds an infant in the front row as Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Donald Trump holds an infant in the front row as Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds an infant in the front row as Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 20
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump chase protesters out of a Trump campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump chase protesters out of a Trump campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump chase protesters out of a Trump campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 20
Volunteers for Donald Trump work at phone bank at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Volunteers for Donald Trump work at phone bank at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Volunteers for Donald Trump work at phone bank at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 20
Supporters of Donald Trump look on as he speaks at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Donald Trump look on as he speaks at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump look on as he speaks at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 20
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer at a Trump campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Donald Trump cheer at a Trump campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer at a Trump campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 20
A man gestures in the audience before Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man gestures in the audience before Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
A man gestures in the audience before Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 20
A supporter of Donald Trump holds an infant dressed like Trump at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Donald Trump holds an infant dressed like Trump at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds an infant dressed like Trump at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 20
Supporters of Donald Trump recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Seg ar

Supporters of Donald Trump recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Seg ar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Seg ar
Close
8 / 20
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a package of toilet paper at a Trump campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Donald Trump holds a package of toilet paper at a Trump campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a package of toilet paper at a Trump campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 20
A supporter of Donald Trump carries a sign at a rally with him in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A supporter of Donald Trump carries a sign at a rally with him in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump carries a sign at a rally with him in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 20
10-year-old Wyatt Smith poses for a portrait before Donald Trump appeared at a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

10-year-old Wyatt Smith poses for a portrait before Donald Trump appeared at a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
10-year-old Wyatt Smith poses for a portrait before Donald Trump appeared at a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 20
Supporters of Donald Trump watch as Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Donald Trump watch as Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump watch as Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 20
A car painted for Donald Trump is seen outside at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A car painted for Donald Trump is seen outside at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A car painted for Donald Trump is seen outside at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 20
Supporters of Donald Trump wait for him to appear at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Donald Trump wait for him to appear at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump wait for him to appear at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 20
A woman watches at a rally with Donald Trump at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman watches at a rally with Donald Trump at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A woman watches at a rally with Donald Trump at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 20
Supporters of Donald Trump pray before a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Donald Trump pray before a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump pray before a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 20
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 20
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada, U.S., October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada, U.S., October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada, U.S., October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
18 / 20
Supporters of Donald Trump wear matching shirts as they gather before their rally with him in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters of Donald Trump wear matching shirts as they gather before their rally with him in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump wear matching shirts as they gather before their rally with him in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 20
A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a massive "T" for Trump at a Trump campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a massive "T" for Trump at a Trump campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a massive "T" for Trump at a Trump campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Golden week for Chinese tourists

Golden week for Chinese tourists

Next Slideshows

Golden week for Chinese tourists

Golden week for Chinese tourists

Millions of Chinese take advantage of a week-long holiday to go exploring.

06 Oct 2016
Refugees on the move

Refugees on the move

Faced with deteriorating conditions in refugee camps, a group of migrants in Serbia march to demand improved accommodation and secure their passage to Western...

05 Oct 2016
In the path of Hurricane Matthew

In the path of Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Matthew, the fiercest Caribbean storm in almost a decade, powers toward the Bahamas and Florida after battering Haiti and Cuba.

05 Oct 2016
Festival of Durga

Festival of Durga

With Navratri and Durga Puja, festivities around Hindu mother goddess Durga begin in India.

05 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast