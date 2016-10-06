Inside the Trump crowd
A supporter of Donald Trump holds an infant in the front row as Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump chase protesters out of a Trump campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Volunteers for Donald Trump work at phone bank at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump look on as he speaks at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer at a Trump campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man gestures in the audience before Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Donald Trump holds an infant dressed like Trump at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Seg ar
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a package of toilet paper at a Trump campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Donald Trump carries a sign at a rally with him in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
10-year-old Wyatt Smith poses for a portrait before Donald Trump appeared at a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump watch as Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A car painted for Donald Trump is seen outside at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump wait for him to appear at a campaign rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman watches at a rally with Donald Trump at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of Donald Trump pray before a campaign rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada, U.S., October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump wear matching shirts as they gather before their rally with him in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a massive "T" for Trump at a Trump campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Golden week for Chinese tourists
Millions of Chinese take advantage of a week-long holiday to go exploring.
Refugees on the move
Faced with deteriorating conditions in refugee camps, a group of migrants in Serbia march to demand improved accommodation and secure their passage to Western...
In the path of Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew, the fiercest Caribbean storm in almost a decade, powers toward the Bahamas and Florida after battering Haiti and Cuba.
Festival of Durga
With Navratri and Durga Puja, festivities around Hindu mother goddess Durga begin in India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.