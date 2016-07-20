Edition:
Inside the Trump Museum

A Trump branded suit is displayed on a mannequin near a wall filled with quotes at The Trump Museum near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. The "Trump Museum," just steps from the Republican National Convention, displays artifacts such as the Trump action figure, the Trump board game and sartorial splendor from the Trump clothing line. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A Trump branded suit is displayed on a mannequin near a wall filled with quotes at The Trump Museum near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. The "Trump Museum," just steps from the Republican National Convention, displays artifacts such as the Trump action figure, the Trump board game and sartorial splendor from the Trump clothing line. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Trump Soho slippers, a Trump Casino Hotel toiletry kit, and Trump �The Fragrance�. So much Trump is on exhibit that at first glance it may appear to be a campaign office for Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee. But this is actually enemy territory, funded by a Democratic Super Pac called American Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Trump Soho slippers, a Trump Casino Hotel toiletry kit, and Trump �The Fragrance�. So much Trump is on exhibit that at first glance it may appear to be a campaign office for Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee. But this is actually enemy territory, funded by a Democratic Super Pac called American Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Photographs of different points in Donald Trump's life are displayed. The museum is near the security entrance to the sports arena will Trump will formally accept the nomination, but hidden on the sixth floor of a disused printing cooperative, in a swanky refurbished apartment. Like a trendy nightclub, visitors need to know it is there. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Photographs of different points in Donald Trump's life are displayed. The museum is near the security entrance to the sports arena will Trump will formally accept the nomination, but hidden on the sixth floor of a disused printing cooperative, in a swanky refurbished apartment. Like a trendy nightclub, visitors need to know it is there. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The board from a Trump branded board game. The board game, which looks similar to Monopoly, leads players to make business deals. Inside the museum are displays from a year's worth of opposition research. American Bridge started looking into the Republican presidential hopefuls long before it was clear who would emerge as the winner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
The board from a Trump branded board game. The board game, which looks similar to Monopoly, leads players to make business deals. Inside the museum are displays from a year's worth of opposition research. American Bridge started looking into the Republican presidential hopefuls long before it was clear who would emerge as the winner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Press passes rest on a table inside of The Trump Museum. "One thing we learned about research is that you have to start early," said Jessica Mackler, president of American Bridge. "We saw in the Republican field that a lack of preparation really hurt them against Trump. We wanted to make sure that didn't happen in the general election campaign." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Press passes rest on a table inside of The Trump Museum. "One thing we learned about research is that you have to start early," said Jessica Mackler, president of American Bridge. "We saw in the Republican field that a lack of preparation really hurt them against Trump. We wanted to make sure that didn't happen in the general election campaign." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Trump branded shirt hangs below a tag showing where it was made. People on American Bridge's staff of 30 researchers have read the more than 15 books written about Trump plus the 16 by him. Several volumes are on display. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A Trump branded shirt hangs below a tag showing where it was made. People on American Bridge's staff of 30 researchers have read the more than 15 books written about Trump plus the 16 by him. Several volumes are on display. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Trump Ice pure spring water, a Trump Tower onesie, and a Trump Taj Mahal bobble head. There is also material about the Trump Institute, a seminar business bearing the candidate's name. Mackler said the Super PAC could reveal more about Trump Institute at a later date. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Trump Ice pure spring water, a Trump Tower onesie, and a Trump Taj Mahal bobble head. There is also material about the Trump Institute, a seminar business bearing the candidate's name. Mackler said the Super PAC could reveal more about Trump Institute at a later date. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Trump branded shirt hangs below a tag showing where it was made. A Super PAC, or super political action committee, is allowed to raise unlimited money but cannot coordinate with any particular campaign. American Bridge's backers include billionaire George Soros. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A Trump branded shirt hangs below a tag showing where it was made. A Super PAC, or super political action committee, is allowed to raise unlimited money but cannot coordinate with any particular campaign. American Bridge's backers include billionaire George Soros. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Trump related items are displayed. The museum has exhibits such as one called Failed Business Ventures, opposite a wall with photos of memorable moments from the campaign. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Trump related items are displayed. The museum has exhibits such as one called Failed Business Ventures, opposite a wall with photos of memorable moments from the campaign. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Trump branded shirt hangs below a tag showing where it was made. The Trump clothes, including a brown pinstripe suit from the Donald J. Trump Signature Collection, were all made abroad, a dig at the New York businessman's rhetoric about the loss of U.S. jobs overseas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A Trump branded shirt hangs below a tag showing where it was made. The Trump clothes, including a brown pinstripe suit from the Donald J. Trump Signature Collection, were all made abroad, a dig at the New York businessman's rhetoric about the loss of U.S. jobs overseas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Trump Plaza ceramic slot machine and Trump Marina beer stein. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Trump Plaza ceramic slot machine and Trump Marina beer stein. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Trump branded shirt hangs below a tag showing where it was made. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A Trump branded shirt hangs below a tag showing where it was made. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Donald J. Trump 12� talking doll, Trump Plaza camera, Doral Golf Resort & Spa golf ball and a divot tool from Briarcliff Manor. The Trump doll speaks, repeating a signature phrase from his reality TV show. Pull the string and it says, "You're fired!" REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A Donald J. Trump 12� talking doll, Trump Plaza camera, Doral Golf Resort & Spa golf ball and a divot tool from Briarcliff Manor. The Trump doll speaks, repeating a signature phrase from his reality TV show. Pull the string and it says, "You're fired!" REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Trump branded shirt hangs below a tag showing where it was made. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A Trump branded shirt hangs below a tag showing where it was made. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Books and magazines from different points in Donald Trump's life. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Books and magazines from different points in Donald Trump's life. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Memorabilia from different points in Donald Trump's business life. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Memorabilia from different points in Donald Trump's business life. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Trump University DVDs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Trump University DVDs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Trump Castle souvenir box and Trump Taj Mahal baseball cap. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A Trump Castle souvenir box and Trump Taj Mahal baseball cap. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Trump Castle gambling chips box, Trump Casino coffee cup, Trump Taj Mahal key chain, and Trump Castle gaming token. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A Trump Castle gambling chips box, Trump Casino coffee cup, Trump Taj Mahal key chain, and Trump Castle gaming token. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
