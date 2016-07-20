Inside the Trump Museum

Press passes rest on a table inside of The Trump Museum. "One thing we learned about research is that you have to start early," said Jessica Mackler, president of American Bridge. "We saw in the Republican field that a lack of preparation really hurt...more

Press passes rest on a table inside of The Trump Museum. "One thing we learned about research is that you have to start early," said Jessica Mackler, president of American Bridge. "We saw in the Republican field that a lack of preparation really hurt them against Trump. We wanted to make sure that didn't happen in the general election campaign." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close